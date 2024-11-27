SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Immuneering to Present at the Piper Sandler 36ᵗʰ Annual Healthcare Conference

November 27, 2024 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize universal-RAS/RAF medicines for broad populations of cancer patients, today announced that management will present at the Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference, which is taking place at the Lotte New York Palace in New York City from December 3-5, 2024, to discuss the company’s pipeline, platform, and business strategy. Participating will be Ben Zeskind, Chief Executive Officer, Harold “E.B.” Brakewood, Chief Business Officer and Mallory Morales, CPA, Chief Accounting Officer, Treasurer.

Format: Fireside Chat and 1x1 Investor Meetings

Date/Time: December 5 from 1:00 pm – 1:25 pm ET

The presentations will be webcast live and archived in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering’s website at Events & Presentations | Immuneering Corporation.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize universal-RAS/RAF medicines for broad populations of cancer patients with an initial aim to develop a universal-RAS therapy. The Company aims to achieve universal activity through Deep Cyclic Inhibition of the MAPK pathway, impacting cancer cells while sparing healthy cells. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is an oral, once-daily Deep Cyclic Inhibitor currently in a Phase 2a trial in patients with advanced solid tumors including those harboring RAS mutations. IMM-6-415 is an oral, twice-daily Deep Cyclic Inhibitor currently in a Phase 1/2a trial in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS or RAF mutations. The company’s development pipeline also includes several early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

Media Contact:
Gina Nugent
gina@nugentcommunications.com

Investor Contact:
Laurence Watts
619-916-7620
laurence@newstreetir.com

Massachusetts Events
Immuneering
