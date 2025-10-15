IGC Pharma Expands Phase 2 CALMA Clinical Trial to University of South Florida’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences

IGC Pharma, Inc. ("IGC Pharma," "IGC," or the "Company") (NYSE American:IGC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's disease, today announced the expansion of its ongoing Phase 2 CALMA clinical trial evaluating investigational drug candidate IGC-AD1 for agitation in Alzheimer's disease. The trial has officially opened a new site at the University of South Florida's Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences, under the leadership of Principal Investigator Dr. Ram Bishnoi.

Enrollment at the new site has already begun, with four participants enrolled, marking an important step toward accelerating recruitment and advancing the timeline of the study. The addition of USF, a leading research and academic institution, underscores IGC Pharma's commitment to partnering with distinguished investigators to address the urgent, unmet needs of patients living with Alzheimer's disease.

"The opening of this site at the University of South Florida strengthens our ability to recruit diverse participants while ensuring the highest standard of clinical oversight," said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC Pharma. "USF brings a strong academic pedigree, deep expertise in behavioral neuroscience, and an established record in clinical research. With enrollment already underway, we're pleased to see continued momentum in advancing the CALMA trial."

The CALMA Phase 2 trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy and safety of IGC-AD1 in reducing agitation in patients with Alzheimer's disease. With the addition of USF, CALMA continues to expand across multiple clinical sites in North America.

About the University of South Florida Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences

The Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences at the University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine is a leading academic and clinical institution dedicated to improving mental health through an integrated mission of clinical care, education, and research. Founded in 1971 as USF's first residency training program, the department has achieved national and international recognition for its innovative approaches to treating mental, addictive, and behavioral disorders.

The department engages deeply with the local community through compassionate patient services including outpatient psychiatry, neurotherapies such as TMS and ECT, memory disorder clinics, and child development initiatives while also providing trainees with access to cutting-edge clinical trials and fellowships in key subspecialties.

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma (NYSE American:IGC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company leveraging AI to develop innovative treatments for Alzheimer's and metabolic disorders. Our lead asset, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based therapy currently in a Phase 2 trial (CALMA) for agitation in Alzheimer's dementia. Our pipeline includes TGR-63, targeting amyloid plaques, and early-stage programs focused on neurodegeneration, tau proteins, and metabolic dysfunctions. We integrate AI to accelerate drug discovery, optimize clinical trials, and enhance patient targeting. With more than 30 patent filings, 12 patents granted and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is advancing breakthrough therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC Pharma's expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC Pharma's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the Company's failure or inability to commercialize one or more of the Company's products or technologies, including the products or formulations described in this release, or failure to obtain regulatory approval for the products or formulations, where required, or government regulations affecting AI or the AI algorithms not working as intended or producing accurate predictions; general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; the FDA's general position regarding cannabis- and hemp-based products; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC Pharma's U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. IGC incorporates by reference its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 27, 2025, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. Considering these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will occur. IGC Pharma, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this release as the result of new information or future events or developments.

