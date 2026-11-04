Immix Biopharma’s NXC-201 NEXICART-2 Interim Clinical Trial Results Selected for Oral Presentation at ASH 2026

– Data will be presented on Monday, December 14, 2026 at 11:15 AM CDT –

LOS ANGELES, CA, Nov. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (“Immix”, “Company”, “We” or “Us” or ”IMMX”), a global leader in AL Amyloidosis, today announced that it will present an NXC-201 abstract at the upcoming American Society of Hematology (ASH) 68th Annual Meeting and Exposition to be held December 12-15, 2026, in New Orleans, LA.

ASH Oral Presentation Details:

Event 68th ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition, New Orleans, LA Title “45-patient safety and efficacy data for NXC-201 from Nexicart-2, the first U.S. trial of CAR-T in relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis” Presentation

Date/Time (Central Time) Publication #826

Session Date: Monday, December 14, 2026

Session Name: 652. MGUS, Amyloidosis, and Other Non-Myeloma Plasma Cell Dyscrasias: Clinical and Epidemiological: Advancing Treatment Strategies in AL Amyloidosis

Session Time: 10:30 AM -12:00 PM

Presentation Time: 11:15 AM

About AL Amyloidosis

Amyloid light-chain (AL) amyloidosis is a devastating disease where the immune system, that’s supposed to protect, instead continuously produces toxic light chains that build up in organs including the heart, kidney, and liver, causing organ failure and death.

AL amyloidosis is the most common form of amyloidosis according to the National Institutes of Health. The number of patients in the U.S. with relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis is estimated to be growing at 12% per year according to Staron, et al Blood Cancer Journal, to approximately 30,506 patients in 2026.

The Amyloidosis market was $6.2 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach $6.6 billion in 2026, according to Grand View Research.

About Immix Biopharma, Inc.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (Immix) (Nasdaq: IMMX) is a global leader in AL Amyloidosis. AL Amyloidosis is a devastating disease where the immune system, that’s supposed to protect, instead continuously produces toxic light chains that build up in organs including the heart, kidney, and liver, causing organ failure and death. Our lead candidate is sterically-optimized BCMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy NXC-201 with a proprietary CD3ζ, CD8 hinge and binder “digital filter” designed to filter out non-specific activation. NXC-201 teaches the immune system to recognize and eliminate the source of the toxic light chains. NXC-201 is being evaluated in the U.S. multi-center study for relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis NEXICART-2 (NCT06097832), with a potentially registrational design. NXC-201 has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) by the US FDA and Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by FDA and in the EU by the EMA.

Contacts

Mike Moyer

LifeSci Advisors

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Company Contact

irteam@immixbio.com