IMFINZI® (durvalumab) approved in the US as first and only immunotherapy regimen for patients with limited-stage small cell lung cancer

Based on ADRIATIC Phase III trial results which showed a 27% reduction in the risk of death versus placebo

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (durvalumab) has been approved in the US for the treatment of adult patients with limited-stage small cell lung cancer (LS-SCLC) whose disease has not progressed following concurrent platinum-based chemotherapy and radiation therapy.





The approval was granted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) after securing Priority Review and Breakthrough Therapy Designation. It was based on results from the ADRIATIC Phase III trial which were presented during the Plenary Session of the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting and subsequently published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

SCLC is a highly aggressive form of lung cancer.1 LS-SCLC typically recurs and progresses rapidly, despite initial response to standard-of-care chemotherapy and radiotherapy.2-3 The prognosis for LS-SCLC is particularly poor, as only 15-30% of patients will be alive five years after diagnosis.4

Suresh Senan, PhD, Professor of Clinical Experimental Radiotherapy at the Amsterdam University Medical Centers, The Netherlands, and international coordinating investigator in the trial, said: “Durvalumab is the first and only systemic treatment following curative-intent, platinum-based chemoradiotherapy to show improved survival for patients with this aggressive form of lung cancer. This finding represents the first advance for this disease in four decades. The ADRIATIC trial showed 57 percent of patients were still alive at three years after being treated with durvalumab, which underscores the practice-changing potential of this medicine in this setting.”

Dave Fredrickson, Executive Vice President, Oncology Business Unit, AstraZeneca, said: “This approval for IMFINZI marks a breakthrough for patients with limited-stage small cell lung cancer, allowing them to receive immunotherapy for the first time. The ADRIATIC trial showed an improvement in median overall survival of 22.5 months, setting a new benchmark. IMFINZI is now the only immunotherapy approved for both limited- and extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, underscoring our commitment to improving survival rates.”

Dusty Donaldson, Founder and Executive Director of LiveLung, said: “This new treatment option is a game changer for patients with limited-stage small cell lung cancer, a disease known for its high rate of recurrence. Historically, more often than not, clinical trials to identify new treatment options for this type of cancer have failed to show benefit. We are therefore so excited that many more people will now have the opportunity to access this immunotherapy treatment that holds the potential to significantly improve outcomes.”

In the trial, IMFINZI reduced the risk of death by 27% versus placebo (based on an overall survival [OS] hazard ratio [HR] of 0.73; 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.57-0.93; P=0.0104). Estimated median OS was 55.9 months for IMFINZI versus 33.4 months for placebo. An estimated 57% of patients treated with IMFINZI were alive at three years compared to 48% for placebo.

IMFINZI also reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 24% (based on a progression-free survival [PFS] HR of 0.76; 95% CI 0.61-0.95; P=0.0161) versus placebo. Median PFS was 16.6 months for IMFINZI versus 9.2 months for placebo. An estimated 46% of patients treated with IMFINZI had not experienced disease progression at two years compared to 34% for placebo.

The safety profile for IMFINZI was generally manageable and consistent with the known profile of this medicine. No new safety signals were observed.

IMFINZI is also approved in Switzerland in this setting based on the ADRIATIC results. Regulatory applications are currently under review in the EU, Japan and several other countries in this indication.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION

There are no contraindications for IMFINZI® (durvalumab).

Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions

Important immune-mediated adverse reactions listed under Warnings and Precautions may not include all possible severe and fatal immune-mediated reactions. Immune-mediated adverse reactions, which may be severe or fatal, can occur in any organ system or tissue. Immune-mediated adverse reactions can occur at any time after starting treatment or after discontinuation. Monitor patients closely for symptoms and signs that may be clinical manifestations of underlying immune-mediated adverse reactions. Evaluate liver enzymes, creatinine, and thyroid function at baseline and periodically during treatment. In cases of suspected immune-mediated adverse reactions, initiate appropriate workup to exclude alternative etiologies, including infection. Institute medical management promptly, including specialty consultation as appropriate. Withhold or permanently discontinue IMFINZI depending on severity. See USPI Dosing and Administration for specific details. In general, if IMFINZI requires interruption or discontinuation, administer systemic corticosteroid therapy (1 mg to 2 mg/kg/day prednisone or equivalent) until improvement to Grade 1 or less. Upon improvement to Grade 1 or less, initiate corticosteroid taper and continue to taper over at least 1 month. Consider administration of other systemic immunosuppressants in patients whose immune-mediated adverse reactions are not controlled with corticosteroid therapy.

