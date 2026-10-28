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Press Releases

ICON Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

October 27, 2026 | 
19 min read

Third Quarter 2026
Key Highlights





  • Strong commercial performance with net business wins in the quarter of $3,150 million; a net book-to-bill of 1.56x and closing backlog of $24.5 billion, up 4.8% sequentially.
  • Revenue of $2,024.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $336.9 million, representing an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.6%.
  • GAAP net income of $122.1 million or $1.58 diluted earnings per share. Adjusted net income of $205.8 million or $2.66 adjusted diluted earnings per share, an increase of 3.9% on quarter two 2026 adjusted diluted earnings per share.
  • Generated free cash flow of $302.4 million, supporting continued investment in the business and return of capital to shareholders.
  • $400.0 million worth of stock repurchased in quarter three at an average price of $170 per share.
  • Board of Directors approved an increase in the share buyback authorization bringing the total value of authorized share repurchases to $750.0 million to be opportunistically deployed.
  • Updating 2026 full-year financial guidance issued with revenue expected in the range of $8,100 - $8,200 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share* expected in the range of $10.35 - $10.65.

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR), a world-leading clinical research organization, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Chief Executive Officer Commentary

I am pleased with ICON’s third quarter results, which demonstrated continued financial, operational, and commercial execution. Adjusted EBITDA grew 3% sequentially, reflecting improved business mix and strong cost discipline, while sustained commercial excellence supported another quarter of exceptional bookings performance. I am particularly pleased that our AI-enabled digital platform continues to resonate with customers, many of whom choose ICON because of its impact on productivity, predictability and speed.

We remained focused on disciplined capital allocation, returning $400 million to shareholders through share repurchases in the third quarter, while continuing to invest in the capabilities that are driving future growth.

Our updated full-year financial guidance reflects sustained operational progress and higher pass-through activity. Together, strong commercial performance, disciplined execution and ongoing strategic investments reinforce our confidence in delivering revenue growth, significant earnings progression, and shareholder value creation in 2027 and beyond.”

— Barry Balfe, Chief Executive Officer

Third Quarter 2026 Results

In quarter three 2026, gross bookings were $3,789 million, an increase of 26.9% on quarter three 2025, with cancellations of $639 million. This resulted in net business wins of $3,150 million and a book-to-bill of 1.56x. Backlog as at September 30, 2026 was $24.5 billion.

Revenue for the third quarter was $2,024.8 million. This represents a decrease of 2.9% on quarter three 2025, or a decrease of 2.5% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income was $122.1 million, resulting in diluted earnings per share of $1.58 in quarter three 2026, compared to diluted earnings per share of $(3.67) in quarter three 2025. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $205.8 million, resulting in adjusted diluted earnings per share of $2.66 compared to $3.20 per share in quarter three 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was $336.9 million or 16.6% of revenue, a decrease of 13.1% on quarter three 2025.

The effective tax rate on adjusted net income in quarter three 2026 was 18.6%.

Free cash flow was $302.4 million in the quarter. Cash generated from operating activities for the quarter was $340.4 million. During the quarter, $38.0 million was spent on capital expenditure. $400.0 million worth of stock was repurchased at an average price of $170 per share. In August 2026, ICON completed a successful investment grade bond issuance of $2.15 billion. The Company applied the net proceeds from the issuance to repay all the outstanding Senior Secured Term Loan of $900 million, redeem in full the outstanding May 2027 Notes of $750 million and repay all outstanding borrowings under the Bridge Secured Credit Facility of $500 million. At September 30, 2026, the Group had cash and cash equivalents of $809.0 million, compared to cash and cash equivalents of $928.4 million at June 30, 2026 and $468.9 million at September 30, 2025. Net debt as at September 30, 2026 was $2.6 billion.

Year to Date 2026 Results

Gross business wins year to date were $10,733 million and cancellations were $1,584 million. This resulted in net business wins of $9,149 million and a book-to-bill of 1.49x.

Revenue year to date was $6,122.2 million. This represents a year on year decrease of 0.3% or a decrease of 1.4% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP net income year to date was $299.5 million, resulting in $3.87 diluted earnings per share. Year to date adjusted net income was $597.2 million, resulting in adjusted diluted earnings per share of $7.72 compared to $9.99 per share for the equivalent prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA year to date was $981.9 million or 16.0% of revenue, a year on year decrease of 18.4%.

