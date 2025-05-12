ImmuCell to Announce Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2025

Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, May 15, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET

PORTLAND, Maine, May 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImmuCell Corporation (Nasdaq: ICCC) (“ImmuCell” or the “Company”), a growing animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets scientifically proven and practical products that improve the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle, expects to report unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

The Company is planning to host a conference call the next morning, Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 9:00 AM ET to review the unaudited financial results. Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 855-9502 (toll free) or (412) 317-5499 (international) at 9:00 AM ET. A teleconference replay of the call will be available until May 22, 2025 at (877) 344-7529 (toll free) or (412) 317-0088 (international), utilizing replay access code #4755970.

The Company anticipates no change to the preliminary sales results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 that were disclosed on April 8, 2025. The Company expects to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on May 14, 2025 after the market closes.

Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s updated Corporate Presentation slide deck that provides an overview of the Company’s business which can be accessed under the “Investors” tab of the Company’s website at www.immucell.com, or by request to the Company. An updated version of the slide deck will be made available after the market closes on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.