Immune-Mediated Pneumonitis

IMFINZI can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis. The incidence of pneumonitis is higher in patients who have received prior thoracic radiation. In patients who did not receive recent prior radiation, the incidence of immune-mediated pneumonitis was 2.4% (34/1414), including fatal (<0.1%), and Grade 3-4 (0.4%) adverse reactions. The incidence of pneumonitis (including radiation pneumonitis) in patients with LS-SCLC following chemoradiation within 42 days prior to initiation of IMFINZI in ADRIATIC was 14% (37/262) in patients receiving IMFINZI and 6% (16/265) in patients receiving placebo. Of the patients who received IMFINZI (262), 0.4% had a fatal adverse reaction and 2.7% had Grade 3 adverse reactions.

Immune-Mediated Colitis

IMFINZI can cause immune-mediated colitis that is frequently associated with diarrhea. Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection/reactivation has been reported in patients with corticosteroid-refractory immune-mediated colitis. In cases of corticosteroid-refractory colitis, consider repeating infectious workup to exclude alternative etiologies. Immune-mediated colitis occurred in 2% (37/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 4 (<0.1%) and Grade 3 (0.4%) adverse reactions.

Immune-Mediated Hepatitis

IMFINZI can cause immune-mediated hepatitis. Immune-mediated hepatitis occurred in 2.8% (52/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including fatal (0.2%), Grade 4 (0.3%) and Grade 3 (1.4%) adverse reactions.

Immune-Mediated Endocrinopathies

Adrenal Insufficiency : IMFINZI can cause primary or secondary adrenal insufficiency. For Grade 2 or higher adrenal insufficiency, initiate symptomatic treatment, including hormone replacement as clinically indicated. Immune-mediated adrenal insufficiency occurred in 0.5% (9/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions.

: IMFINZI can cause primary or secondary adrenal insufficiency. For Grade 2 or higher adrenal insufficiency, initiate symptomatic treatment, including hormone replacement as clinically indicated. Immune-mediated adrenal insufficiency occurred in 0.5% (9/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions. Hypophysitis : IMFINZI can cause immune-mediated hypophysitis. Hypophysitis can present with acute symptoms associated with mass effect such as headache, photophobia, or visual field cuts. Hypophysitis can cause hypopituitarism. Initiate symptomatic treatment including hormone replacement as clinically indicated. Grade 3 hypophysitis/hypopituitarism occurred in <0.1% (1/1889) of patients who received IMFINZI.

: IMFINZI can cause immune-mediated hypophysitis. Hypophysitis can present with acute symptoms associated with mass effect such as headache, photophobia, or visual field cuts. Hypophysitis can cause hypopituitarism. Initiate symptomatic treatment including hormone replacement as clinically indicated. Grade 3 hypophysitis/hypopituitarism occurred in <0.1% (1/1889) of patients who received IMFINZI. Thyroid Disorders : IMFINZI can cause immune-mediated thyroid disorders. Thyroiditis can present with or without endocrinopathy. Hypothyroidism can follow hyperthyroidism. Initiate hormone replacement therapy for hypothyroidism or institute medical management of hyperthyroidism as clinically indicated.

: IMFINZI can cause immune-mediated thyroid disorders. Thyroiditis can present with or without endocrinopathy. Hypothyroidism can follow hyperthyroidism. Initiate hormone replacement therapy for hypothyroidism or institute medical management of hyperthyroidism as clinically indicated. Thyroiditis : Immune-mediated thyroiditis occurred in 0.5% (9/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions.

: Immune-mediated thyroiditis occurred in 0.5% (9/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions. Hyperthyroidism : Immune-mediated hyperthyroidism occurred in 2.1% (39/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI.

: Immune-mediated hyperthyroidism occurred in 2.1% (39/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI. Hypothyroidism : Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 8.3% (156/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions.