The effective tax rate on adjusted net income year to date was 18.1%.

Earnings Conference Call

ICON will hold a conference call on October 28, 2026 at 08:00 EDT [12:00 Ireland & UK]. This call and linked slide presentation can be accessed live from our website at https://investor.iconplc.com. A recording will also be available on the website for 90 days following the call. In addition, a calendar of company events, including upcoming conference presentations, is available on our website, under “Investors”. This calendar will be updated regularly.

About ICON plc

ICON plc is a world-leading clinical research organization. Offering deep operational and medical expertise we accelerate innovation, driving emerging therapies forward to improve patient outcomes. From molecule to medicine, we deliver integrated consulting, clinical development, commercialization and post-marketing solutions to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, government and public health organizations worldwide. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 40,250 employees in 98 locations in 55 countries as at September 30, 2026. For further information about ICON, visit: www.iconplc.com.

Other Information

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the following: anticipated financial results for 2026, 2027 and beyond; contracted revenue; the Company's expectations regarding business momentum, market opportunity, demand trends, growth, and commercial performance; and the Company's expectations with respect to its long-term value creation and competitive positioning. You can identify many forward-looking statements by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “focused,” “guidance,” “intends,” “look,” “may,” “opportunities,” “plans,” “positions,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions and the negatives of such expressions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. The forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time. In the event such risks or uncertainties materialize, our results could be materially adversely affected. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, dependence on the pharmaceutical industry and certain clients, the need to regularly win projects and then to execute them efficiently and correctly, the challenges presented by rapid growth, competition and the continuing consolidation of the industry, the impact of market conditions on demand for the Company's services, risks related to the Company's ability to execute on its commercial strategy and maintain relationships with large pharmaceutical customers, and risks relating to the Company's strategic partnerships, the dependence on certain key executives, changes in the regulatory environment, exchange rate fluctuations, inflation and rising labor costs. Please also refer to the section entitled "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed on May 27, 2026 for a discussion of some of the principal risks that could adversely affect our business, operations and financial results. The Company’s forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report or as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and free cash flow. Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation, foreign currency gains and losses, restructuring and related costs, transaction, integration related and other adjustments, gain on investments, loss on disposal of subsidiary undertaking, goodwill impairment and impairment of non-financial assets. Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, foreign currency gains and losses, restructuring and related costs, transaction, integration related and other adjustments, transaction-related financing costs, gain on investments, goodwill impairment, impairment of non-financial assets, loss on disposal of subsidiary undertaking and their related taxation effect. Free cash flow reflects cash generated from operating activities less capital expenditure. While non-GAAP financial measures are not superior to or a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures, ICON believes certain non-GAAP information is useful to investors for historical comparison purposes.

*Adjusted diluted earnings per share to exclude amortization of intangible assets, stock-based compensation, foreign currency gains and losses, restructuring and related costs, transaction, integration related and other adjustments, transaction-related financing costs, gain on investments, goodwill impairment, impairment of non-financial assets, loss on disposal of subsidiary undertaking and their related taxation effect.

Our full-year 2026 guidance adjusted diluted earnings per share measures are provided on a non-GAAP basis without a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because the Company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty certain items contained in the measures without unreasonable efforts. For the same reasons, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.

 

ICON plc

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2025

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

 

September 30,
2026

 

September 30,
2025

 

September 30,
2026

 

September 30,
2025

 

 

(in thousands except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenue

 

$

2,024,757

 

 

$

2,084,415

 

 

$

6,122,242

 

 

$

6,138,823

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Costs and expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct costs

 

 

1,532,925

 

 

 

1,538,951

 

 

 

4,673,190

 

 

 

4,443,967

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

196,850

 

 

 

197,049

 

 

 

591,766

 

 

 

600,439

 

 

Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets

 

 

94,422

 

 

 

99,030

 

 

 

275,520

 

 

 

292,706

 

 

Transaction and integration related

 

 

233

 

 

 

7,020

 

 

 

5,949

 

 

 

19,141

 

 

Restructuring

 

 

1,486

 

 

 

 

 

 

32,466

 

 

 

82,296

 

 

Loss on disposal of subsidiary undertaking

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

32,947

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

 

364,248

 

 

 

 

 

 

364,248

 

