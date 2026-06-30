Illumisoft and Capgemini Collaborate to Advance Human-Safe Far UVC Platform for Airborne Pathogen Risk Reduction in High-Occupancy Indoor Environments

Strategic product development engagement with Capgemini to support product design, engineering architecture, manufacturing readiness, and commercialization planning

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - Illumisoft Lighting Corp. (TSXV: UVC) ("Illumisoft" or the "Company") is developing its SaniLux 216 nanometre far ultraviolet C ("far UVC") disinfection platform to enable the safe mitigation of airborne pathogen risk in high-occupancy indoor environments where people live, work, learn, travel, and gather. Today, the Company announced that it is taking steps to accelerate the platform's development.

To support the path to market for SaniLux, Illumisoft has entered into a strategic product development engagement with Capgemini to advance product development, industrial design, engineering architecture, manufacturing readiness, and commercialization planning for the platform.

Capgemini is a global AI-powered business and technology transformation partner with operations across more than fifty countries and a worldwide team of approximately 420,000 team members. frog and Synapse, part of Capgemini, will carry out the engagement, bringing deep experience in innovation strategy, product design, connected technology engineering, manufacturing readiness, and new product commercialization. Through this engagement, Capgemini will work alongside Illumisoft's technical leadership to help advance SaniLux from its current technology development stage toward a designed, engineered, and manufacturable commercial product family for priority built environment applications.

Management Commentary

"Airborne pathogen risk remains a meaningful challenge across healthcare, transportation, education, hospitality, commercial real estate, and other high occupancy indoor environments," said Ehsan Agahi, Executive Chair of Illumisoft. "SaniLux is being developed to address that problem by enabling a potential continuous use far UVC disinfection platform for occupied spaces. Our objective is to turn SaniLux from a promising technology platform into a scalable and safe commercial product family for sectors where indoor air quality, infection prevention, and operational continuity matter most. Working with Capgemini supports our efforts to advance the platform toward commercialization by complementing our semiconductor and lighting expertise with product design, engineering, manufacturing readiness, and commercialization capabilities."

Capgemini Commentary

"Far UVC has transformative potential for human health and well-being, aligning closely with frog's mission to better the human experience. We are proud to support Illumisoft in shaping and bringing this technology into the spaces where people live and work," said Ryan Starling, Head of Industrial Design, West Coast, frog, part of Capgemini.

"We believe Illumisoft's far UVC technology represents an important scientific breakthrough. Together, we're focused on turning that innovation into a manufacturable, scalable, and reliable product that can deliver real-world impact," said Kaethe Henning, Director, Consumer HealthTech Business of Synapse, part of Capgemini.

Market Context

SaniLux is Illumisoft's far UVC device platform, designed for potential continuous use germicidal applications in occupied public and commercial spaces. Far UVC light at 216 nanometres is a narrow band of the ultraviolet spectrum that published research suggests may inactivate airborne pathogens without the skin and eye hazards associated with conventional germicidal UV wavelengths. This characteristic is central to Illumisoft's design objective of enabling continuous use in occupied spaces.

The Company is developing SaniLux for settings where managing the risk of airborne infection is a critical operational priority, including healthcare facilities, long term care settings, transportation hubs, hospitality venues, educational institutions, commercial real estate, and major entertainment venues. These are settings where conventional germicidal UV solutions are generally not suitable for continuous use in the presence of occupants, and where the Company believes a safe, continuous use alternative could address a meaningful unmet need.

These sectors often share a common operating profile: high occupant density, prolonged exposure times, and meaningful operational, financial, and reputational costs associated with airborne disease transmission. Recent public health events in enclosed, high occupancy environments have increased industry and regulatory focus on engineered indoor air quality interventions. At the same time, evolving construction, healthcare, and infection prevention standards are increasing attention on ultraviolet germicidal technologies as part of broader indoor air quality and risk reduction strategies.