: Immune-mediated hypothyroidism occurred in 8.3% (156/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions. Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus, which can present with diabetic ketoacidosis: Monitor patients for hyperglycemia or other signs and symptoms of diabetes. Initiate treatment with insulin as clinically indicated. Grade 3 immune-mediated Type 1 diabetes mellitus occurred in <0.1% (1/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI.

Immune-Mediated Nephritis with Renal Dysfunction

IMFINZI can cause immune-mediated nephritis. Immune-mediated nephritis occurred in 0.5% (10/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (<0.1%) adverse reactions.

Immune-Mediated Dermatology Reactions

IMFINZI can cause immune-mediated rash or dermatitis. Exfoliative dermatitis, including Stevens-Johnson Syndrome (SJS), drug rash with eosinophilia and systemic symptoms (DRESS), and toxic epidermal necrolysis (TEN), has occurred with PD-1/L-1 blocking antibodies. Topical emollients and/or topical corticosteroids may be adequate to treat mild to moderate non-exfoliative rashes. Immune-mediated rash or dermatitis occurred in 1.8% (34/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (0.4%) adverse reactions.

Other Immune-Mediated Adverse Reactions

The following clinically significant, immune-mediated adverse reactions occurred at an incidence of less than 1% each in patients who received IMFINZI or were reported with the use of other PD-1/PD-L1 blocking antibodies.

Cardiac/vascular : Myocarditis, pericarditis, vasculitis.

: Myocarditis, pericarditis, vasculitis. Nervous system : Meningitis, encephalitis, myelitis and demyelination, myasthenic syndrome/myasthenia gravis (including exacerbation), Guillain-Barré syndrome, nerve paresis, autoimmune neuropathy.

: Meningitis, encephalitis, myelitis and demyelination, myasthenic syndrome/myasthenia gravis (including exacerbation), Guillain-Barré syndrome, nerve paresis, autoimmune neuropathy. Ocular : Uveitis, iritis, and other ocular inflammatory toxicities can occur. Some cases can be associated with retinal detachment. Various grades of visual impairment to include blindness can occur. If uveitis occurs in combination with other immune-mediated adverse reactions, consider a Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada-like syndrome, as this may require treatment with systemic steroids to reduce the risk of permanent vision loss.

: Uveitis, iritis, and other ocular inflammatory toxicities can occur. Some cases can be associated with retinal detachment. Various grades of visual impairment to include blindness can occur. If uveitis occurs in combination with other immune-mediated adverse reactions, consider a Vogt-Koyanagi-Harada-like syndrome, as this may require treatment with systemic steroids to reduce the risk of permanent vision loss. Gastrointestinal : Pancreatitis including increases in serum amylase and lipase levels, gastritis, duodenitis.

: Pancreatitis including increases in serum amylase and lipase levels, gastritis, duodenitis. Musculoskeletal and connective tissue disorders : Myositis/polymyositis, rhabdomyolysis and associated sequelae including renal failure, arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic.

: Myositis/polymyositis, rhabdomyolysis and associated sequelae including renal failure, arthritis, polymyalgia rheumatic. Endocrine : Hypoparathyroidism.

: Hypoparathyroidism. Other (hematologic/immune): Hemolytic anemia, aplastic anemia, hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis, systemic inflammatory response syndrome, histiocytic necrotizing lymphadenitis (Kikuchi lymphadenitis), sarcoidosis, immune thrombocytopenia, solid organ transplant rejection, other transplant (including corneal graft) rejection.

Infusion-Related Reactions

IMFINZI can cause severe or life-threatening infusion-related reactions. Monitor for signs and symptoms of infusion-related reactions. Interrupt, slow the rate of, or permanently discontinue IMFINZI based on the severity. See USPI Dosing and Administration for specific details. For Grade 1 or 2 infusion-related reactions, consider using pre-medications with subsequent doses. Infusion-related reactions occurred in 2.2% (42/1889) of patients receiving IMFINZI, including Grade 3 (0.3%) adverse reactions.

