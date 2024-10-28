ImmunoPrecise Advances Anti-Aging Research with Mayo Clinic Study, Poised to Tap into $81 Billion Market with AI Technology

Rabbit B Cell Select® Platform Yields Novel Antibodies for Studying Age-Related Mitochondrial Dysfunction

VICTORIA, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$IPA #AI--ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (“IPA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: IPA), an AI-driven biotherapeutic research and technology company, announces its significant contribution to a groundbreaking study. The research, led by top scientists at the Mayo Clinic, was initially published in bioRxiv and subsequently peer-reviewed and published in the prestigious journal Autophagy. Titled “Development and Characterization of Phospho-Ubiquitin Antibodies to Monitor PINK1-PRKN Signaling in Cells and Tissue,” this study advances our understanding of how aging impacts mitochondrial health, a crucial factor in neurodegenerative diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.





The study focuses on the development of antibodies that detect damaged mitochondria, which are more common as we age. ImmunoPrecise played a crucial role in this project by applying its proprietary rabbit B Cell Select™ platform to isolate and generate highly specific antibodies that target phosphorylated ubiquitin (p-S65-Ub), a marker of mitochondrial damage. These antibodies allow researchers to measure mitochondrial health, and the progression of damage related to aging.

Dr. Jennifer Bath, CEO of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies, commented: “The development of these novel recombinant p-S65-Ub antibodies represents a significant advancement in mitochondrial research. IPA’s proprietary high-precision tools not only enhance our understanding of PINK1-PRKN mediated signaling, but also show promising biomarker potential for various clinical applications. We are proud to have contributed to this groundbreaking research, which opens new avenues for studying mitochondrial dysfunction in aging and neurodegenerative diseases, and may lead to improved diagnostic, prognostic, and therapeutic approaches.”

IPA is strategically positioned to capitalize on the booming anti-aging market, projected to reach $81.01 billion by 2028 with an 8.2% CAGR. The Company’s proprietary B cell Select platform demonstrates its innovative capacity in this high-growth sector. IPA’s collaboration with Mayo Clinic showcases its ability to contribute to groundbreaking research in age-related diseases. Simultaneously, IPA maintains a robust internal pipeline through its subsidiary, Talem Therapeutics, focusing on next-generation therapeutic antibodies. This dual approach of supporting external research while developing proprietary assets establishes IPA as a versatile and valuable player in the longevity and aging fields, potentially unlocking significant market opportunities and shareholder value.

ImmunoPrecise’s Contributions

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (IPA) has made a significant contribution to this breakthrough study, showcasing yet another success from their proprietary rabbit B Cell Select™ platform. The Company’s advanced antibody discovery process played a crucial role in the research. Utilizing the B Cell Select™ platform, IPA isolated specific immune cells from immunized rabbits. These cells were then meticulously screened to identify those producing antibodies highly specific to phosphorylated ubiquitin, a key indicator of mitochondrial damage. From the top-performing cells, IPA generated and validated recombinant antibodies, ensuring optimal sensitivity and accuracy in detecting damaged mitochondria. This achievement further demonstrates the power and versatility of IPA’s rabbit B cell platform in producing high-quality, specific antibodies for cutting-edge research applications.

