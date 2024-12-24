ILiAD Biotechnologies Announces the Passing of Chief Operating Officer Ken Solovay

WESTON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ILiAD Biotechnologies, LLC (ILiAD), a clinical stage biotech company developing the world’s most advanced next generation pertussis vaccine, today announced that COO Ken Solovay has died.





ILiAD Board of Managers, management team, employees and the entire ILiAD family mourn the loss of COO and friend Ken Solovay who died on December 14, 2024 in a tragic biking accident. ILiAD extends our profound sympathies to Ken’s family, friends and all those who had the good fortune to work with him. Ken joined ILiAD in 2012 and was instrumental in building the infrastructure and strategic plan to achieve ILiAD’s mission to eradicate disease due to Bordetella pertussis through the development of BPZE1, ILiAD’s lead pertussis vaccine candidate.

Keith Rubin, MD, CEO of ILiAD remarked, “There is no way to overstate Ken’s importance and contributions to the progress we’ve made at ILiAD during the past 12 years. We will all deeply miss his exceptional work ethic, uncompromising standards, steady hand, good nature, and commitment to the mission. But most of all, we will miss him.”

Ken spent the last 30 years developing medical products and was an inventor on 40 issued US patents. He started his career as Senior Program Manager, Endovascular Product Development at Cordis, a Johnson & Johnson Company and at CR Bard. Prior to serving as COO at ILiAD, he served as President and General Manager of Aspiration Medical Technology (later Aspire Bariatrics) that developed the FDA cleared Aspire Assist®, a proprietary endoscopic implant to treat obesity. He also served as President of ScrubStorm Medical Innovation, a cloud-based innovation, collaboration, and out-licensing platform. Ken also spent five years at GMP Companies where he was VP of Product Development leading multiple development programs, including LifeSync® Wireless ECG System, EyePass® glaucoma implant, and Laparocision™ laparoscope controller system. Ken also played a key role in the development of Skope Station®, a stethoscope disinfection device. Ken earned an M.S. in Biomedical Engineering from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and a B.S. in Materials Science & Engineering from the University of Florida.

ILiAD’s executive team will assume Ken’s immediate responsibilities to ensure continuity of its strategic direction and operations.

We will honor Ken with every step we take toward achieving our mission.

Rest easy Friend.

About ILiAD Biotechnologies, LLC

ILiAD Biotechnologies (http://www.iliadbio.com) is a privately held, clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to the prevention and treatment of human disease caused by Bordetella pertussis. The company is developing and acquiring key technologies, working with leading scientists to overcome the limitations of current vaccines, investigating the impact of B. pertussis in a range of human disease, and is focused on validating its proprietary products in human clinical trials.