Complications of Allogeneic HSCT after IMFINZI

Fatal and other serious complications can occur in patients who receive allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) before or after being treated with a PD-1/L-1 blocking antibody. Transplant-related complications include hyperacute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD), acute GVHD, chronic GVHD, hepatic veno-occlusive disease (VOD) after reduced intensity conditioning, and steroid-requiring febrile syndrome (without an identified infectious cause). These complications may occur despite intervening therapy between PD-1/L-1 blockade and allogeneic HSCT. Follow patients closely for evidence of transplant-related complications and intervene promptly. Consider the benefit versus risks of treatment with a PD-1/L-1 blocking antibody prior to or after an allogeneic HSCT.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

Based on its mechanism of action and data from animal studies, IMFINZI can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. In females of reproductive potential, verify pregnancy status prior to initiating IMFINZI and advise them to use effective contraception during treatment with IMFINZI and for 3 months after the last dose of IMFINZI.

Lactation

There is no information regarding the presence of IMFINZI in human milk; however, because of the potential for adverse reactions in breastfed infants from IMFINZI, advise women not to breastfeed during treatment and for 3 months after the last dose.

Adverse Reactions

In patients with limited-stage SCLC in the ADRIATIC study receiving IMFINZI (n=262), the most common adverse reactions occurring in ≥20% of patients receiving IMFINZI were pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis (38%), and fatigue (21%). The most common Grade 3 or 4 adverse reactions (≥3%) were pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis and pneumonia.

In patients with limited-stage SCLC in the ADRIATIC study receiving IMFINZI (n=262), IMFINZI was permanently discontinued due to adverse reactions in 16% of the patients receiving IMFINZI. Serious adverse reactions occurred in 30% of patients receiving IMFINZI. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in ≥1% of patients receiving IMFINZI were pneumonitis or radiation pneumonitis (12%), and pneumonia (5%). Fatal adverse reactions occurred in 2.7% of patients who received IMFINZI including pneumonia (1.5%), cardiac failure, encephalopathy and pneumonitis (0.4% each).

The safety and effectiveness of IMFINZI has not been established in pediatric patients.

Indication:

IMFINZI® (durvalumab), as a single agent, is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with limited-stage small cell lung cancer (LS-SCLC) whose disease has not progressed following concurrent platinum-based chemotherapy and radiation therapy (cCRT).

Please see Full Prescribing Information including Medication Guide for IMFINZI.

Notes

Small cell lung cancer

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death among both men and women, accounting for about one-fifth of all cancer deaths.5-6 Lung cancer is broadly split into non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and SCLC, with about 15% of cases classified as SCLC.7

LS-SCLC (Stage I-III) is classified as SCLC that is generally only in one lung or one side of the chest.8 LS-SCLC accounts for approximately 30% of SCLC diagnoses and the prognosis remains poor despite curative-intent treatment with standard-of-care concurrent chemoradiotherapy (cCRT).9

ADRIATIC

The ADRIATIC trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, multi-center global Phase III trial evaluating IMFINZI monotherapy and IMFINZI plus tremelimumab-actl versus placebo in the treatment of 730 patients with LS-SCLC who had not progressed following cCRT. In the experimental arms, patients were randomized to receive a 1500 mg fixed dose of IMFINZI with or without tremelimumab-actl 75 mg every four weeks for up to four doses/cycles each, followed by IMFINZI every four weeks for up to 24 months.

The dual primary endpoints were PFS and OS for IMFINZI monotherapy versus placebo. Key secondary endpoints included OS and PFS for IMFINZI plus tremelimumab-actl versus placebo, safety and quality of life measures. The trial included 164 centers in 19 countries across North and South America, Europe and Asia.

IMFINZI

IMFINZI® (durvalumab) is a human monoclonal antibody that binds to the PD-L1 protein and blocks the interaction of PD-L1 with the PD-1 and CD80 proteins, countering the tumor’s immune-evading tactics and releasing the inhibition of immune responses.

In addition to its indication in LS-SCLC, IMFINZI is the only approved immunotherapy and the global standard of care in the curative-intent setting of unresectable, Stage III NSCLC in patients whose disease has not progressed after CRT. Additionally, IMFINZI is approved as a perioperative treatment in combination with neoadjuvant chemotherapy in resectable NSCLC, in combination with chemotherapy (etoposide and either carboplatin or cisplatin) for the treatment of extensive-stage SCLC, and in combination with a short course of tremelimumab-actl and chemotherapy for the treatment of metastatic NSCLC.

