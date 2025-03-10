IGC Pharma Announces Equity Analyst Update by Alliance Global Partners (AGP) about the “Progressing Alzheimer-targeting efforts with notable Phase 2 CALMA interim results”

IGC Pharma, Inc. (“IGC Pharma,” “IGC,” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:IGC) announces that Alliance Global Partners (AGP) has issued an analyst update research report entitled “Progressing Alzheimer-targeting efforts with notable Phase 2 CALMA interim results”

All reports on IGC Pharma prepared by analysts represent the views of those analysts and are not necessarily those of IGC Pharma. IGC is not responsible for the content, accuracy, or timelines provided by analysts. By referring to these analysts or distributing their opinions, IGC does not in any way commit itself to the validity of such information, conclusions, or recommendations.

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma is an AI-powered, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and transforming patient care with fast-acting, safe, and effective solutions. Our portfolio includes the TGR family, including TGR-63, which targets amyloid plaques, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s. The IGC-C and IGC-M platforms are advancing in preclinical studies, focusing on metabolic disorders, tau proteins, early plaque formation, and multiple disease hallmarks. Our lead therapeutic candidate, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based treatment currently in a Phase 2 trial for agitation in dementia (“CALMA”) associated with Alzheimer’s (clinicaltrials.gov, IGC Pharma Phase II). Interim data for IGC-AD1 demonstrated that it has the potential to transform patient care by offering faster-acting and more effective relief compared to traditional medications. Additionally, our AI models are designed to predict potential biomarkers for the early detection of Alzheimer’s, optimize clinical trials, and predict receptor affinity, among others. With 32 patent filings and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is dedicated to advancing pharmaceutical treatments and improving the lives of those affected by Alzheimer’s and related conditions. The Company operates a wellness brand offering scientifically formulated products under the brand Holiby™ and as white-labeled formulations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC Pharma’s expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC Pharma’s control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the Company’s failure or inability to commercialize one or more of the Company’s products or technologies, including the products or formulations described in this release, or failure to obtain regulatory approval for the products or formulations, where required, or government regulations affecting AI or the AI algorithms not working as intended or producing accurate predictions; general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; the FDA’s general position regarding cannabis- and hemp-based products; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC Pharma’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings. IGC incorporates by reference its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 24, 2024, and on Form 10-Qs filed with the SEC on August 7, 2024, November 12, 2024, and February 14, 2025, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. Considering these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will occur.

