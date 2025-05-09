SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ICU Medical Announces First Quarter 2025 Results

May 9, 2025 | 
20 min read

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products, today announced financial results for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025.

First Quarter 2025 Results

First quarter 2025 revenue was $604.7 million, as compared to $566.7 million in the same period in the prior year. GAAP gross profit for the first quarter of 2025 was $210.1 million, as compared to $185.2 million in the same period in the prior year. GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2025 was 35%, as compared to 33% in the same period in the prior year. GAAP net loss for the first quarter of 2025 was $(15.5) million, or $(0.63) per diluted share, as compared to GAAP net loss of $(39.5) million, or $(1.63) per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of 2025 was $1.72 as compared to $0.96 for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was $99.4 million for the first quarter of 2025 as compared to $78.8 million for the first quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share are measures calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information following the financial statements herein for further discussion and reconciliations of these measures to GAAP measures.

Vivek Jain, ICU Medical’s Chief Executive Officer, said, “First quarter results were generally in line with our expectations."

Revenues by product line for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 were as follows (in millions):

  Three months ended
March 31,		  
Product Line  2025   2024  $ Change
Consumables $266.2  $244.1  $22.1 
Infusion Systems  166.3   157.3   9.0 
Vital Care*  172.2   165.3   6.9 
Total** $604.7  $566.7  $38.0 

*Vital Care includes Pfizer contract manufacturing revenue of $5.2 million and $14.1 million for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and 2024, respectively.
** Totals may differ from the income statement due to the rounding of product lines.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2025 financial results, today at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT). The call can be accessed at (800) 225-9448, conference ID "ICUMED". The conference call will be simultaneously available by webcast, which can be accessed by going to the Company's website at www.icumed.com, clicking on the Investors tab, clicking on Event Calendar and clicking on the Webcast icon and following the prompts. The webcast will also be available by replay.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical (Nasdaq: ICUI) is a global leader in infusion systems, infusion consumables and high-value critical care products used in hospital, alternate site and home care settings. Our team is focused on providing quality, innovation and value to our clinical customers worldwide. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. More information about ICU Medical can be found at www.icumed.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as ''will,'' ''expect,'' ''believe,'' ''could,'' ''would,'' ''estimate,'' ''continue,'' ''build,'' ''expand'' or the negative thereof or comparable terminology and may include (without limitation) information regarding the Company's expectations, goals and intentions regarding the future and financial outlook for 2025 and expected impacts from the IV Solutions joint venture. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the Company and assumptions management believes are reasonable, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks from doing business in foreign countries, including related to tariffs and other barriers to trade; the Company’s ability to compete successfully; decreased demand for the Company's products; costs related to product development; cost volatility or loss of supply of raw materials; inflation, tariffs and foreign currency exchange rates; impacts from global macroeconomic and geopolitical conditions; healthcare costs and reimbursement levels; disruptions at the FDA and other governmental agencies; damage at the Company’s manufacturing or supply facilities; risks associated with the IV Solutions joint venture; risks associated with the timing and resolution of the 2025 warning letter; and the other important factors described under “Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and our subsequent filings with the SEC, including, without limitation, in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.


ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024
    
ASSETS   
CURRENT ASSETS:   
Cash and cash equivalents$289,704  $308,566 
Short-term investment securities     
TOTAL CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENT SECURITIES 289,704   308,566 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 170,928   182,828 
Inventories 590,326   584,676 
Prepaid income taxes 11,471   11,244 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 75,364   70,287 
Assets held for sale 286,122   284,382 
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 1,423,915   1,441,983 
    
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, net 441,983   442,746 
OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 58,025   53,295 
GOODWILL 1,455,113   1,432,772 
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 716,667   740,789 
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 24,247   24,211 
OTHER ASSETS 64,631   68,135 
TOTAL ASSETS$4,184,581  $4,203,931 
    
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
CURRENT LIABILITIES:   
Accounts payable$180,409  $148,020 
Accrued liabilities 278,892   306,923 
Current portion of long-term debt 47,813   51,000 
Income tax payable 12,246   17,328 
Liabilities held for sale 29,664   32,911 
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 549,024   556,182 
    
LONG-TERM DEBT 1,488,565   1,531,858 
OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 77,637   66,745 
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 45,493   48,814 
INCOME TAX LIABILITY 36,173   35,097 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES   
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:   
Convertible preferred stock, $1.00 par value; Authorized — 500 shares; Issued and outstanding — none     
Common stock, $0.10 par value; Authorized — 80,000 shares; Issued —24,611 and 24,518 shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, and outstanding — 24,611 and 24,517 shares at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 2,461   2,452 
Additional paid-in capital 1,416,001   1,412,118 
Treasury stock, at cost (60)  (92)
Retained earnings 674,682   690,158 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (105,395)  (139,401)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,987,689   1,965,235 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$4,184,581  $4,203,931 



ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
 Three months ended
March 31,
  2025   2024 
TOTAL REVENUES$604,702  $566,655 
COST OF GOODS SOLD 394,593   381,411 
GROSS PROFIT 210,109   185,244 
OPERATING EXPENSES:   
Selling, general and administrative 157,233   157,657 
Research and development 23,291   21,842 
Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration 16,697   16,105 
Change in fair value of contingent earn-out    295 
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 197,221   195,899 
INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS 12,888   (10,655)
INTEREST EXPENSE, net (22,031)  (23,772)
OTHER EXPENSE, net (1,763)  (2,341)
LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAXES (10,906)  (36,768)
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (4,570)  (2,703)
NET LOSS$(15,476) $(39,471)
NET LOSS PER SHARE   
Basic$(0.63) $(1.63)
Diluted$(0.63) $(1.63)
WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES   
Basic 24,539   24,222 
Diluted 24,539   24,222 



ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
 Three months ended
March 31,
  2025   2024 
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:   
Net loss$(15,476) $(39,471)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:   
Depreciation and amortization 49,445   55,526 
Noncash lease expense 4,475   5,341 
Provision for doubtful accounts    549 
Provision for warranty, returns and field action 3,634   (618)
Stock compensation 12,179   11,598 
Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment and other assets 1,696   (65)
Debt issuance costs amortization 1,700   1,708 
Change in fair value of contingent earn-out liability    295 
Usage of spare parts 5,023   4,201 
Other 557   2,627 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts acquired:   
Accounts receivable 22,439   13,967 
Inventories (8,224)  14,164 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets (8,464)  (5,735)
Other assets (6,815)  (5,160)
Accounts payable 32,099   5,313 
Accrued liabilities (36,343)  (16,503)
Income taxes, including excess tax benefits and deferred income taxes (6,598)  (1,946)
Net cash provided by operating activities 51,327   45,791 
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:   
Purchases of property, plant and equipment (14,621)  (15,915)
Proceeds from sale of assets 42   507 
Intangible asset additions (2,232)  (2,954)
Proceeds from sale and maturities of investment securities    500 
Net cash used in investing activities (16,811)  (17,862)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:   
Principal repayments of long-term debt (47,750)  (12,750)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 133   150 
Payments on finance leases (328)  (245)
Payments of contingent earn-out liability    (2,600)
Tax withholding payments related to net share settlement of equity awards (8,391)  (11,400)
Net cash used in financing activities (56,336)  (26,845)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 2,958   (3,883)
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (18,862)  (2,799)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, beginning of period 308,566   254,222 
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, end of period$289,704  $251,423 


Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. There are material limitations in using these non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, including peer companies. Our management believes that the non-GAAP data provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding our performance and facilitates a more meaningful comparison of results of operations between current and prior periods. We use non-GAAP financial measures in addition to and in conjunction with GAAP financial measures to analyze and assess the overall performance of our business, in making financial, operating and planning decisions, and in determining executive incentive compensation.

The non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted EBITDA, adjusted revenue, adjusted gross profit, adjusted selling, general and administrative, adjusted research and development, adjusted restructuring, strategic transaction and integration, adjusted change in fair value of contingent earn-out, adjusted income (loss) from operations, adjusted other expense, net, adjusted income (loss) before income taxes, adjusted (provision) benefit for income taxes, adjusted net (loss) income and adjusted diluted (loss) earnings per share, all of which exclude special items because they are highly variable or unusual and impact year-over-year comparisons.

For the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, special items include the following:

Contract manufacturing: We manufacture certain products for Pfizer in accordance with a manufacturing services agreement. We do not include the contract revenue in our adjusted revenue as the commercial relationship under this agreement was originally negotiated contemporaneously with a business combination and is not indicative of a normal market transaction.

Stock compensation expense: Stock-based compensation is generally fixed at the time the stock-based instrument is granted and amortized over a period of several years. The value of stock options is determined using a complex formula that incorporates factors, such as market volatility, that are beyond our control. The value of our restricted stock awards is determined using the grant date stock price, which may not be indicative of our operational performance over the expense period. Additionally, in order to establish the fair value of performance-based stock awards, which are currently an element of our ongoing stock-based compensation, we are required to apply judgment to estimate the probability of the extent to which performance objectives will be achieved. Based on the above factors, we believe it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation in order to better understand our operating performance.

Intangible asset amortization expense: We do not acquire businesses or capitalize certain patent costs on a predictable cycle. The amount of purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition. Capitalized patent costs can vary significantly based on our current level of development activities. We believe that excluding amortization of intangible assets provides the users of our financial statements with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods.

