IGC Pharma Unveils PRISM AI Platform to Move Alzheimer’s Risk Prediction to Brain-Health Action and Commercial Deployment

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) ("IGC" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing Alzheimer's disease therapeutics and Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled healthcare technologies, today announced the introduction of PRISM, a new application layer designed to bring its patent-pending MINT-AD Alzheimer's AI platform closer to real-world healthcare applications, including early Alzheimer's risk stratification, cognitive health tracking, clinical trial optimization, and personalized brain-health programs.

The introduction represents an important expansion of IGC Pharma's Artificial Intelligence and Alzheimer's disease strategy, moving beyond predictive research models toward potentially scalable commercial applications for healthcare providers, memory clinics, pharmaceutical companies, clinical research organizations, and consumer brain-health platforms.

PRISM is designed to translate AI-generated Alzheimer's risk insights into structured workflows that support risk assessment, ongoing cognitive monitoring, patient engagement, and potential earlier intervention. The Company is evaluating business-to-business (B2B), business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C), and online commercialization opportunities as it develops a broader AI-enabled brain-health ecosystem.

"PRISM is the next step in our Alzheimer's AI strategy," said Ram Mukunda, Chief Executive Officer of IGC Pharma. "MINT-AD was designed to help identify risk and forecast cognitive decline. PRISM is designed to move those insights into action through structured workflows that may support individuals, clinicians, care teams, and commercial partners seeking earlier, more informed approaches to brain health. We believe PRISM has the potential to address a significant gap between Alzheimer's risk prediction and practical intervention."

Targeting a Multitrillion-Dollar Dementia Healthcare Challenge

Alzheimer's disease remains one of the world's most significant neurological and healthcare challenges, with disease-related changes potentially beginning years before noticeable cognitive impairment or dementia develops. IGC Pharma has previously cited estimates suggesting that more than 400 million individuals worldwide may have early Alzheimer's pathology, potentially placing them at increased risk of developing the disease. The Company has also cited estimates placing the global economic burden of dementia above $1.3 trillion annually, with projected costs reaching approximately $2.8 trillion by 2030. These figures underscore the need for scalable technologies that support early Alzheimer's risk assessment, AI-powered cognitive monitoring, precision medicine, and personalized brain-health management.

IGC believes that connecting predictive AI technologies with structured healthcare workflows could create opportunities to address unmet needs in Alzheimer's research, clinical care, and long-term brain-health monitoring.

MINT-AD and PRISM: Moving Alzheimer's AI From Prediction Toward Action

MINT-AD, IGC Pharma's Multimodal Interpretable Transformer for Alzheimer's, is designed to identify and stratify Alzheimer's risk, forecast cognitive decline, and generate interpretable risk insights from complex health, demographic, lifestyle, cognitive, and other data. According to prior Company disclosures, MINT-AD has been developed using globally diverse datasets, supporting its disease-specific approach to Alzheimer's risk prediction and longitudinal assessment.

PRISM extends MINT-AD by connecting predictive insights to practical brain-health applications, including:

Early Alzheimer's Risk Assessment: AI-supported identification and stratification of individuals who may benefit from additional clinical evaluation;

AI-supported identification and stratification of individuals who may benefit from additional clinical evaluation; Cognitive Health Monitoring: longitudinal workflows designed to support tracking of brain-health indicators over time;

longitudinal workflows designed to support tracking of brain-health indicators over time; Clinical Trial Optimization: potential applications in patient stratification, trial recruitment, and research workflows;

potential applications in patient stratification, trial recruitment, and research workflows; Healthcare Provider Integration: structured information and monitoring workflows for physician practices, memory clinics, and care teams;

structured information and monitoring workflows for physician practices, memory clinics, and care teams; Consumer Brain Health: potential online programs supporting education, risk-factor intake, engagement, and ongoing monitoring.

Many individuals with early memory concerns or elevated Alzheimer's risk factors may not receive a clear pathway for risk assessment, monitoring, or structured intervention. PRISM is designed for a different model: one in which AI-supported risk stratification helps identify individuals earlier, connect them to structured brain-health workflows, and support longitudinal monitoring earlier in the disease continuum.

