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Immix Biopharma to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

August 4, 2026 | 
1 min read

LOS ANGELES, CA, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (“ImmixBio”, “Company”, “We” or “Us” or ”IMMX”), the global leader in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis, today announced that it will participate and host institutional investor meetings at the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference being held September 14-16, 2026 in New York, NY.

The Company will be available for one-on-one meetings during the conference. Interested investors should contact their Morgan Stanley representative to request meetings. A link to access the replay, when available, will be posted to the Immix website on the Presentation & Events page under the Investors section.

About Immix Biopharma, Inc.
Immix Biopharma, Inc. (ImmixBio) (Nasdaq: IMMX) is a global leader in AL Amyloidosis. AL Amyloidosis is a devastating disease where the immune system, that’s supposed to protect, instead produces toxic light chains, clogging up the heart, kidney and liver, causing organ failure and death. Our lead candidate is sterically-optimized BCMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy NXC-201 with a proprietary CD3ζ, CD8 hinge and binder “digital filter” designed to filter out non-specific activation. NXC-201 teaches the immune system to recognize and eliminate the source of the toxic light chains. NXC-201 is being evaluated in the U.S. multi-center study for relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis NEXICART-2 (NCT06097832), with a potentially registrational design. NXC-201 has been awarded Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) by the US FDA and Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by FDA and in the EU by the EMA.

Contacts
Mike Moyer
LifeSci Advisors
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Company Contactirteam@immixbio.com


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