Depreciation expense reduction - Assets Held For Sale Classification: Once classified as held for sale, depreciation expense is not recorded for any long-lived assets included in the disposal group even though these assets continue to be utilized in the normal course of business. As such, we adjust for the impact of the discontinuation of depreciation with respect to assets classified as held for sale during the period as these unique transactions may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods.

Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration: We incur restructuring and strategic transaction charges that result from events, which arise from unforeseen circumstances and/or often occur outside of the ordinary course of our ongoing business. Although these events are reflected in our GAAP financial statements, these unique transactions may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods.

Change in fair value of contingent earn-out: We exclude the impact of certain amounts recorded in connection with business combinations. We exclude items that are either non-cash or not normal, recurring operating expenses due to their nature, variability of amounts, and lack of predictability as to occurrence and/or timing.

Quality system and product-related remediation: We exclude certain quality system and product-related remediation charges in determining our non-GAAP financial measures as they may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods and distort the evaluation of our normal operating performance.

Asset write-offs and similar charges: Occasionally, we may write-off certain assets or we may sell certain assets. We exclude the non-cash gain/loss on the write-off/sale of these assets in determining our non-GAAP financial measures as they may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods and distort the evaluation of our normal operating performance.

From time to time in the future, there may be other items that we may exclude if we believe that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful information to investors and management.

In addition to the above special items, Adjusted EBITDA additionally excludes the following items from net income:

Depreciation expense: We exclude depreciation expense in deriving adjusted EBITDA because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and the depreciable lives can vary significantly resulting in considerable variability in depreciation expense among companies.

Interest, net: We exclude interest in deriving adjusted EBITDA as interest can vary significantly among companies depending on a company's level of income generating instruments and/or level of debt.

Taxes: We exclude taxes in deriving adjusted EBITDA as taxes are deemed to be non-core to the business and may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods and distort the evaluation of our normal operating performance.

Adjusted Diluted EPS excludes from diluted EPS, net of tax, the special items listed above. The tax effect on the special items is calculated using the specific tax rate applied to each adjustment based on the nature of the item/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded. Additionally, adjusted diluted EPS may exclude the income tax impact of certain non-recurring discrete tax items that are not reflective of income tax expense/benefit incurred as a result of current period earnings/ loss, as well as the impact of certain deferred tax valuation allowances when assessed against non-GAAP profitability.

We also present Free cash flow as a non-GAAP financial measure as management believes that this is an important measure for use in evaluating overall company financial performance as it measures our ability to generate additional cash flow from business operations. Free cash flow should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income as a measure of our performance or net cash provided by operating activities as a measure of our liquidity. Additionally, our definition of free cash flow is limited and does not represent residual cash flows available for discretionary expenditures due to the fact that the measure does not deduct the payments required for debt service and other obligations or payments made for business acquisitions. Therefore, we believe it is important to view free cash flow as supplemental to our entire statement of cash flows.

The following tables reconcile our non-GAAP financial measures for the periods presented:


ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
 
 Adjusted EBITDA
 Three months ended
March 31,
  2025   2024 
GAAP net loss$(15,476) $(39,471)
    
Non-GAAP adjustments:   
Interest, net 22,031   23,772 
Stock compensation expense 12,179   11,598 
Depreciation and amortization expense 49,445   55,526 
Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration 16,697   16,105 
Change in fair value of contingent earn-out    295 
Quality system and product-related charges 9,980   7,498 
Asset write-offs and similar charges    781 
Provision for income taxes 4,570   2,703 
Total non-GAAP adjustments 114,902   118,278 
    
Adjusted EBITDA$99,426  $78,807 



ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except percentages and per share)
 

The Company’s U.S. GAAP results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 included special items which impacted the U.S. GAAP measures as follows:

 Total
revenues		Gross
profit		Selling,
general and administrative		Research
and
development		Restructuring, strategic
transaction
and
integration		Income
(loss) from
operations		(Loss)
Income
before
income
taxes		Provision
for income
taxes		Net (loss)
income		Diluted
(loss)
earnings
per share
Reported (GAAP)$604,702 $210,109 $157,233 $23,291 $16,697 $12,888 $(10,906)$(4,570)$(15,476)$(0.63)
Reported percent of total revenues (or percent of (loss) income before income taxes for benefit (provision) for income taxes)  35% 26% 4% 3% 2% (2)% (41.9)% (3)% 
Contract manufacturing (5,212)                 
Stock compensation expense   1,683  (9,868) (628)   12,179  12,179  (2,957) 9,222  0.37 
Amortization expense   1,039  (31,533)     32,572  32,572  (8,026) 24,546  0.99 
Depreciation expense reduction - assets held for sale classification   (3,223)       (3,223) (3,223) 790  (2,433) (0.10)
Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration         (16,697) 16,697  16,697  (4,091) 12,606  0.51 
Quality system and product-related remediation   9,980        9,980  9,980  (2,338) 7,642  0.31 
Tax expense from valuation allowance*               6,402  6,402  0.26 
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)**$599,490 $219,588 $115,832 $22,663 $ $81,093 $57,299 $(14,790)$42,509 $1.72 
Adjusted percent of total revenues (or percent of (loss) income before income taxes for benefit (provision) for income taxes)  37% 19% 4% % 14% 10% 25.8% 7% 

_______________________

* The Company’s non-GAAP annual effective tax rate is calculated without the tax expense related to the valuation allowance against certain U.S. Federal and State deferred tax assets. The valuation allowance was recorded based on an assessment of available positive and negative evidence, including, predominantly, an estimate that we will be in a three-year cumulative U.S. loss position on a GAAP basis as of March 31, 2025. However, based on the same assessment, including, predominantly, our being, in a three-year cumulative U.S. income position on a non-GAAP basis, which excludes the impact of our non-GAAP adjustments, we concluded that recording a valuation allowance would not have been appropriate for non-GAAP reporting. As a result, the tax expense for the valuation allowance was added back to our calculation of non-GAAP annual effective tax rate.
** Amounts may not foot due to rounding.

ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)(continued)
(In thousands, except percentages and per share)

The Company’s U.S. GAAP results for the three months ended March 31, 2024 included special items which impacted the U.S. GAAP measures as follows:

 Total
revenues		Gross
profit		Selling,
general and administrative		Research
and
development		Restructuring, strategic
transaction
and
integration		Change in
fair value of contingent
earn-out		(Loss)
income
from
operations		(Loss)
income
before
income
taxes		Provision
for income
taxes		Net (loss)
income		Diluted
(loss)
earnings
per share
Reported (GAAP)$566,655 $185,244 $157,657 $21,842 $16,105 $295 $(10,655)$(36,768)$(2,703)$(39,471)$(1.63)
Reported percent of total revenues (or percent of (loss) income before income taxes for benefit (provision) for income taxes)  33% 28% 4% 3% % (2)% (6)% (7.4)% (7)% 
Contract manufacturing (14,073)                   
Stock compensation expense   1,582  (9,563) (453)     11,598  11,598  (2,784) 8,814  0.36 
Amortization expense     (33,130)       33,130  33,130  (8,046) 25,084  1.03 
Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration         (16,105)   16,105  16,105  (3,873) 12,232  0.50 
Change in fair value of contingent earn-out           (295) 295  295    295  0.01 
Quality system and product-related remediation   7,498          7,498  7,498  (1,803) 5,695  0.23 
Asset write-offs and similar charges   781          781  781  (187) 594  0.02 
Tax expense from valuation allowance*         10,143  10,143  0.42 
Earnings per share impact on net loss due to basic versus diluted weighted average shares                     0.01 
Adjusted (Non-GAAP)*$552,582 $195,105 $114,964 $21,389 $ $ $58,752 $32,639 $(9,253)$23,386 $0.96 
Adjusted percent of total revenues (or percent of (loss) income before income taxes for benefit (provision) for income taxes)  35% 21% 4% % % 11% 6% 28.3% 4% 

_____________
* Amounts may not foot due to rounding



ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (Unaudited)
(In thousands)
 
 Three months ended
March 31,
  2025   2024 
Net cash provided by operating activities$51,327   45,791 
Purchase of property, plant and equipment (14,621)  (15,915)
Proceeds from sale of assets 42   507 
Free cash flow$36,748  $30,383 
 

CONTACT:
ICU Medical, Inc.                                        
Brian Bonnell, Chief Financial Officer
(949) 366-2183
     
ICR, Inc.
John Mills, Partner
(646) 277-1254


Southern California Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Deerfield - Circa June 2019: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company. Takeda recently acquired Irish drugmaker Shire I
Earnings
Takeda Pledges $30B in U.S., Argues Against Trump’s ‘Most Favored Nations’ Proposal
May 8, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Hands protect to stop rectangle block dominos with others rectangle standing. Risk and crisis management concept.
Cancer
C4 Therapeutics Shelves BRAF Blocker, Goes All-In on Multiple Myeloma Drug
May 7, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Computational Biology - The Study of Biological Systems Through Computational Techniques and Modeling - Conceptual Illustration
Gene therapy
CRISPR’s Casgevy on the Rise With More Gene Therapy Proof of Concept To Come in 2025
May 7, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Novo Nordisk's logo on the facade of its building in Germany
Earnings
Novo Vows Smoother Market Waters for Wegovy—but Analysts Are Skeptical
May 7, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac