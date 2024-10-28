SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ICU Medical Announces Time of Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

October 28, 2024 | 
1 min read

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products, today announced the time of its third quarter 2024 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will release its third quarter 2024 results on Tuesday, November 12th, 2024 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT) and will be conducting a conference call concerning those results at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on Tuesday, November 12th, 2024. The call can be accessed at (800) 343-5172, conference ID “ICUMED”. The conference call will be simultaneously available by webcast, which can be accessed by going to the Company’s website at www.icumed.com, clicking on the Investors tab, clicking on the Webcast icon and following the prompts. The webcast will also be available by replay.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical (Nasdaq: ICUI) is a global leader in infusion systems, infusion consumables and high-value critical care products used in hospital, alternate site and home care settings. Our team is focused on providing quality, innovation and value to our clinical customers worldwide. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. More information about ICU Medical can be found at www.icumed.com.

CONTACT:
ICU Medical, Inc.
Brian Bonnell, Chief Financial Officer
(949) 366-2183

ICR, Inc.
John Mills, Managing Partner
(646) 277-1254

Source: ICU Medical, Inc.

Earnings Southern California
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sanofi's Distribution Center in Quebec, Canada
Earnings
Sanofi Beats Q3 Forecasts Fueled by 381% Growth in Beyfortus Sales
October 25, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Roche's tower in Shanghai, China
Earnings
Roche Beats Q3 Sales Estimates as CEO Voices Opposition to Novo Holdings’ Catalent Buyout
October 23, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Business chart market. Business success strategy. Financial management technology. Internet technology. Business marketing concept.
Editorial
It’s Earnings Season. Here’s What to Watch for Following J&J Beat
October 18, 2024
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Podcast
Q3 Earnings Kick Off With J&J, Bluebird in Tough Spot, Novo-Catalent Deal Under Fire, More
October 16, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie