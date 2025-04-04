Immunome Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - April 3, 2025

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immunome, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies, announced today that on April 1, 2025, the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Compensation Committee”) granted inducement awards consisting of non-statutory stock options to purchase an aggregate of 228,000 shares of common stock to five new employees under the Company’s 2024 Inducement Plan. The Compensation Committee approved the stock options as an inducement material to such employees’ employment in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).





Each stock option has an exercise price per share equal to $6.26 per share, the Company’s closing sales price on April 1, 2025, and will vest over four years, with 25% of the underlying shares vesting on the one-year anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date and the balance of the underlying shares vesting monthly thereafter over 36 months, subject to the new employees’ continued service relationship with the Company through the applicable vesting dates. The stock options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Company’s 2024 Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of an applicable stock option agreement covering the grant.

About Immunome

Immunome is a clinical-stage targeted oncology company committed to developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted therapies designed to improve outcomes for cancer patients. We are advancing an innovative portfolio of therapeutics, drawing on leadership that previously played key roles in the design, development, and commercialization of cutting-edge targeted cancer therapies, including antibody-drug conjugate therapies (ADCs). Our most advanced pipeline programs are varegacestat (formerly AL102), a gamma secretase inhibitor which is currently in a Phase 3 trial for treatment of desmoid tumors, IM-1021, a ROR1 ADC which is currently in a Phase 1 trial, and IM-3050, a FAP-targeted radioligand, which is the subject of a recently submitted IND. Our pipeline also includes IM-1617, IM-1335, and IM-1340, all of which are preclinical ADCs pursuing undisclosed targets with expression in multiple solid tumors. For more information, visit www.immunome.com.

