ImmunoGenesis Announces the Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

Initial meeting of Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) convened to discuss the first-in-human phase 1a/1b clinical trial of IMGS-001, a dual-specific PD-L1/PD-L2 antibody with cytotoxic killing function designed to treat the many "immune-excluded" cancers that are resistant to existing immunotherapies

HOUSTON, July 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- ImmunoGenesis, a clinical-stage biotech company developing innovative, science-driven immunotherapies is encouraged by the early performance of IMGS-001 in the ongoing Phase 1a dose escalation study in adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors refractory to standard-of-care treatment. To advise on the clinical development strategy for IMGS-001 and other pipeline agents, the company is proud to announce the appointment of a six-member Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) who recently met to review our clinical data and provide input on the upcoming next phase of the IMGS-001 Phase 1a/1b study.

"These distinguished members are true leaders in the field of immuno-oncology and come from some of the world's most prestigious cancer centers," said James Barlow, President and CEO of ImmunoGenesis. "I'm honored that the company can collaborate with this esteemed group of scientific and clinical experts whose insights will be instrumental in maximizing the potential of our lead agent to make a meaningful impact in treating some of the most challenging cancers."

Michael Curran, PhD ImmunoGenesis Founder and Scientific Advisory Board Head Professor of Immunology, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center







Lawrence Fong, MD Scientific Director, Immunotherapy Integrated Research Center (IIRC), Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center







David Hong, MD Douglas E. Johnson Endowed Professor in and Deputy Chair of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center







Taha Merghoub, PhD Deputy Director, Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center, Weill Cornell Medicine







Mario Sznol, MD Professor of Internal Medicine, Yale Comprehensive Cancer Center







Jedd Wolchok, MD, PhD Meyer Director of the Sandra and Edward Meyer Cancer Center, Weill Cornell Medicine

More details on the newly formed SAB are at the following link: https://www.immunogenesis.com/team/

About ImmunoGenesis

ImmunoGenesis is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to transforming immuno-oncology by targeting key mechanisms of immune resistance. The company's lead product, IMGS-001, is a cytotoxic, dual-specific PD-L1/PD-L2 antibody currently in a Phase 1a/b clinical trial for the treatment of immune-excluded ("cold") tumors, which account for more than half of all cancers. In addition to its lead program, the company has a second clinical asset, IMGS-101 that has the potential to reverse tumor hypoxia, a major immunosuppressive element in solid tumors. The company has additional agents in the pipeline which represent novel approaches to overcome immune resistance in cold tumors. ImmunoGenesis designs therapies to address the pathology of these tumors, overcoming immune exclusion to elicit a robust immune response. For more information, visit www.immunogenesis.com.

About IMGS-001, a PD-L1/PD-L2 Dual-Specific Inhibitor

IMGS-001 is a PD-L1/PD-L2 dual-specific inhibitor with engineered cytotoxic effector function. It is the first molecule to target PD-L2 in addition to PD-L1, potentially shutting down the entire PD-1 pathway and providing a superior blockade compared to other PD-1 or PD-L1 inhibitors. Its engineered effector function enables IMGS-001 to kill immunosuppressive PD-L1- and/or PD-L2-expressing cells present in the tumor microenvironment, providing the potential to overcome immune resistance in immune-excluded tumors. Preclinical data showed that IMGS-001 drove superior survival rates and tumor growth inhibition in head-to-head studies compared to currently available immunotherapies. With its cytotoxic killing function and superior blockade, IMGS-001 may provide a new foundation for combination immuno-oncology therapies. This Phase 1a/b study is being conducted with support from an investment from the Cancer Focus Fund, LP and the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT) DP200094.

Disclosures

MD Anderson's relationship with ImmunoGenesis, and all research conducted at MD Anderson related to ImmunoGenesis, has been identified as an institutional financial conflict of interest by MD Anderson's Institutional Conflict of Interest Committee and is managed under an Institutional Conflict of Interest Management and Monitoring Plan. Dr. Curran and Dr. Hong receive compensation as members of the Immunogenesis SAB, and these financial relationships have been disclosed to MD Anderson's Conflict of Interest Committee in accordance with institutional policy.

Investors:



