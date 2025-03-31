iLeadBMS Presents Preclinical Data on IL21120033 for Heart Failure at ACC 2025

– iLeadBMS, a preclinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of first-in-class therapeutics for oncology, autoimmune and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that it presented in vivo study results on its novel drug candidate for the treatment of heart failure, IL21120033, at the American College of Cardiology (ACC), held between March 29-31 in Chicago.

DONGTAN, KOREA, March 30, 2025

The ACC, founded in 1949, is an academic society for cardiologists and researchers and is the world’s most prestigious cardiology society that leads the latest cardiovascular research, treatments, new drug development, and guidelines. iLeadBMS’ poster was selected for the ‘Moderate Poster Session’ at the ACC due to its scientific significance.

IL21120033 is a small molecule, Agonist of CXCR7 (also known as ACKR3, atypical chemokine receptor 3) which shows high selectivity for CXCR7, a receptor that is highly expressed in cardiomyocytes. CXCR7 is known to play a crucial role in preventing cardiomyocyte death during ischemic conditions or when there is damage to the heart.

According to the poster presentation, IL21120033 significantly improved cardiac output and cardiac fibrosis in the heart failure animal model compared to Entresto® (sacubitril and valsartan fixed-dose combination), one of the most widely used commercially available drug for heart failure. In addition, the results of this nonclinical study showed that IL21120033 significantly reduced both the infarcted area of ​​the left ventricle and the CK-MB3 (creatine kinase-MB3) and cTnI (cardiac troponin I) levels, which are indicators of cardiac damage. The study also confirmed that IL21120033 increased the cardiac output in addition to effectively alleviating inflammation and fibrosis.

Based on non-clinical studies, iLeadBMS has confirmed IL21120033’s potential as an innovative new drug (first-in-class) candidate for treating various heart diseases caused by fibrosis, such as ischemic heart disease, arrhythmia, and heart attack and therefore, plans to quickly move forward with meeting all requirements necessary for and IND including the GLP toxicity studies.

About IL21120033

IL21120033 is a first-in-class therapeutic as CXCR7 agonist that activates CXCR7 receptor which binds and reduces CXCL12, a key pro-inflammatory factor under pathological conditions such as chronic inflammation and autoimmune diseases. IL21120033 also indirectly blocks the CXCR4-CXCL12 signaling to prevent fibrosis and inflammation. iLeadBMS is developing IL21120033 for various fibrotic and autoimmune diseases where standard therapies are lacking or suboptimal.

About iLeadBMS

Established in 2020 as a spin-off from Ildong Pharmaceuticals, iLeadBMS specializes in the discovery and development of novel drugs with therapeutic focus in fibrosis, autoimmune, and oncology. For more information, please visit https://www.ileadbms.com/.