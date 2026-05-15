IGC Pharma to Present Tau-PET Biomarker Research at 2026 Global Tau Conference

Research highlights advanced imaging analytics that may support Alzheimer's disease monitoring, patient stratification, and future therapeutic development.

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) ("IGC" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease, today announced that it will present new Tau-PET biomarker research at the 2026 Global Tau Conference, taking place May 14-15, 2026, at the Grand Hyatt Washington in Washington, D.C., and online.

The poster presentation, titled "Shannon Entropy of Tau-PET Spreading Patterns Predict Alzheimer's Disease Progression in Amyloid-Positive APOE4 Carriers," evaluates whether Shannon entropy can serve as a quantitative measure of spatial heterogeneity in tau pathology, a key feature of Alzheimer's disease progression.

The analysis utilized F-AV-1451 Tau-PET imaging data from 931 participants and 1,570 scans obtained through the Alzheimer's Disease Neuroimaging Initiative (ADNI). The team assessed whether tau distribution across Braak-stage regions appeared more focal or diffuse and evaluated its relationship with cognition, amyloid status, APOE4 genotype, and longitudinal tau accumulation.

The findings suggest that among amyloid-positive participants with elevated tau burden, more focal tau spreading patterns were associated with worse cognitive and clinical outcomes and faster tau accumulation over time, particularly in APOE4 carriers. These results indicate that Shannon entropy may provide a concise imaging-derived measure of Tau-PET spatial heterogeneity with potential relevance for disease monitoring and patient stratification.

"The ability to better characterize heterogeneity in tau pathology may become increasingly important for Alzheimer's disease monitoring, patient stratification, and future therapeutic development," said Ram Mukunda, Chief Executive Officer of IGC Pharma. "This research reflects IGC Pharma's broader strategy of integrating advanced analytics, neuroimaging, and AI-driven approaches to strengthen our Alzheimer's research platform while we continue advancing IGC-AD1 through the Phase 2 CALMA trial."

IGC Pharma believes that advanced biomarker characterization and computational imaging analytics may support the future design of Alzheimer's clinical studies, including approaches to stratify patients, monitor disease progression, and evaluate therapeutic response. These capabilities complement the Company's broader clinical development strategy in Alzheimer's disease, including its ongoing Phase 2 CALMA clinical trial evaluating IGC-AD1 for agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

The Global Tau Conference is an international scientific forum focused on tau-related neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's disease, frontotemporal dementia, and progressive supranuclear palsy. IGC Pharma's participation reflects the Company's continued engagement with the global Alzheimer's research community and its commitment to advancing scientific tools that may support future therapeutic innovation.

Poster link here.

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma (NYSE American:IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's and metabolic disorders. Our lead asset, IGC-AD1, is a therapy currently in a Phase 2 trial (CALMA) for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Our pipeline includes TGR-63, targeting amyloid plaques, and early-stage programs focused on neurodegeneration, tau proteins, and metabolic dysfunctions. We integrate AI to accelerate drug discovery, optimize clinical trials, and enhance patient targeting. With a complete patent portfolio and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is advancing breakthrough therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to the Company's ability to complete enrollment in its Phase 2 CALMA trial within anticipated timeframes, demonstrate safety and efficacy, the timing of data readouts, regulatory approvals, and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-KT. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Contact Information:

Andres Sanchez

Investor Relations

info@igcpharma.com

+1 301-983-0998 / +1 (202) 569-2566

SOURCE: IGC Pharma, Inc.

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