Immunovant Announces Phase 3 Study Results for Batoclimab in Thyroid Eye Disease (TED)

Phase 3 studies of batoclimab in thyroid eye disease (TED) each failed to meet their primary endpoint; safety results were consistent with previous findings

Patients in the TED studies demonstrated greater levels of proptosis improvement from baseline after the initial 12-week high-dose period than after the following 12-week low-dose period, supporting the benefit of deeper IgG suppression. The hyperthyroid patients in the TED studies showed similar response rates of thyroid hormone normalization to those seen in the batoclimab Phase 2 study in Graves’ disease

Immunovant remains focused on rapid advancement of IMVT-1402 in multiple indications



DURHAM, N.C., April 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immunovant, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMVT), a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases, today reported the topline results from its two Phase 3 (GO) clinical studies evaluating batoclimab as an investigational treatment for adults with active, moderate-to-severe thyroid eye disease (TED).

Based on the pre-specified statistical analysis plan, the studies failed to meet their primary endpoint of ≥2mm proptosis responder rate at Week 24, following 12 weeks of high-dose and 12 weeks of low-dose batoclimab treatment. Safety results were consistent with previous findings, and no new safety signals were identified.

Patients in the TED studies had greater levels of proptosis improvement from baseline after the initial 12-week high-dose period than after the following 12-week low-dose period, supporting the benefit of deeper IgG suppression.

The subset of hyperthyroid patients in the TED studies showed similar response rates of thyroid hormone normalization to those seen in the batoclimab Phase 2 study in Graves’ disease.

Immunovant remains focused on rapidly advancing the clinical development of IMVT-1402, an investigational FcRn blocker, across multiple autoimmune diseases with significant unmet need, with Graves’ disease as a key strategic priority. Recent Phase 2 proof-of-concept data highlighted FcRn blockade as a potentially disease-modifying approach in Graves’ disease. Topline data from the potentially registrational studies of IMVT-1402 in Graves’ disease are expected in calendar year 2027.

Immunovant intends to review future plans for the development of batoclimab with its partner HanAll Biopharma Co., Ltd. (HanAll) and to provide an update on the program, in conjunction with HanAll, at a future date.

About Immunovant, Inc.

Immunovant, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunology company dedicated to enabling normal lives for people with autoimmune diseases. As a trailblazer in anti-FcRn technology, the Company is developing innovative, targeted therapies to meet the complex and variable needs of people with autoimmune diseases. For additional information on the Company, please visit immunovant.com.

Investor Conference Call Information

Roivant will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, April 2, 2026, to discuss these updates.

To access the conference call by phone, please register online using this registration link . The presentation and webcast details will also be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Roivant website at https://investor.roivant.com/news-events/events. The archived webcast will be available on Roivant’s website after the conference call.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. The use of words such as “can, ” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “believe,” “estimate,” “design,” “plan,” “intend, ” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward looking statements include Immunovant’s expectations regarding the potential clinical and therapeutic benefits of its product candidates, statements regarding Immunovant’s progress towards developing IMVT-1402 across a broad range of indications; Immunovant’s expectations regarding the availability of results of clinical trials of IMVT-1402 in Graves’ disease; and the Company’s plans with its partner HanAll. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Immunovant’s management that, although Immunovant believes to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Immunovant expected. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: Immunovant may not be able to protect or enforce its intellectual property rights; initial results or other preliminary analyses or results of early clinical trials may not be predictive final trial results or of the results of later clinical trials; the timing and availability of data from clinical trials; the timing of discussions with regulatory agencies, as well as regulatory submissions and potential approvals; the continued development of Immunovant’s product candidates, including the number and timing of the commencement of additional clinical trials; Immunovant’s scientific approach, clinical trial design, indication selection, and general development progress; future clinical trials may not confirm any safety, potency, or other product characteristics described or assumed in this press release; any product candidate that Immunovant develops may not progress through clinical development or receive required regulatory approvals within expected timelines or at all; Immunovant’s product candidates may not be beneficial to patients, or even if approved by regulatory authorities, successfully commercialized; the potential impact of global factors, such as international trade tariffs, geopolitical tensions, and adverse macroeconomic conditions on Immunovant’s business operations and supply chain, including its clinical development plans and timelines; Immunovant’s business is heavily dependent on the successful development, regulatory approval, and commercialization of IMVT-1402; Immunovant is at various stages of clinical development for IMVT-1402 and batoclimab; and Immunovant will require additional capital to fund its operations and advance IMVT-1402 and batoclimab through clinical development. These and other risks and uncertainties are more fully described in Immunovant’s periodic and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including in the section titled “Risk Factors” in Immunovant’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on May 29, 2025, and Immunovant’s subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Immunovant undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Investors

Keyur Parekh

keyur.parekh@roivant.com

Media

Stephanie Lee

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