 

Impairment of non-financial assets

 

 

 

 

 

101,027

 

 

 

 

 

 

101,027

 

 

Total costs and expenses

 

 

1,825,916

 

 

 

2,307,325

 

 

 

5,611,838

 

 

 

5,903,824

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income / (loss) from operations

 

 

198,841

 

 

 

(222,910

)

 

 

510,404

 

 

 

234,999

 

 

Interest income

 

 

5,612

 

 

 

1,761

 

 

 

10,588

 

 

 

5,617

 

 

Interest expense

 

 

(66,175

)

 

 

(50,243

)

 

 

(162,959

)

 

 

(148,003

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income / (loss) before income tax expense

 

 

138,278

 

 

 

(271,392

)

 

 

358,033

 

 

 

92,613

 

 

Income tax expense

 

 

(32,446

)

 

 

(12,791

)

 

 

(74,868

)

 

 

(12,468

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income / (loss) before share of net gains from equity method investments

 

 

105,832

 

 

 

(284,183

)

 

 

283,165

 

 

 

80,145

 

 

Share of net gains from equity method investments

 

 

16,298

 

 

 

 

 

 

16,298

 

 

 

 

 

Net income / (loss)

 

$

122,130

 

 

$

(284,183

)

 

$

299,463

 

 

$

80,145

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income / (loss) per Ordinary Share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.59

 

 

$

(3.67

)

 

$

3.90

 

 

$

1.01

 

 

Diluted

 

$

1.58

 

 

$

(3.67

)

 

$

3.87

 

 

$

1.01

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

76,932,640

 

 

 

77,373,534

 

 

 

76,785,939

 

 

 

79,057,239

 

 

Diluted

 

 

77,404,061

 

 

 

77,373,534

 

 

 

77,345,757

 

 

 

79,518,086

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

ICON plc

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS AT SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND DECEMBER 31, 2025

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

(Audited)

 

 

September 30,
2026

 

December 31,
2025

 

ASSETS

(in thousands)

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

808,984

 

 

$

647,295

 

 

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses

 

1,510,045

 

 

 

1,474,898

 

 

Unbilled revenue

 

1,023,170

 

 

 

1,096,592

 

 

Other receivables

 

100,669

 

 

 

116,750

 

 

Prepayments and other current assets

 

116,521

 

 

 

105,316

 

 

Income taxes receivable

 

81,990

 

 

 

60,824

 

 

Total current assets

$

3,641,379

 

 

$

3,501,675

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

375,265

 

 

 

395,724

 

 

Goodwill

 

8,721,911

 

 

 

8,731,689

 

 

Intangible assets, net

 

3,100,266

 

 

 

3,247,118

 

 

Operating right-of-use assets

 

103,064

 

 

 

128,948

 

 

Other receivables

 

73,658

 

 

 

75,707

 

 

Deferred tax asset

 

105,538

 

 

 

106,871

 

 

Investments in equity

 

121,251

 

 

 

82,050

 

 

Total Assets

$

16,242,332

 

 

$

16,269,782

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

86,003

 

 

$

192,117

 

 

Unearned revenue

 

1,727,355

 

 

 

1,550,471

 

 

Other liabilities

 

936,745

 

 

 

904,826

 

 

Income taxes payable

 

18,553

 

 

 

18,999

 

 

Current bank credit lines, loan facilities and notes

 

 

 

 

529,762

 

 

Total current liabilities

$

2,768,656

 

 

$

3,196,175

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Non-current bank credit lines, loan facilities and notes, net

 

3,379,107

 

 

 

2,872,616

 

 

Lease liabilities

 

97,144

 

 

 

117,122

 

 

Non-current other liabilities

 

79,362

 

 

 

72,807

 

 

Non-current income taxes payable

 

109,800

 

 

 

103,251

 

 

Deferred tax liability

 

680,944

 

 

 

714,427

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Liabilities

$

7,115,013

 

 

$

7,076,398

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' Equity:

 

 

 

 

Ordinary shares, par value 6 euro cents per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized,

 

74,916,724 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and

 

76,567,325 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025

 

6,189

 

 

 

6,305

 

 

Additional paid‑in capital

 

7,208,291

 

 

 

7,131,956

 

 

Other undenominated capital

 

1,771

 

 

 

1,606

 

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(110,352

)

