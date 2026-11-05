ImmunoGenesis to Present IND-Enabling Development Progress and Therapeutic Potential of IMGS-203, a Novel STING Agonist, at SITC 2026 Annual Meeting

HOUSTON, Nov. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmunoGenesis, a clinical-stage biotech company developing innovative, science-driven immunotherapies, today announced upcoming presentations describing the IND-enabling activities and therapeutic potential for IMGS-203, the company's novel Stimulator of Interferon Genes (STING) Agonist, for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma (GBM). These data will be presented at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2026 Annual Meeting taking place from November 4-8, 2026, at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, AZ.

Poster Presentation Details:

Presentation Title: IND-enabling nonclinical development of IMGS-203, a novel STING agonist, supports first-in-human translation in glioblastoma Abstract No.: 839 Presenter: Akash Boda, PhD, ImmunoGenesis Presentation Date: Friday, November 6, 2026 Presentation Time: 12:15 – 1:45 PM MT Location: PCC-North Building – Lower Level Exhibition Halls 4-5-6

Oral Presentation Details:

Presentation Title: IND-enabling nonclinical development of IMGS-203, a novel STING agonist, supports first-in-human translation in glioblastoma Abstract No.: 839 Presenter: Akash Boda, PhD, ImmunoGenesis Presentation Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026 Presentation Time: 12:53 – 1:01 PM MT Session: 204b: Rapid Oral – Clinical 2 Location: PCC-West Building – 300 Level – 301BC

About IMGS-203



IMGS-203 is a novel STING agonist being developed by ImmunoGenesis as a cancer immunotherapy designed to stimulate antitumor immune responses. ImmunoGenesis plans to initially advance IMGS-203 into clinical development for recurrent glioblastoma (GBM), an aggressive and difficult-to-treat brain cancer with limited therapeutic options and significant unmet medical need.

About ImmunoGenesis



ImmunoGenesis is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to transforming immuno-oncology by targeting key mechanisms of immune resistance. The company's lead product, IMGS-001, is a cytotoxic immune checkpoint inhibitor targeting PD-L1 and PD-L2. IMGS-001 is currently in a phase 1a/b clinical trial for the treatment of immune-excluded tumors, which account for more than half of all cancers. In addition to its lead program, the company is developing a multi-mechanism strategy aimed at addressing the pathology of immune-excluded tumors by overcoming immune exclusion to enable a robust immune response in the tumor microenvironment. For more information, visit immunogenesis.com.

Contacts:

Investors:



James Barlow, President and CEO



James.Barlow@immunogenesis.com

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SOURCE Immunogenesis Inc.