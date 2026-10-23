ImmunoForge to Showcase Proprietary Platform Technologies and Next-Generation Oncology & Phase 2 Clinical Pipelines at BIO-Europe 2026

SEOUL, South Korea and COLOGNE, Germany, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ImmunoForge Co., Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing transformative therapies for rare and intractable diseases, today announced that its executive management team will participate in BIO-Europe 2026, held in Cologne, Germany, from November 9 to 11, 2026.

During the conference, ImmunoForge will engage in intensive 1-on-1 partnering sessions with global pharmaceutical leaders to present its core drug delivery platform technologies and advance Licensing-Out (L/O) and global co-development discussions for its lead clinical-stage oncology and rare disease pipelines.

Proprietary Platform Technologies

ELP (Elastin-Like Polypeptide) Platform: A versatile biopolymer technology enabling sustained drug delivery and circulating half-life extension by up to 200-fold. Utilizing a thermally responsive phase transition (VPGXG sequence), ELP forms a biocompatible depot upon subcutaneous administration, releasing therapeutic moieties smoothly without initial burst release, tissue toxicity, or viscosity-induced injection pain. The flexible platform supports both genetic fusion and site-specific chemical conjugation (Cys/Lys-free design) for peptides, proteins, and small molecules, transitioning dosing schedules from weekly to monthly while maintaining exceptionally low cost of goods (COGS) in standard expression systems (E. coli, yeast, mammalian).

A versatile biopolymer technology enabling sustained drug delivery and circulating half-life extension by up to 200-fold. Utilizing a thermally responsive phase transition (VPGXG sequence), ELP forms a biocompatible depot upon subcutaneous administration, releasing therapeutic moieties smoothly without initial burst release, tissue toxicity, or viscosity-induced injection pain. The flexible platform supports both genetic fusion and site-specific chemical conjugation (Cys/Lys-free design) for peptides, proteins, and small molecules, transitioning dosing schedules from weekly to monthly while maintaining exceptionally low cost of goods (COGS) in standard expression systems (E. coli, yeast, mammalian). LMT (Leptin Receptor-Mediated Transcytosis) Platform: An innovative Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) shuttle platform designed for targeted central nervous system (CNS) delivery. By targeting the Leptin receptor (LepR)—which exhibits high brain specificity and low peripheral saturation compared to Transferrin or Insulin receptors—LMT minimizes peripheral loss and ligand competition. Preclinical data demonstrates that LMT (e.g., LMT15) enhances BBB penetration of diverse payloads, including proteins (>60 kDa), intact mitochondria, and Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs) encapsulating mRNA/siRNA into crucial brain regions like the hypothalamus. Notably, ImmunoForge's LMT platform was awarded 1st Place at the Novo Nordisk Partnering Day.

Lead Clinical & Oncology Pipelines

KF1601 (Next-Generation TKI for Drug-Resistant CML / ABL1 T315I Mutation): A novel, highly selective BCR-ABL1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) designed to overcome drug resistance in Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML), specifically targeting the gatekeeper T315I mutation (~30% of drug-resistant cases) as well as wild-type and other major mutations. Preclinical studies demonstrate superior kinome selectivity and a significantly improved safety profile over current third-line TKIs (e.g., Ponatinib, Olverembatinib) by sparing KDR/VEGFR2, thereby eliminating arterial occlusive events and severe cardiovascular toxicity. Currently co-developed with a leading Korean pharmaceutical company for domestic Phase 1 trials, ImmunoForge retains exclusive Rest-of-World (RoW) rights (including US/EU) and is actively seeking global licensing partners.

A novel, highly selective BCR-ABL1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) designed to overcome drug resistance in Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML), specifically targeting the gatekeeper T315I mutation (~30% of drug-resistant cases) as well as wild-type and other major mutations. Preclinical studies demonstrate superior kinome selectivity and a significantly improved safety profile over current third-line TKIs (e.g., Ponatinib, Olverembatinib) by sparing KDR/VEGFR2, thereby eliminating arterial occlusive events and severe cardiovascular toxicity. Currently co-developed with a leading Korean pharmaceutical company for domestic Phase 1 trials, ImmunoForge retains exclusive Rest-of-World (RoW) rights (including US/EU) and is actively seeking global licensing partners. PF1801 (Weekly GLP-1 -ELP Fusion / Dermatomyositis & Polymyositis / DMD): A long-acting novel biological candidate leveraging the ELP platform. PF1801 acts directly on skeletal muscle membranes via GLP-1R signaling to suppress muscle cell necroptosis (PGAM5 inhibition via AMPK pathway) and stimulate muscle protein synthesis while inhibiting proteolytic degradation pathways. Granted US FDA Orphan Drug Designation (ODD), PF1801 is currently advancing through Phase 2 clinical trials in South Korea for Dermatomyositis/Polymyositis (DM/PM) and holds US FDA Phase 2 IND approval for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).

A long-acting novel biological candidate leveraging the ELP platform. PF1801 acts directly on skeletal muscle membranes via GLP-1R signaling to suppress muscle cell necroptosis (PGAM5 inhibition via AMPK pathway) and stimulate muscle protein synthesis while inhibiting proteolytic degradation pathways. Granted US FDA Orphan Drug Designation (ODD), PF1801 is currently advancing through Phase 2 clinical trials in South Korea for Dermatomyositis/Polymyositis (DM/PM) and holds US FDA Phase 2 IND approval for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). PF1804 (Weekly VPAC2 Agonist / DMD Cardiomyopathy): A long-acting VIP-ELP fusion protein engineered to target DMD-associated cardiomyopathy. By selectively activating the VPAC2 receptor, PF1804 exerts potent vasodilatory, anti-inflammatory, and anti-fibrotic effects, effectively preserving cardiac contractility and delaying heart function decline. PF1804 holds US FDA Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) and US FDA Phase 2 IND approval, presenting a validated, de-risked opportunity for global biopharma partners seeking high-value rare disease assets.

"BIO-Europe 2026 is an essential venue for ImmunoForge as we focus on executing strategic partnerships and licensing agreements for our lead clinical assets and platform technologies," said Sung-Min Ahn (MD, Ph.D.) and Ki-Ho Chang (MBA), Co-CEOs of ImmunoForge. "With a proven track record of multiple out-licensing deals—including agreements with global animal health companies and leading domestic pharmaceutical partners—we are eager to collaborate with global partners to maximize the therapeutic and commercial potential of KF1601, PF1801, PF1804, and our ELP/LMT platforms."

About ImmunoForge Co., Ltd.

ImmunoForge Co., Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical venture specializing in rare, neuromuscular, metabolic diseases, and targeted oncology. Founded by experts in genomic translational medicine and drug business development, the company leverages its proprietary ELP and LMT drug delivery platforms to develop next-generation biologics and innovative small molecules with enhanced stability, prolonged half-life, and targeted tissue delivery. Supported by top-tier institutional investors with over 46 billion KRW in total raised capital, ImmunoForge is advancing its lead programs toward mid-to-late stage clinical development and global licensing.

Media & Investor Relations Contact:

ImmunoForge Co., Ltd.



Email: ir@immunoforge.com / contact@immunoforge.com



Website: www.immunoforge.com

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