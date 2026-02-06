Immunome Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - February 5, 2026

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immunome, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies, announced today that on February 2, 2026, the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Compensation Committee”) granted inducement awards consisting of non-statutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 30,000 shares of common stock to one new employee under the Company’s 2024 Inducement Plan. The Compensation Committee approved the stock options as an inducement material to such employee’s employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Each stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $26.14, the Company’s closing sales price on February 2, 2026, and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the new employee’s continued service relationship with the Company through the applicable vesting dates. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company’s 2024 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable stock option agreement covering the grant.

About Immunome, Inc.

Immunome is a clinical-stage targeted oncology company committed to developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies. We are advancing an innovative portfolio of therapeutics, drawing on leadership that previously played key roles in the design, development, and commercialization of cutting-edge therapies, including antibody-drug conjugate therapies. Our pipeline includes varegacestat, a late-clinical stage gamma secretase inhibitor; IM-1021, a clinical-stage ROR1 ADC; and IM-3050, a FAP-targeted radiotherapy that recently received IND clearance. We are also advancing a broad portfolio of early-stage ADCs pursuing undisclosed solid tumor targets. For more information, visit www.immunome.com.