 

 

(68,534

)

 

Retained earnings

 

2,021,420

 

 

 

2,122,051

 

 

Total Shareholders' Equity

$

9,127,319

 

 

$

9,193,384

 

 

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

$

16,242,332

 

 

$

16,269,782

 

 

 

ICON plc

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2025

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Nine Months Ended

 

September 30,
2026

 

September 30,
2025

 

 

(in thousands)

Cash flows provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income

$

299,463

 

 

$

80,145

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets

 

275,520

 

 

 

292,706

 

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

 

364,248

 

 

Impairment of non-financial assets

 

 

 

 

101,027

 

 

Impairment of operating right-of-use assets and related property, plant and equipment

 

 

 

 

5,573

 

 

Reduction in carrying value of operating right-of-use assets

 

34,596

 

 

 

29,473

 

 

Share of net gains from equity method investments

 

(16,298

)

 

 

 

 

Loss on disposal of subsidiary undertaking

 

32,947

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of financing costs

 

8,108

 

 

 

4,470

 

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

12,233

 

 

 

 

 

Share-based compensation expense

 

63,319

 

 

 

72,529

 

 

Deferred tax benefit

 

(32,986

)

 

 

(114,257

)

 

Unrealized foreign exchange movements

 

(24,963

)

 

 

24,661

 

 

Other non-cash items

 

4,195

 

 

 

20,561

 

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

(99,754

)

 

 

(8,212

)

 

Unbilled revenue

 

64,474

 

 

 

(157,162

)

 

Unearned revenue

 

235,605

 

 

 

64,542

 

 

Other net assets

 

(63,045

)

 

 

21,739

 

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

793,414

 

 

 

802,043

 

 

Cash flows used in investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

 

(111,183

)

 

 

(114,885

)

 

Purchase of subsidiary undertakings (net of cash acquired)

 

 

 

 

(2,537

)

 

Cash outflow on disposal of subsidiary undertaking (including cash sold)

 

(57,142

)

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from investments in equity

 

2,908

 

 

 

2,114

 

 

Purchase of investments in equity

 

(32,939

)

 

 

(16,286

)

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(198,356

)

 

 

(131,594

)

 

Cash flows used in financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Debt issuance costs

 

(16,679

)

 

 

 

 

Early repayment fee

 

(7,841

)

 

 

 

 

Drawdown of credit lines and loan facilities

 

2,650,000

 

 

 

50,000

 

 

Repayment of credit lines and loan facilities

 

(2,666,688

)

 

 

(72,321

)

 

Proceeds from shares issued under equity compensation plans

 

13,080

 

 

 

7,319

 

 

Share issuance costs

 

(15

)

 

 

(14

)

 

Repurchase of ordinary shares

 

(400,000

)

 

 

(750,000

)

 

Share repurchase costs

 

(94

)

 

 

(450

)

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

(428,237

)

 

 

(765,466

)

 

Effect of exchange rate movements on cash

 

(5,132

)

 

 

25,120

 

 

Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

 

161,689

 

 

 

(69,897

)

 

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

 

647,295

 

 

 

538,785

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

 

808,984

 

 

 

468,888

 

 

 

ICON plc

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND SEPTEMBER 30, 2025

(UNAUDITED)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Nine Months Ended

 

 

September 30,
2026

 

September 30,
2025

 

September 30,
2026

 

September 30,
2025

 

 

(in thousands except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income / (loss)

$

122,130

 

 

$

(284,183

)

 

$

299,463

 

 

$

80,145

 

 

Income tax expense

 

32,446

 

 

 

12,791

 

 

 

74,868

 

 

 

12,468

 

 

Net interest expense

 

60,563

 

 

 

48,482

 

 

 

152,371

 

 

 

142,386

 

 

Depreciation and amortization of intangible assets

 

94,422

 

 

 

99,030

 

 

 

275,520

 

 

 

292,706

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense (a)

 

18,006

 

 

 

46,191

 

 

 

64,424

 

 

 

73,918

 

 

Foreign currency losses / (gains), net (b)

 

6,553

 

 

 

(6,860

)

 

 

(1,152

)

 

 

35,250

 

 

Restructuring and related costs (c)

 

10,720

 

 

 

 

 

 

41,700

 

 

 

82,296

 

 

Transaction, integration related and other (d)

