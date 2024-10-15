IFF Pharma Solutions Unveils Breakthrough Research at AAPS 2024 PharmSci 360

Attendees can explore the pivotal role of excipients in drug delivery and gain exclusive insights

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IFF (NYSE:IFF) Pharma Solutions will demonstrate the critical role of excipients in drug formulation by showcasing breakthrough research at AAPS 2024 PharmSci 360 in Salt Lake City, Utah, Oct. 20-23, at booth 2705. IFF Pharma Solutions’ scientific posters and presentations will unveil key advancements in excipient selection targeting nitrosamine risk mitigation, controlled-release performance, extrusion spheronization processibility and pellet quality, softgel stability, and the formulation of plant-based pharmaceutical gummies.

“Our latest research underscores IFF’s unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of industry knowledge and innovation,” said Paula Garcia Todd, global application development and innovation leader, Pharma Solutions, IFF. “By leveraging our deep expertise in polymers and excipients, we’re empowering pharmaceutical manufacturers to develop safer, more effective formulations that keep them at the forefront of an ever-evolving industry.”

Showcasing Science-Backed Technologies

IFF experts will demonstrate how excipients can support the formulation and manufacturing of safe drug products and present novel research on nitrosamine formation kinetics at the following sessions.

Tuesday, Oct. 22, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Mountain Time (MT) - Two scientific posters will offer new insights into immediate-release solutions. Yeli Zhang Ph.D., senior lead applications scientist, will present “The Selection of Microcrystalline Cellulose Based Excipient in Extrusion Spheronization.” Jin Zhao Ph.D., lead scientist, will present plant-based softgel superior performance in heat tolerance and stability compared to gelatin capsules under various aging conditions with his poster “Vegetarian Softgels Using SeaGel ® Technology for Pharmaceutical Applications.”

Tuesday, Oct. 22, 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. MT - Nasrin Mahmoudi Ph.D., senior lead application scientist will present “Low Nitrite-Controlled Release Formulations for Water-Soluble Drugs,” showcasing the development of a safe and robust controlled release matrix tablet formulation for active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) with vulnerable amines.

Wednesday, Oct. 23, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. MT on 360 Stage #3 exhibit hall - Koudi Zhu, senior analytical scientist, will discuss a highly sensitive two-dimensional ion chromatography mass spectrometry (2D-IC/MS) method for detecting trace nitrite in hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC) with her presentation “Analytical Method Advances in Measuring Nitrites in Pharmaceutical Excipients.”

Wednesday, Oct. 23 , 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. MT - Mark Dreibelbis Ph.D., senior research and development scientist, will share findings that explore the hydrophilic polymer properties that predict controlled-release performance of matrix tables with “Predicting Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose-Controlled Release Matrix Performance with Powder Dissolution Temperature.”

Audience members attending poster sessions can expect exclusive insights on how different carrageenan grades affect the properties of pharmaceutical gummy formulations, and the role of lubricant ingredients in enhancing the stability of tablet pectin coatings.

Monday, Oct. 21, 2:30 p.m. MT - “Formulation and In Vitro Evaluation of Carrageenan Based Gummies” by Dr. Nasrin Mahmoudi.

Wednesday, Oct. 23 , 12:30 p.m. MT - “Impact of Lubricant on Functional Tablet Coatings Containing Pectin” by Becca Putans , Ph.D., lead scientist.

