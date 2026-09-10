ImmunoGenesis Announces Appointment of Reza Mazhari and Mike Davis to Its Board of Directors

HOUSTON, Sept. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmunoGenesis, a clinical-stage biotech company developing innovative, science-driven immunotherapies, announces the appointment of Reza Mazhari, Ph.D., and Mike Davis to its Board of Directors. Dr. Reza Mazhari has more than 25 years of life science operating experience in drug discovery, early-stage clinical development and business and corporate development across diverse therapeutic areas including oncology. Mr. Davis brings more than three decades of leadership experience guiding one of the world's most respected sports organizations through periods of significant growth, innovation and organizational transformation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Reza and Mike to our Board at a pivotal time for ImmunoGenesis," said James Barlow, President and CEO of ImmunoGenesis. "The company has initiated the Phase 1b trial for its lead asset, IMGS-001, a cytotoxic checkpoint inhibitor, and expects key data readouts in mid-2027. Mike and Reza will play a pivotal role in shaping the company's pipeline, partnering and fundraising strategy for this next stage of company growth, bringing critical expertise to these important decisions."

Dr. Mazhari is currently Chief Business Officer at Delphia Therapeutics, Inc., an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company pioneering activation lethality. Prior to joining Delphia in May 2025, Reza served as Chief Business Officer at Triana Biomedicines, where he led a discovery partnership with Pfizer in 2024. Previously, he was Head of Search and Evaluation for Oncology at Novartis, leading multiple in-licensing and early-stage out-licensing deals. Earlier roles include Vice President positions at Rexahn Pharmaceuticals and Cerecor, spanning translational medicine, drug discovery and early-stage development, operations and business development. Reza co-founded Cardioxyl Pharmaceuticals, acquired by Bristol-Myers Squibb in 2015. He began his career at The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine and holds a Ph.D. in bioengineering from UC San Diego.

"ImmunoGenesis is developing compelling approaches to overcome immunotherapy resistance," said Dr. Mazhari. "I hope to leverage my experience in drug development and business development across both biotech and large pharma to guide company leadership regarding key strategic decisions."

As Chief Executive Officer of the United States Golf Association (USGA), Mr. Davis was responsible for overseeing the organization's strategic direction, financial stewardship, governance and stakeholder engagement. He led numerous large-scale initiatives requiring collaboration across industry, government, nonprofit and commercial partners while managing complex operational, regulatory and reputational challenges. Mr. Davis has extensive experience serving as a trusted advisor to executive leadership as he serves on over a half dozen boards. Mr. Davis graduated with a degree (BBA) in Business Finance from Georgia Southern University and has a keen interest in and passion for the field of cancer immunotherapy.

"I'm thrilled to be joining the Board of ImmunoGenesis at such an important time for the company," said Mike Davis. "I'm fascinated by the innovative science being developed by the company, and I believe my extensive experience running a major sports organization can provide out-of-the box thinking and important direction to company leadership."

About ImmunoGenesis

ImmunoGenesis is a clinical-stage biotech company dedicated to transforming immuno-oncology by targeting key mechanisms of immune resistance. The company's lead product, IMGS-001, is a cytotoxic immune checkpoint inhibitor targeting PD-L1 and PD-L2. IMGS-001 is currently in a phase 1a/b clinical trial for the treatment of immune-excluded tumors, which account for more than half of all cancers. In addition to its lead program, the company is developing a multi-mechanism strategy aimed at addressing the pathology of immune-excluded tumors by overcoming immune exclusion to enable a robust immune response in the tumor microenvironment. For more information, visit www.immunogenesis.com.

Contacts:

Investors:



James Barlow, President and CEO



James.Barlow@immunogenesis.com

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SOURCE Immunogenesis Inc.