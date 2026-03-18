IGC Pharma to Showcase AI Platform with Alzheimer’s Disease Data Initiative at ADPD 2026

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) ("IGC" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease, today announced it will demonstrate its Agentic Harmonization Assistant ("AHA"), an artificial intelligence platform designed to automate the integration and analysis of complex biomedical datasets, at the Alzheimer's & Parkinson's Diseases Conference (ADPD) 2026.

The demonstration will take place in collaboration with the Alzheimer's Disease Data Initiative (ADDI), a global data-sharing platform supported by Gates Ventures and leading research institutions focused on accelerating discoveries in neurodegenerative disease.

AHA is an agent-based AI platform designed to harmonize fragmented datasets across multiple studies, including clinical trial data, imaging, and other biomedical information. Data harmonization remains one of the most time-consuming steps in Alzheimer's research, often requiring months of manual preparation before meaningful analysis can begin. By automating this process, AHA is designed to significantly reduce the time required to prepare large datasets for analysis.

"Artificial intelligence is becoming an increasingly important component of modern biomedical research," said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma. "Demonstrating AHA within the ADDI ecosystem at ADPD provides an opportunity to showcase how AI-driven data integration can accelerate insights from complex datasets while strengthening our in-house analytical capabilities and advancing our clinical programs toward key milestones." Advanced data integration capabilities such as AHA may enhance analysis of complex clinical datasets and support the continued development of the Company's lead drug candidate, IGC-AD1, currently being evaluated in the ongoing Phase 2 CALMA clinical trial for agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

The Company also believes that scalable platforms capable of harmonizing large biomedical datasets may create future monetization opportunities to support pharmaceutical companies and global research collaborations working with complex neurodegenerative disease datasets.

Participation in ADPD reflects the Company's broader strategy of integrating artificial intelligence, advanced data analytics, and therapeutic development to accelerate innovation in Alzheimer's disease.

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma (NYSE American:IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's and metabolic disorders. Our lead asset, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based therapy currently in a Phase 2 trial (CALMA) for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Our pipeline includes TGR-63, targeting amyloid plaques, and early-stage programs focused on neurodegeneration, tau proteins, and metabolic dysfunctions. We integrate AI to accelerate drug discovery, optimize clinical trials, and enhance patient targeting. With a complete patent portfolio and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is advancing breakthrough therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC Pharma's expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC Pharma's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the Company's failure or inability to commercialize one or more of the Company's products or technologies, including the products or formulations described in this release, or failure to obtain regulatory approval for the products or formulations, where required, or government regulations affecting AI or the AI algorithms not working as intended or producing accurate predictions; general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; the FDA's general position regarding cannabis- and hemp-based products; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC Pharma's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. IGC incorporates by reference its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 27, 2025, and on Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 14, 2025, and on November 14, 2025, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. Considering these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will occur. IGC Pharma, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

Contact Information:

Walter Frank / John Nesbett

IMS Investor Relations

igc@imsinvestorrelations.com

(203) 972-9200

SOURCE: IGC Pharma, Inc.

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