Commercial Strategy Targets Healthcare, Pharmaceutical and Consumer Markets

IGC Pharma is evaluating multiple commercialization pathways designed to expand the potential reach of its Alzheimer's AI and digital healthcare technologies. Potential opportunities include licensing PRISM and MINT-AD to physician practices, memory clinics, pharmaceutical companies, clinical trial sponsors, healthcare networks, insurers, and other healthcare organizations. The Company is also exploring partnerships that could integrate PRISM into existing clinical and consumer brain-health services, alongside a potential direct-to-consumer online platform focused on education, cognitive health engagement, and longitudinal monitoring. These opportunities remain under evaluation.

PRISM is an IGC Pharma platform. Where PRISM is deployed with health systems, medical societies, community organizations or public health programs, those implementations are delivered under the branding and governance of the partner program and its sponsoring organization. Participant-facing materials, program identity and the use of program data in those deployments are determined by the partner program, and references to PRISM in that context describe the underlying technology rather than the program itself.

AI Research Recognition and Alzheimer's Platform Expansion

IGC Pharma's Alzheimer's AI work has previously been recognized in connection with the National Institute on Aging PREPARE Challenge, including recognition involving clean-code development, reproducibility, usability, disproportionate impact, and model generalization. The Company believes this recognition supports its AI research capabilities as it advances MINT-AD and PRISM toward practical healthcare and commercial applications. IGC Pharma is also developing its patent-pending Agentic Harmonization Assistant (AHA), an AI-enabled platform designed to integrate fragmented Alzheimer's and aging-related biomedical datasets. In a previously reported representative internal workflow, AHA reduced data harmonization time from approximately 28 hours to 2.5 hours, representing an approximately 90% reduction in processing time. Results may vary depending on dataset complexity, data quality, and workflow requirements.

By advancing MINT-AD, PRISM, and AHA, IGC Pharma is pursuing a disease-focused AI strategy across Alzheimer's risk prediction, data harmonization, clinical-trial optimization, cognitive health monitoring, and potential commercial brain-health applications.

Alzheimer's AI Development Complements IGC Pharma's Clinical-Stage Alzheimer's Strategy

PRISM complements IGC Pharma's disease-focused Alzheimer's strategy, which includes the Company's lead investigational drug candidate, IGC-AD1, being evaluated in the Phase 2 CALMA clinical trial for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. The Company recently announced completion of enrollment in CALMA, with 168 participants randomized across clinical sites in the United States and Canada, and topline results anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2026.



Building Toward a Broader Alzheimer's AI Commercialization Strategy

With PRISM, MINT-AD, and AHA, IGC Pharma is building a portfolio of complementary technologies intended to address different stages of Alzheimer's research and healthcare delivery.

MINT-AD focuses on identifying and forecasting Alzheimer's risk, PRISM connects those insights to structured monitoring and engagement workflows, and AHA supports harmonizing and analyzing complex biomedical data. The Company believes this integrated approach may support future partnerships, licensing opportunities, and commercial deployment across healthcare, life sciences, clinical development, and consumer brain-health markets.

About IGC Pharma, Inc. (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing investigational therapies for Alzheimer's disease and AI-enabled technologies supporting drug discovery, clinical research, cognitive risk assessment, and brain-health monitoring. Its lead therapeutic candidate, IGC-AD1, is being evaluated in the Phase 2 CALMA clinical trial for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. The Company's AI portfolio includes MINT-AD, PRISM, and the Agentic Harmonization Assistant (AHA), which are being developed to support Alzheimer's research and potential healthcare applications.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding MINT-AD, PRISM, AHA, AI-enabled Alzheimer's risk stratification, brain-health intervention workflows, longitudinal assessment, data harmonization, potential deployment, potential commercialization pathways, software licensing, clinical-trial recruitment and stratification, payer, provider, life-sciences, healthcare, consumer-facing, online, and partner applications, CALMA, IGC-AD1, and the Company's broader Alzheimer's therapeutics and AI-enabled healthcare strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to technology development and validation, data access and rights, privacy and security requirements, regulatory considerations, software performance, market acceptance, commercialization, third-party partnerships, clinical development, trial timelines and outcomes, financing needs, and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-KT and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

MINT-AD, PRISM, and AHA are investigational AI-enabled platforms. They are not approved or cleared as diagnostic products and are not intended to replace clinical judgment or provide medical diagnosis or treatment decisions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Relations Contact

Andres Sanchez / Investor Relations

+1 301-983-0998 / +1 (202) 569-2566

info@igcpharma.com

SOURCE: IGC Pharma, Inc.

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