IDEAYA Biosciences Announces London Investor R&D Day and Participation in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, today announced its upcoming Investor R&D Day in London and participation in September 2026 investor conferences.

IDEAYA Biosciences Investor R&D Day in London, United Kingdom



Monday, November 16th, 2026, at 5:00 PM GMT

IDEAYA management will discuss the company's MTAP/CDKN2A and KRAS development strategy in pancreatic cancer, including new preclinical data and rational combination strategies designed to address tumor heterogeneity and adaptive plasticity

The event will feature Dr. Frank McCormick of the UCSF Helen Diller Family Comprehensive Cancer Center

Advance registration is required for both in-person and virtual attendance. To register, please visit https://lifescievents.com/event/izl51pw/

Wells Fargo 21 st Annual Healthcare Conference



Tuesday, September 8th, 2026, at 3:00 PM ET, Boston, Massachusetts

Fireside chat with Yujiro S. Hata, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Joshua Bleharski, Chief Financial Officer, hosted by Eva Fortea-Verdejo, Ph.D., Executive Director, Equity Research, Biotechnology

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2026



Wednesday, September 9th, 2026, at 11:30 AM ET, New York, New York

Fireside chat with Yujiro S. Hata, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, hosted by Li Watsek, Director, Biotechnology Analyst

Citi's 2026 Biopharma Back to School Conference



Thursday, September 10th, 2026, at 1:40 PM ET, New York, New York

Fireside chat with Yujiro S. Hata, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Joshua Bleharski, Chief Financial Officer, hosted by Yigal D. Nochomovitz, Ph.D., Director, SMid Cap Biotech Analyst

Morgan Stanley 24 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference



Monday, September 14th, 2026, at 7:00 AM ET, New York, New York

Fireside chat with Yujiro S. Hata, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, hosted by Ryuk Byun, MD, Managing Director

A live audio webcast of the events will be available under the "Investors/Events" section of the IDEAYA website at https://ir.ideayabio.com/events and/or through the conference host. A replay of the webcasts will be accessible for 30 days following the live events.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for cancer. Our approach integrates expertise in small-molecule drug discovery, structural biology and bioinformatics with robust internal capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers to develop tailored, potentially first-in-class targeted therapies aligned to the genetic drivers of disease. We have built a deep pipeline of product candidates focused on synthetic lethality and antibody-drug conjugates, or ADCs, for molecularly defined solid tumor indications. Our mission is to bring forth the next wave of precision oncology therapies that are more selective, more effective, and deeply personalized with the goal of altering the course of disease and improving clinical outcomes for patients with cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding IDEAYA's plans and expectations concerning the timing, format, content and participation of IDEAYA and its management in the Investor R&D Day and investor conferences; the anticipated discussion of IDEAYA's MTAP/CDKN2A and KRAS development strategy in pancreatic cancer; the presentation of new preclinical data; the evaluation of rational combination strategies designed to address tumor heterogeneity and adaptive plasticity; the participation in and/or presentation at certain investor relations events; and the availability of live and archived webcasts of the events. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA's current and future filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 17, 2026.

Investor and Media Contact



IDEAYA Biosciences



Joshua Bleharski



Chief Financial Officer



investor@ideayabio.com

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SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.