Immunome to Present at the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies, today announced that members of Immunome’s management will present at the Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on June 9, 2026, at 10:40 a.m. EDT.

Interested parties can access the live audio webcast for this conference from the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.immunome.com. The webcast replay will be available after the conclusion of the live presentation for approximately 30 days.

About Immunome, Inc.

Immunome is a clinical-stage targeted oncology company committed to developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies. We are advancing an innovative portfolio of therapeutics, supported by a leadership team with deep experience in the design, development, and commercialization of cutting-edge therapies, including antibody-drug conjugates. Our pipeline includes varegacestat, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor for which an NDA has been submitted to the U.S. FDA; IM-1021, a clinical-stage ROR1 ADC; IM-3050, an IND-cleared FAP-targeted radiotherapy; and IM-1617, an IND-cleared solid tumor ADC. We are also advancing a broad portfolio of early-stage ADCs pursuing undisclosed solid tumor targets.

Investor Contact:

Max Rosett

Chief Financial Officer

investors@immunome.com