Immunome Reports Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

New Drug Application submission for varegacestat in patients with desmoid tumors planned for 2Q 2026

IM-1021 Phase 1 ongoing with initial data expected in 2026

Three IND submissions for solid tumor-targeted ADC programs planned in 2026

Underwritten public offering in December 2025 raised $460.5 million in gross proceeds, extending projected cash runway into 2028

“Immunome made substantial progress in 2025. The positive Phase 3 RINGSIDE results represent a significant milestone for patients living with desmoid tumors and will support our planned NDA submission for varegacestat in the second quarter of 2026,” said Clay B. Siegall, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Immunome. “We are focused on the regulatory, manufacturing, and commercial readiness activities necessary to position the program for approval and launch.”

“We continue to advance our antibody-drug conjugate pipeline, with the Phase 1 study of IM-1021 ongoing. Over the course of 2026, we expect to submit INDs for three differentiated solid tumor ADCs. These programs have substantial potential to benefit cancer patients, and we intend to rapidly advance them.”

Pipeline Highlights

Varegacestat:

In December 2025, Immunome announced positive topline results from the global pivotal Phase 3 RINGSIDE trial of varegacestat in patients with progressing desmoid tumors. The registrational trial met its primary endpoint of improving progression-free survival vs. placebo, with a statistically significant and clinically meaningful 84% reduction in the risk of disease progression or death (hazard ratio = 0.16, p<0.0001). The trial also met all key secondary endpoints, including achieving an objective response rate of 56% vs. 9% with placebo (p<0.0001), as assessed by blinded independent central review. In an exploratory analysis, varegacestat demonstrated a median best change in tumor volume of -83% vs. +11% with placebo, as assessed by blinded independent central review.

Varegacestat was generally well tolerated with a manageable safety profile, consistent with the gamma secretase inhibitor class.

Immunome plans to share additional data from the RINGSIDE trial at an upcoming major medical conference.

Immunome plans to submit a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for varegacestat in the second quarter of 2026.

IM-1021: The Phase 1 clinical trial of IM-1021 is ongoing, with objective responses observed in B-cell lymphoma patients at multiple dose levels. Immunome expects to present initial data for IM-1021 in 2026.

IM-3050: Immunome previously received IND clearance for IM-3050 and plans to initiate a Phase 1 study in early 2026 after delivery of third-party diagnostic radiotracer supply.

Preclinical ADC Pipeline: Immunome expects to submit INDs for IM-1617, IM-1340 and IM-1335 in early, mid, and late-2026, respectively. The programs each pursue undisclosed solid tumor targets and incorporate HC74, Immunome’s proprietary TOP1 inhibitor payload. Additional undisclosed antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) are in discovery and lead optimization to support INDs in 2027 and beyond.

HC74: In October 2025, Immunome presented a poster entitled “HC74, a novel topoisomerase I inhibitor payload for antibody-drug conjugates that overcomes multi-drug resistance” at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Boston. HC74 is the payload included in IM-1021 and additional Immunome ADC programs. Highlights of the poster include:

Overexpression of drug efflux transporters such as ABCC1 and ABCB1 drives primary and acquired resistance to approved ADC payloads and standard chemotherapies but not to HC74.

HC74 exhibits high membrane permeability, leading to enhanced cytotoxicity and robust bystander activity.

ADCs incorporating HC74 show meaningful efficacy in multiple preclinical tumor models, including: Colorectal cancer refractory to trastuzumab-DXd and irinotecan. Models with acquired resistance to trastuzumab-DXd. Non-small cell lung cancer with heterogeneous target expression.



Full-year 2025 Financial Results

As of December 31, 2025, cash and cash equivalents totaled $653.5 million, including net proceeds of $432.4 million from the December 2025 financing. Immunome expects its current cash position to fund operations into 2028.

Research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025, were $177.3 million, including stock-based compensation costs of $11.2 million.

In-process research and development expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025, were $10.0 million, reflecting a development milestone associated with reporting positive topline results for the Phase 3 RINGSIDE trial of varegacestat.

General and administrative expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025, were $43.8 million, including stock-based compensation expense of $14.5 million.

Immunome reported a net loss of $212.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2025.

IMMUNOME, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 653,482 $ 143,351 Marketable securities — 73,952 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 7,295 4,036 Total current assets 660,777 221,339 Property and equipment, net 14,636 10,113 Operating right-of-use assets 2,978 4,278 Restricted cash 210 100 Other long-term assets 4,587 4,411 Total assets $ 683,188 $ 240,241 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,339 $ 14,189 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 41,651 33,177 Deferred revenue, current — 6,941 Total current liabilities 44,990 54,307 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 3,855 4,769 Total liabilities 48,845 59,076 Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock — — Common stock 11 6 Additional paid-in capital 1,362,496 696,872 Accumulated other comprehensive income — 57 Accumulated deficit (728,164 ) (515,770 ) Total stockholders’ equity 634,343 181,165 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 683,188 $ 240,241

IMMUNOME, INC. Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Collaboration revenue $ 6,941 $ 9,041 Operating expenses: In-process research and development 10,000 152,344 Research and development(1) 177,286 129,542 General and administrative(1) 43,768 32,955 Total operating expenses 231,054 314,841 Loss from operations (224,113 ) (305,800 ) Interest income 11,719 12,837 Net loss $ (212,394 ) $ (292,963 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (2.43 ) $ (5.00 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 87,350,956 58,639,441 Comprehensive loss: Net loss $ (212,394 ) $ (292,963 ) Unrealized (loss) gain on marketable securities (57 ) 35 Comprehensive loss $ (212,451 ) $ (292,928 ) (1) Amounts include non-cash share-based compensation as follows (in thousands): Year Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Research and development $ 11,193 $ 5,146 General and administrative 14,497 10,602 Total share-based compensation expense $ 25,690 $ 15,748

