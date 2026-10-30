IDBS and a-tune strengthen long-standing partnership to connect Preclinical workflows

WOKING, England and DARMSTADT, Germany, Oct. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IDBS, a Danaher company and leading provider of cloud software for biopharma, today announced an expanded partnership with a-tune software AG, provider of the tick@lab animal management and compliance platform. A deeper integration between tick@lab and IDBS Polar will help preclinical organizations to connect operational workflows, structured scientific execution, and downstream enterprise data ecosystems.

Preclinical organizations continue to face significant data and workflow fragmentation. Critical study context, experimental execution, assay results, reporting outputs and analytics-ready data are often managed across disconnected systems. This creates manual handoffs, duplicate data entry and reporting delays while limiting the ability to reuse trusted scientific data at scale.

The integration will connect operational study context in tick@lab with structured scientific workflows in IDBS Polar. This will support more consistent execution, stronger traceability and faster movement of high-quality preclinical data into reporting, analytics, data lakes and AI applications.

"Preclinical organizations do not need more disconnected applications. They need connected workflows that preserve scientific context from study execution through to enterprise data use," said Scott Weiss, VP Product and Strategy, IDBS. "By integrating tick@lab with IDBS Polar, we are helping customers connect operational context with structured preclinical workflows in a way that improves traceability, reduces manual effort and makes data more reusable across the wider enterprise ecosystem."

"Customers are looking for practical ways to connect the systems that already support critical preclinical processes," said Christoph Acker, Vice President of a-tune services. "By strengthening our partnership with IDBS, we can help organizations reduce fragmentation across preclinical workflows, improve confidence in their data and enable better use of trusted information across the enterprise."

a-tune's tick@lab platform supports operational workflows, compliance processes, facility management, reporting and enterprise integration. It is used by organizations across pharmaceutical, academic, institutional and scientific environments.

IDBS Polar provides structured scientific workflow execution, data capture, review, reporting and data reuse capabilities for biopharma organizations. Through this integration, Polar will support customers in capturing and contextualizing assay data in a governed, traceable way, while enabling that data to be integrated into the customer's broader digital and analytics ecosystem.

About IDBS

IDBS, a Danaher company, helps biopharma organizations turn scientific data into trusted insight that accelerates innovation and improves patient outcomes. A long-term partner to 75% of the top 20 global biopharma companies¹, we bring 35 years of scientific informatics expertise to deliver cloud software and services that connect data, workflows and teams across the product lifecycle from R&D through manufacturing.

The IDBS Polar platform powers the Lab Loop, from experiment execution through data aggregation to the insights that drive decisions. By capturing structured, contextualized data at the point of creation, Polar delivers an AI-ready data foundation for advanced analytics and agentic AI across both GxP and non-GxP environments. IDBS PIMS extends this capability into manufacturing with process insight for batch monitoring, continued process verification and regulatory reporting support.

As part of Danaher, IDBS combines deep domain expertise with continuous innovation to help customers solve complex scientific challenges and turn insight into impact at global scale.

Visit idbs.com to learn more about IDBS.

IDBS is proud to be part of Danaher. Visit www.Danaher.com to learn more about Danaher, a leading life sciences and diagnostics innovator committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health.

Rank measured by Market Cap, Q2 2026.

About a-tune

a-tune, a Transnetyx company, supports the data and compliance management needs of research-driven organizations. Our mission is to "Make IT simple" — so researchers can focus on what matters most. Since 1998, a-tune has helped academia, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, and material science organizations around the world simplify data management, streamline operations, and ensure compliance.

Today, a-tune's flexible, all-in-one data management software and applications are relied on by more than 100 world-renowned universities, 140 research institutions, and 5 of the 7 top pharmaceutical organizations. a-tune is headquartered in Germany, with offices in the United States and customers in more than 20 countries.

Visit a-tune.com to learn more about a-tune.

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

IDBS:



e | mediaenquiries@idbs.com

a-tune:

e | info@atune.com

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SOURCE IDBS