Immix Biopharma Accelerates Enrollment in U.S. AL Amyloidosis Trial of NXC-201 CAR-T

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immix Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMMX) (“ImmixBio”, “Company”, “We” or “Us”, “IMMX”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell therapies for AL Amyloidosis and select immune-mediated diseases, today announced successful completion of the six-patient Phase 1b safety run-in segment in the U.S. NEXICART-2 study of NXC-201, an investigational CAR-T therapy, in patients relapsed/refractory (R/R) AL Amyloidosis. Achievement of this milestone is expected to accelerate enrollment across U.S. study sites beginning in January 2025.

NEXICART-2 is an open-label study designed to evaluate NXC-201 in patients with R/R AL Amyloidosis. The study has two segments: a six-patient “safety run-in” segment and a 34-patient dose expansion segment. The Phase 1b “safety run-in” segment dosed three patients at 150 million CAR-T cells and three patients at 450 million CAR-T cells (these doses also produced complete responses in the prior ex-US NEXICART-1 study). All six patients successfully completed a post-dosing safety evaluation, and enrollment can now proceed across U.S. study sites at 450 million CAR-T cells.

“We are pleased to report the successful completion of the NEXICART-2 safety run-in segment. Achievement of this milestone positions us to accelerate enrollment in the NEXICART-2 study and brings us one step closer to providing a new treatment option for patients with relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis, where no drugs are currently FDA approved,” said Ilya Rachman, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Immix Biopharma. Gabriel Morris, Chief Financial Officer of Immix Biopharma, added, “We credit the resolute efforts of our investigators, sites, and team as we continue with robust enrollment in our multi-site U.S. NEXICART-2 study. We are on track for the next program update in Q1 2025.”

NXC-201 is the only CAR-T therapy currently in development in AL Amyloidosis, mentioned in a review article entitled “Systemic Light Chain Amyloidosis” published in June, 2024 New England Journal of Medicine .

About NXC-201

NXC-201 is a sterically-optimized BCMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy. Initial data from Phase 1b/2 ex-U.S. study NEXICART-1 has demonstrated high complete response rates and no neurotoxicity of any kind in AL Amyloidosis.

NXC-201 is being studied in a comprehensive U.S. clinical development program for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory AL amyloidosis, with the potential to expand into select immune-mediated diseases. The NXC-201 NEXICART-2 (NCT06097832) U.S. clinical trial builds on a robust clinical dataset. NXC-201 has been awarded Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) in AL Amyloidosis by the US FDA and in the EU by the EMA.

About NEXICART-2

NEXICART-2 (NCT06097832) is an open-label, single-arm, multi-site U.S. Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of CAR-T NXC-201 in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis. NEXICART-2 is expected to enroll 40 patients with preserved heart function (excluding patients with pre-existing heart failure) who have not been exposed to prior BCMA-targeted therapy. The study is designed with a standard 6 patient safety-run in to evaluate two doses (three patients each at 150 million CAR+T cells and 450 million CAR+T cells) (both dose levels were evaluated in the NEXICART-1 study and have produced complete responses in relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis patients). The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of NXC-201. Primary endpoints are complete response rate and overall response rate, according to consensus recommendations (Palladini et al. 2012).

About AL Amyloidosis

AL amyloidosis is caused by abnormal plasma cells in the bone marrow, which produce misfolded amyloid proteins that build-up in the heart, kidney, liver, and other organs. This build-up causes progressive and widespread damage to multiple organs, including heart failure, and leads to high mortality rates.

The U.S. observed prevalence of relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis is estimated to be growing at 12% per year according to Staron, et al Blood Cancer Journal, to approximately 33,277 patients in 2024. There are no FDA-approved therapies for patients with relapsed/refractory AL Amyloidosis.

The Amyloidosis market was $3.6 billion in 2017, and is expected to reach $6 billion in 2025, according to Grand View Research.

About Immix Biopharma, Inc.

Immix Biopharma, Inc. (ImmixBio) (Nasdaq: IMMX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cell therapies for AL Amyloidosis and select immune-mediated diseases. Our lead candidate is sterically-optimized BCMA-targeted chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR-T) cell therapy NXC-201. NXC-201 is being evaluated in the U.S. Phase 1b/2 trial NEXICART-2 (NCT06097832) as well as the ex-U.S. study NEXICART-1 (NCT04720313). NXC-201 has demonstrated no neurotoxicity of any kind in AL Amyloidosis and short duration of cytokine release syndrome (CRS), supporting expansion into select immune-mediated diseases. NXC-201 has been awarded Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) in AL Amyloidosis by the US FDA and in the EU by the EMA. Learn more at www.immixbio.com and www.BeProactiveInAL.com.

Forward Looking Statements

