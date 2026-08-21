Immunis Chairman Dr. Hans Keirstead Nominated to Speak at SXSW 2027 on Restorative Approaches to Longevity Medicine

Nominated panel at SXSW’s annual festival for health innovators, technologists, clinicians, and biotech pioneers explores how evidence-based science is shaping how we age and restore muscle function

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#SXSW--Immunis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing off-the-shelf multi-active biologics for muscle health and healthy aging, today announced that its Chairman, Dr. Hans Keirstead, has been nominated as a panelist at SXSW 2027 in a conversation titled "Can We Get Better at Aging?: Hope, Hype, and Hard Science."

As medicine shifts from managing the effects of aging to designing therapeutics that help the body restore function, demand is growing for therapies that preserve muscle and metabolic health with age.

Chairman of Immunis, Dr. Keirstead, has been nominated to discuss the growing demand for multi-functional “cell-free, cell therapies” such as IMM01-STEM, with evidence supporting that it delivers the therapeutic benefits of stem cell-derived factors without the risk of administering live stem cells. Earlier this year, Immunis announced the most advanced clinical data on the class, showing improved muscle function and gait speed, a key vital indicator of health.

"The conversation around longevity has never been more important—or more crowded," says Dr. Keirstead. "For the first time, advances in AI, regenerative biology, and computational science are allowing us to ask questions that were unimaginable only a decade ago. People are inundated with promises about reversing aging, yet very few approaches are supported by rigorous clinical evidence. The future of healthy aging should be built on science that is measurable, reproducible, and focused on restoring quality of life, and responsible innovation that improves trust in the next generation of longevity medicine must be a priority."

SXSW, widely considered one of the largest and most influential convergence festivals of ideas, technology, culture and health, will take place in Austin, Texas from March 15-20, 2027. The nominated panel will explore topics in longevity medicine including rebuilding muscle as we age, promoting quality weight loss, and boosting metabolic function. Alongside Dr. Keirstead will be esteemed panelists Dr. Amelia Anderson, co-founder of Cyclarity who will discuss restoration in heart health, and Dr. Nathan Brady, co-founder of Fareon who specializes in restoration in brain health. To advance the conversation to the SXSW stage in March 2027, votes are being accepted until August 23 on SXSW.com by searching for the session or here by clicking the heart-shaped “vote” icon.

About Immunis

Immunis is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing first-in-class multi-active biologics designed to restore function lost through aging and disease. Leveraging the body's innate repair biology, Immunis' proprietary secretome platform targets multiple pathways simultaneously to improve muscle health, metabolic function, and overall healthspan. The company's lead investigational therapy, IMM01-STEM, is being evaluated as a potential treatment for sarcopenia and other age-related conditions, with the vision of helping people live healthier, stronger, and more independent lives for longer.

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Mark Cabato, Chief Business Officer, Immunis, Inc.

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