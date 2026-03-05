Immunis Licenses Treatment Candidate for Dyskinesia Associated with Parkinson’s Disease

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biologics--Immunis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotech company targeting age-related diseases, today announced it has entered an exclusive licensing agreement with Toray to develop and commercialize a drug candidate for the treatment of dyskinesia associated with Parkinson’s disease. Immunis will continue its development under the name “IMM02‑KORA” or “KORA.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Immunis obtained exclusive rights to develop and commercialize “KORA” in the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the European Free Trade Association. Immunis has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate a Phase I clinical trial.

Published preclinical data show that KORA effectively reduces L-DOPA-induced dyskinesia symptoms in a rat model of Parkinson’s disease, supporting Immunis' clinical development plan.

According to the World Health Organization, the prevalence of Parkinson’s disease has doubled within the past 25 years, and The Global Burden of Disease estimates that 1.3 million people are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease annually.1,2 An estimated 80% of individuals with Parkinson’s disease receiving the current standard of care will develop dyskinesia within 10 years, which can severely impact daily activities such as writing, eating, and dressing and can increase the risk of falls and social isolation.3

“Immunis is thrilled to expand our research pipeline to include a common and serious complication affecting Parkinson's disease patients,” said Mark Cabato, Chief Business Officer at Immunis. “Our collaboration with Toray reflects our continued commitment to maximizing healthspan and minimizing disease through the advancement of transformative medicine.”

Resources:

World Health Organization. (2023, August 9). “Parkinson disease.” https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/parkinson-disease Luo, Yuanrong, Lichun Qiao, Miaoqian Li, Xinyue Wen, Wenbin Zhang, and Xianwen Li. “Global, Regional, National Epidemiology and Trends of Parkinson’s Disease from 1990 to 2021: Findings from the Global Burden of Disease Study 2021.” Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience 16 (January 2025): 1498756. https://doi.org/10.3389/fnagi.2024.1498756 Leal, Denisson Augusto Bastos, Carla Michele Vieira Dias, Rodrigo Pereira Ramos, and Ivani Brys. “Prediction of Dyskinesia in Parkinson’s Disease Patients Using Machine Learning Algorithms.” Scientific Reports 13, no. 1 (2023): 22426. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-023-49617-w

About Toray

Toray Industries, Inc. is a global leader in advanced materials innovation, comprising more than 300 affiliated companies and approximately 48,000 employees worldwide. Since 1926, Toray has continuously expanded its business portfolio—from Fibers & Textiles, to Resins & Chemicals, Films, Electronics & Information Materials, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Pharmaceuticals & Medical Products, as well as Water Treatment & Environment. April 2026 marks the 100th anniversary of Toray’s founding. In line with its Corporate Philosophy, “Contributing to society through the creation of new value with innovative ideas, technologies and products,” the company will commit to delivering fundamental solutions to global-scale challenges.

About Immunis, Inc.

Immunis is a clinical-stage biotech developing a clinically advanced, first-in-class stem cell-derived secretome product targeting the underlying factors of aging that drive muscle and metabolic disease. IMM01-STEM is an investigational product, a complex biologic comprised of regenerative factors that impact multiple signaling pathways. Immunis is dedicated to maximizing health span and to minimizing disease through the advancement of transformative medicine.

For additional information about Immunis’ programs, please visit: Immunisbiomedical.com.

