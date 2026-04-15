ImmunoGenesis Announces Poster Presentation at AACR 2026 Annual Meeting

Presentation details the IND-enabling work for IMGS-203, a potent Stimulator of Interferon Genes (STING) Agonist, for the treatment of Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM)

HOUSTON, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- ImmunoGenesis, a clinical-stage biotech company developing innovative, science-driven immunotherapies, today announced that it will present a poster at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026, which is being held from April 17–22, 2026, in San Diego, CA.

The poster presentation will include details around the IND-enabling activities for the company's potent STING Agonist, IMGS-203, for the treatment of GBM. This therapy is designed for intratumoral delivery, enabling localized immune activation with minimal systemic exposure. In orthotopic GBM models, IMGS-203 demonstrated robust anti-tumor activity and significant survival benefit. The data support a clear translational path, with pharmacologic activity confirmed across multiple species and pilot toxicology studies informing dose and delivery parameters for the GLP toxicology study and eventual clinical trial.

"IMGS-203 combines potent STING activation with a localized delivery approach designed to overcome the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment in GBM," said Dr. Federica Pericle, Chief Scientific Officer of ImmunoGenesis. "These data support the advancement of IMGS-203 toward clinical development."

IMGS-203 Presentation Details:



GBM is a lethal malignancy with a highly immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment (TME) enriched in myeloid-derived suppressor cells, tumor-associated macrophages, and tumor-associated neutrophils. IMGS-203 is a potent STING agonist developed for intratumoral (IT) delivery, a route of administration (ROA) particularly suited for GBM, a tumor that rarely metastasizes and is readily accessible for local delivery during standard procedures such as biopsy. In vitro assays and preclinical murine studies, including a humanized model with epigenetically silenced STING, demonstrated the antitumor efficacy, specificity, and mechanism of action of IMGS-203. These studies also provided pharmacokinetic data and supported its translational potential for local delivery.

Title: IND-enabling development of a novel STING agonist, IMGS-203, for the treatment of glioblastoma Abstract Number: 4300 Date and Time: Tuesday, April 21, 2026, 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM PT Session: Immunomodulatory Agents Location: Poster Section 8, Poster Board Number 4

For more information and to view the Company's abstract, visit the AACR Annual Meeting website.

About ImmunoGenesis



ImmunoGenesis is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to transforming immuno-oncology by targeting key mechanisms of immune resistance. The company's lead product, IMGS-001, is a cytotoxic immune checkpoint inhibitor targeting PD-L1 and PD-L2. IMGS-001 is currently in a phase 1a/b clinical trial for the treatment of immune-excluded tumors, which account for more than half of all cancers. In addition to its lead program, the company is developing a multi-mechanism strategy aimed at addressing the pathology of immune-excluded tumors by overcoming immune exclusion to enable a robust immune response in the tumor microenvironment. For more information, visit immunogenesis.com.

Contacts:



Investors:



James Barlow, President and CEO



James.Barlow@immunogenesis.com

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SOURCE Immunogenesis Inc.