Management estimates, based on publicly available industry research, that the global market for ultraviolet disinfection technologies is in the multi billion dollar range and is growing at a double digit compound annual rate, driven by sustained indoor air quality investment, standards evolution, and operator level recognition of the cost of inaction. Illumisoft is developing SaniLux to address applications where continuous use, occupied space deployment is required and where many conventional ultraviolet germicidal solutions are not designed to operate.

Scope of the Engagement

The engagement is expected to support a structured product development program for SaniLux, with workstreams focused on market and technology assessment, supply chain and manufacturing review, industrial design, engineering architecture, form factor development, prototyping, minimum viable product planning, pilot readiness, third party study support, and new product introduction planning. The objective is to provide Illumisoft with a disciplined product development pathway that can help translate the SaniLux technology platform into commercial configurations suitable for priority built environment applications.

About Illumisoft Lighting Corp.

Illumisoft Lighting Corp. (TSXV: UVC) is a photonic disinfection and lighting technology company focused on the design, development, and commercialization of advanced ultraviolet germicidal solutions for healthcare, commercial, transportation, hospitality, and other built environment markets. The Company's product portfolio includes SaniLume, an upper room germicidal UV platform; SaniLux, a 216 nanometre far UVC platform; and ECOWing LED commercial lighting. Illumisoft trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol UVC.

For more information, visit www.illumisoft.com.

Forward-Looking Statements and Disclaimers

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the anticipated scope, sequencing, and benefits of the Company's engagement with Capgemini; the anticipated progression of the SaniLux platform through product definition, prototyping, minimum viable product development, and new product introduction planning; the potential commercial development, regulatory pathway, and market reception of the Company's products and technology; the size, growth rate, and characterization of the Company's addressable markets; the evolution of indoor air quality, infection prevention, and ultraviolet germicidal technology standards; the potential efficacy and application of far UVC technology in occupied public and commercial spaces; and the Company's business strategy, commercialization objectives, prospects, and capital plans. Words such as "will," "expected," "intended," "potential," "designed," "toward," "advancing," and similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events, or results "may," "could," or "should" occur, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions, assumptions, and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. The material assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation: that the engagement with Capgemini will proceed substantially as described and that the parties will be able to agree on and execute each phase of the program as anticipated; that the Company will have sufficient capital resources to fund ongoing product development and commercialization activities; that far UVC technology at 216 nanometres will continue to demonstrate efficacy characteristics supportive of the Company's target applications; that applicable regulatory frameworks will evolve in a manner that permits or facilitates the commercialization of continuous use far UVC devices in occupied spaces; that demand for engineered indoor air quality and germicidal technology solutions in the Company's target verticals will continue to grow; and that the Company will retain key personnel and maintain its intellectual property position.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual events, results, or performance to differ materially from those anticipated or implied. Such factors include, without limitation: the scope, sequencing, cost, and timing of services to be performed under the engagement with Capgemini may differ from those currently anticipated; the Company may be unable to successfully develop SaniLux into a commercial product within anticipated timeframes or at all; the Company may be unable to obtain necessary regulatory approvals or clearances for its products in target markets; the Company's products may not achieve market acceptance; the Company may face competition from established or emerging ultraviolet germicidal or other disinfection technologies; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure record available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying its forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date of this news release, those assumptions may prove to be incorrect. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which reflect the Company's expectations only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The SaniLux platform is currently in the product definition and development stage. The Company has not yet commercialized SaniLux, and there is no assurance that the platform will be successfully developed into a commercial product, achieve regulatory acceptance, or gain market adoption in the timeframes anticipated or at all. The engagement with Capgemini represents a product development initiative and should not be interpreted as an indication that SaniLux is market ready or that commercialization is assured. Investors are cautioned that the Company's technology remains subject to development, engineering, manufacturing, and regulatory risks, and that references to potential market applications and addressable market size reflect management's current expectations only and are subject to material uncertainty.

The financial terms of the engagement remain to be negotiated, are confidential and are not material to the Company's financial position.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303443