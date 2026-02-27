ImmunityBio to Provide a Business Update and Review Financial Results for FY 2025 on Tuesday, March 3, 2026

CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), today announced that it will host a live conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, to provide a business update, including progress across the company’s clinical trial pipeline, and to review financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. Interested parties may access the conference call through our Investor Relations website, ir.immunitybio.com, under Company — Events & Presentations. Alternatively, individuals can access the call by dialing 1-844-539-3703 or 1-412-652-1273 (internationally). To ensure timely connection, please dial in at least ten minutes before the scheduled start of the call.

A replay of the conference call will be posted on our Investor Relations website after the event and will be available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on innovating, developing, and commercializing next-generation immunotherapies designed to activate the patient’s immune system and deliver durable protection against cancer and infectious diseases. Our approach harnesses both the adaptive and innate immune systems with the goal of restoring immune function and generating lasting immunological memory in patients. At the core of our strategy is the Cancer BioShield™ platform, which is designed to stimulate critical lymphocytes, including natural killer (NK) cells, cytotoxic T cells, and memory T cells via our proprietary IL-15 superagonist, ANKTIVA® (nogapendekin alfa inbakicept). Our Cancer BioShield platform is anchored by this antibody-cytokine fusion protein and is complemented by a portfolio that includes adenovirus-vectored vaccines, allogeneic (off-the-shelf) and autologous NK-cell therapies, and additional immunomodulators intended to promote immunogenic cell death and support durable immune responses while potentially reducing reliance on high-dose chemo-radiation therapy. For more information, visit ImmunityBio.com and connect with us on X (Twitter), Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