IMFINZI is also approved in combination with chemotherapy (gemcitabine plus cisplatin) in locally advanced or metastatic biliary tract cancer and in combination with tremelimumab-actl in unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). IMFINZI is also approved as a monotherapy in unresectable HCC in Japan and the EU.

IMFINZI is also approved in combination with chemotherapy (carboplatin and paclitaxel) followed by IMFINZI monotherapy in primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer that is mismatch repair deficient (dMMR) in the US. In the EU, IMFINZI plus chemotherapy followed by olaparib and IMFINZI is approved for patients with mismatch repair proficient (pMMR) advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer, and IMFINZI plus chemotherapy followed by IMFINZI alone is approved for patients with dMMR disease. In Japan, IMFINZI plus chemotherapy followed by IMFINZI monotherapy has also been approved as 1st-line treatment in primary advanced or recurrent endometrial cancer, and IMFINZI plus chemotherapy followed by IMFINZI and olaparibhas been approved for patients with pMMR disease.

IMFINZI is also under review by global regulatory authorities as perioperative treatment in combination with neoadjuvant chemotherapy based on the results of the NIAGARA Phase III trial, which demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in the primary endpoint of event-free survival and the key secondary endpoint of OS versus neoadjuvant chemotherapy.

Since the first approval in May 2017, more than 374,000 patients have been treated with IMFINZI. As part of a broad development program, IMFINZI is being tested as a single treatment and in combinations with other anti-cancer treatments for patients with SCLC, NSCLC, breast cancer, bladder cancer, several gastrointestinal and gynecologic cancers, and other solid tumors.

AstraZeneca in lung cancer

AstraZeneca is working to bring patients with lung cancer closer to cure through the detection and treatment of early-stage disease, while also pushing the boundaries of science to improve outcomes in the resistant and advanced settings. By defining new therapeutic targets and investigating innovative approaches, the Company aims to match medicines to the patients who can benefit most.

The Company’s comprehensive portfolio includes leading lung cancer medicines and the next wave of innovations, including osimertinib and gefitinib; IMFINZI and tremelimumab-actl; fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki and datopotamab deruxtecan in collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo; savolitinib in collaboration with HUTCHMED; as well as a pipeline of potential new medicines and combinations across diverse mechanisms of action.

AstraZeneca is a founding member of the Lung Ambition Alliance, a global coalition working to accelerate innovation and deliver meaningful improvements for people with lung cancer, including and beyond treatment.

AstraZeneca in immuno-oncology (IO)

AstraZeneca is a pioneer in introducing the concept of immunotherapy into dedicated clinical areas of high unmet medical need. The Company has a comprehensive and diverse IO portfolio and pipeline anchored in immunotherapies designed to overcome evasion of the anti-tumor immune response and stimulate the body’s immune system to attack tumors.

AstraZeneca strives to redefine cancer care and help transform outcomes for patients with IMFINZI as a monotherapy and in combination with tremelimumab-actl as well as other novel immunotherapies and modalities. The Company is also investigating next-generation immunotherapies like bispecific antibodies and therapeutics that harness different aspects of immunity to target cancer, including cell therapy and T-cell engagers.

AstraZeneca is pursuing an innovative clinical strategy to bring IO-based therapies that deliver long-term survival to new settings across a wide range of cancer types. The Company is focused on exploring novel combination approaches to help prevent treatment resistance and drive longer immune responses. With an extensive clinical program, the Company also champions the use of IO treatment in earlier disease stages, where there is the greatest potential for cure.

AstraZeneca in oncology

AstraZeneca is leading a revolution in oncology with the ambition to provide cures for cancer in every form, following the science to understand cancer and all its complexities to discover, develop and deliver life-changing medicines to patients.

The Company’s focus is on some of the most challenging cancers. It is through persistent innovation that AstraZeneca has built one of the most diverse portfolios and pipelines in the industry, with the potential to catalyze changes in the practice of medicine and transform the patient experience.

AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer care and, one day, eliminate cancer as a cause of death.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 125 countries, and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. For more information, please visit www.astrazeneca-us.com and follow us on social media @AstraZeneca.

