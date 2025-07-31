Immunitas Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data on IMT-380, a First-in-Class Anti-CD161 Antibody, at FASEB Science Research Conference on Autoimmunity

IMT-380 induces selective depletion of pathogenic CD161+ T cells, reducing inflammatory cytokine expression across in vitro and in vivo autoimmune disease models

Presented data support anti-CD161 therapy as a novel approach for the treatment of autoimmune diseases

WALTHAM, Mass., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunitas Therapeutics ("Immunitas"), a clinical stage precision immunotherapy company committed to discovering and developing novel, antibody-based therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancer, today presented preclinical data supporting its first-in-class, fully-human anti-CD161 antibody, IMT-380, at the FASEB Science Research Conference on Autoimmunity, being held July 27-31, in Niagara Falls, New York.

CD161-expressing T cell subsets have been implicated in autoimmune diseases due to their production of inflammatory cytokines and presence in inflamed tissues. While cytokine blockade has become a standard treatment for autoimmune conditions, current therapies can be limited by side effects stemming from broad immunosuppression, inadequate efficacy in some patient populations, and treatment resistance as pathogenic T cells shift to production of other proinflammatory cytokines. CD161 remains a stable marker on these T cells, making it a promising and precise therapeutic target for addressing autoimmune disease.

"Our deep expertise in CD161 biology has enabled us to expand the scope of our work beyond oncology and advance differentiated antibody therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Our first public presentation of this work at FASEB demonstrates that our first-in-class CD161-targeting antibody, IMT-380, effectively and selectively depletes pro-inflammatory, CD161-expressing T cells, reinforcing anti-CD161 therapy as a promising strategy to restore immune balance," said Annalisa D'Andrea, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Immunitas. "This targeted approach offers a novel mechanism to address challenges posed by cytokine redundancy and T cell plasticity, potentially providing a safer and more durable alternative to broad immunosuppression for chronic autoimmune conditions."

The data demonstrate that CD161+ T cells exhibit a highly proinflammatory profile, marked by elevated production of IL-17A, IFN-γ, IL-22, TNF-α, and GM-CSF. These cells were found to be highly enriched in inflamed intestinal tissue from Crohn's disease patients, and in vitro CD161+ T cell depletion significantly reduced inflammatory cytokine production. IMT-380 demonstrated high specificity and potency in depleting CD161+ cells both in vitro and in vivo. In an NHP psoriasis model, systemic administration of IMT-380 led to selective CD161+ cell depletion, significantly improved psoriasis area and severity index (PASI) scores, and reduced expression of inflammatory mediators in skin biopsies.

Collectively, the presented findings reinforce CD161+ T cells as pathogenic drivers of inflammation and support anti-CD161 therapy as a novel targeted approach for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

Presentation Details:



Title: IMT-380: A first in class anti-CD161 antibody targeting pathogenic T cells in autoimmune diseases



Presenting Author: Shruti Malu, Ph.D., Senior Director, Discovery



Poster Session: Poster Session 2



Poster Date & Time: Wednesday, July 30, 7:40–9:40 pm ET



Short Talk Session: Session 8: Cell-based therapies to treat autoimmune disease



Short Talk Date & Time: Thursday, July 31, 10:40–10:55 am ET

About IMT-380



IMT-380 is a fully human, Fc-active anti-CD161 monoclonal antibody designed to selectively deplete pathogenic CD161+ immune cell populations, thereby reducing tissue inflammation and restoring immune homeostasis in autoimmune settings. Preclinical data demonstrate CD161+ T cell depletion and corresponding reduction of inflammatory cytokine expression in Crohn's disease patient samples and animal models of skin inflammation.

About Immunitas Therapeutics



Immunitas is a clinical stage precision immunotherapy company committed to discovering and developing novel therapeutics for patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Our specialized knowledge of the CD161 pathway has yielded multiple differentiated antibody therapeutics including IMT-009, which is currently in clinical studies for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies, and IMT-380 for the treatment of autoimmune conditions. The company was founded by Longwood Fund with leading scientists from Dana-Farber, MGH, the Broad, and MIT. Since being founded in 2019, Immunitas has raised over $120 million from a strong syndicate of investors including Agent Capital, Alexandria Venture Investments, Evotec, Leaps by Bayer, Longwood Fund, M Ventures, Medical Excellence Capital, and Novartis Venture Fund. To learn more, visit www.immunitastx.com.

