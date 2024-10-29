Immunome Presents Compelling Preclinical Data Demonstrating Robust Anti-Tumor Activity for IM-1021

IM-1021 showed superior potency when compared to a competitor in both mantle cell lymphoma and triple-negative breast cancer preclinical models; IND submission expected in 1Q25

HC74, Immunome’s proprietary TOP1 ADC payload, shows superior potency, desirable ADME properties, and enhanced efficacy in chemo-resistant cell lines when compared to deruxtecan

BOTHELL, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Immunome, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMNM), a biotechnology company focused on developing first-in-class and best-in-class targeted cancer therapies, recently presented promising preclinical data for IM-1021 and the associated proprietary ADC payload HC74. The results were presented in a poster entitled “Preclinical evaluation of IM-1021, a ROR1-targeted antibody-drug conjugate with a novel topoisomerase I linker payload” at the 36th EORTC-NCI-AACR Symposium on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics in Barcelona on October 24, 2024.





The poster included preclinical results for IM-1021 in both liquid and solid tumors while also highlighting the enhanced ADME properties of HC74:

IM-1021 showed superior efficacy compared to zilovertamab vedotin in both the Jeko-1 mantle cell lymphoma model and the MDA-MB-468 triple negative breast cancer model. In the MDA-MB-468 study, 5 out of 8 animals achieved complete responses after three 5 mg/kg doses.

HC74 demonstrated superior potency (IC50=5nM) compared to deruxtecan (IC50=20nM) in a panel of 89 cancer cell lines.

HC74 showed faster hepatocyte clearance, higher permeability, and lower efflux than deruxtecan.

When evaluated in doxorubicin-resistant and vincristine-resistant cell lines, HC74 showed no reduction in potency compared to the parental NCI-H69 cell line.

Immunome expects to submit an IND for the IM-1021 program to the FDA in the first quarter of 2025.

“We believe that transformative ADCs require matching the target with the right combination of antibody, linker, and payload. Based on this data, we continue to believe that IM-1021 is a promising preclinical candidate,” said Immunome’s Chief Scientific Officer Jack Higgins, Ph.D. “HC74’s differentiated profile, including substantial potency in chemo-resistant cell lines, provides intriguing opportunities for clinical development. We look forward to submitting the IM-1021 IND and starting clinical trials upon IND clearance to further validate these findings.”

A copy of the poster is available in the “Events & Presentations” portion of Immunome’s website.

About Immunome, Inc.

Immunome is a clinical-stage targeted oncology company committed to developing first- and best-in-class targeted therapies designed to improve outcomes for cancer patients. We are advancing an innovative portfolio of therapeutics, drawing on leadership that previously played key roles in the design, development, and commercialization of cutting-edge targeted cancer therapies, including antibody-drug conjugate therapies (ADCs.) In addition to a portfolio of discovery-stage ADCs, our pipeline includes AL102, a gamma secretase inhibitor which is currently in a Phase 3 trial for treatment of desmoid tumors, as well as IM-1021, a ROR1 ADC, and IM-3050, a FAP-targeted radioligand, both of which are the subject of INDs expected to be submitted in the first quarter of 2025. For more information, visit www.immunome.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not purely historical in nature are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We use words such as “expected,” “expects,” “believe,” “promising,” “look forward” and similar expressions to identify these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Immunome’s expected timing for submission of an IND for IM-1021 and IM-3050; Immunome’s ability to initiate clinical studies for IM-1021; the potential benefits and drug profile of IM-1021 and HC74; and other statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future. These forward-looking statements are based on Immunome’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect; consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to, the risk that Immunome will not be able to realize the benefits of its strategic transactions; the risk that regulatory approvals for Immunome’s product candidates are not obtained, are delayed or are subject to unanticipated conditions; the risk that pre-clinical data may not be predictive of clinical data; the risk that Immunome’s product candidates fail to achieve their intended endpoints; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time described in Immunome’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on August 12, 2024, and in Immunome’s other filings with the SEC. Except as required by law, Immunome assumes no obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements included in this press release.

Contacts



Immunome Contact:

Max Rosett

Chief Financial Officer

investors@immunome.com