 

10,664

 

 

 

7,020

 

 

 

66,724

 

 

 

19,141

 

 

Gain on investments (f)

 

(18,631

)

 

 

 

 

 

(25,009

)

 

 

 

 

Loss on disposal of subsidiary undertaking (g)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

32,947

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill impairment (h)

 

 

 

 

364,248

 

 

 

 

 

 

364,248

 

 

Impairment of non-financial assets (i)

 

 

 

 

101,027

 

 

 

 

 

 

101,027

 

 

Adjusted EBITDA

$

336,873

 

 

$

387,746

 

 

$

981,856

 

 

$

1,203,585

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted net income per Ordinary Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income / (loss)

$

122,130

 

 

$

(284,183

)

 

$

299,463

 

 

$

80,145

 

 

Income tax expense

 

32,446

 

 

 

12,791

 

 

 

74,868

 

 

 

12,468

 

 

Amortization of intangible assets

 

46,244

 

 

 

58,688

 

 

 

146,631

 

 

 

176,691

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense (a)

 

18,006

 

 

 

46,191

 

 

 

64,424

 

 

 

73,918

 

 

Foreign currency losses / (gains), net (b)

 

6,553

 

 

 

(6,860

)

 

 

(1,152

)

 

 

35,250

 

 

Restructuring and related costs (c)

 

18,136

 

 

 

 

 

 

49,116

 

 

 

82,296

 

 

Transaction, integration related and other (d)

 

10,664

 

 

 

7,020

 

 

 

66,724

 

 

 

19,141

 

 

Transaction-related financing costs (e)

 

17,322

 

 

 

1,499

 

 

 

21,023

 

 

 

4,470

 

 

Gain on investments (f)

 

(18,631

)

 

 

 

 

 

(25,009

)

 

 

 

 

Loss on disposal of subsidiary undertaking (g)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

32,947

 

 

 

 

 

Goodwill impairment (h)

 

 

 

 

364,248

 

 

 

 

 

 

364,248

 

 

Impairment of non-financial assets (i)

 

 

 

 

101,027

 

 

 

 

 

 

101,027

 

 

Adjusted tax expense (j)

 

(47,034

)

 

 

(50,771

)

 

 

(131,852

)

 

 

(154,918

)

 

Adjusted net income

$

205,836

 

 

$

249,650

 

 

$

597,183

 

 

$

794,736

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted average number of Ordinary Shares outstanding

 

77,404,061

 

 

 

78,082,459

 

 

 

77,345,757

 

 

 

79,518,086

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Adjusted diluted net income per Ordinary Share

$

2.66

 

 

$

3.20

 

 

$

7.72

 

 

$

9.99

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(a)

Stock-based compensation expense represents the amount of expense related to the Company’s equity compensation programs (inclusive of employer related taxes).

(b)

Foreign currency losses / (gains), net relates to gains or losses that arise in connection with the revaluation, or settlement, of non-US dollar denominated assets and liabilities. We exclude these gains and losses from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income because fluctuations from period-to-period do not necessarily correspond to changes in our operating results.

(c)

Restructuring and related costs relate to charges incurred in connection with the Company's realignment of its workforce, with the elimination of redundant positions as well as reviewing its global office footprint and optimizing its locations to best fit the requirements of the Company. Costs relating to accelerated amortization of operating right-of-use assets and related contract costs are recorded within selling, general and administrative expenses. Costs related to an accelerated depreciation charge on related property, plant and equipment was recorded within depreciation and amortization of intangible assets in the Consolidated Statements of Operations and, accordingly, is reflected in the depreciation and amortization of intangible assets adjustment within Adjusted EBITDA, while being included within the restructuring and related costs adjustment in Adjusted Net Income.

(d)

Transaction, integration related and other costs include expenses associated with our acquisitions and any other costs incurred related to the integration of these acquisitions. Further, costs incurred in 2026 relating to the Investigation, including out of scope audit fees resulting from the impact of the investigation, and in defense of the Putative Class Action are classified within this category. These costs are recorded within selling, general and administrative expenses.

(e)

Transaction-related financing costs include costs incurred in connection with changes to our long-term debt and amortization of financing fees including the loss on extinguishment of debt. We exclude these costs from adjusted net income because they result from financing decisions rather than from decisions made related to our ongoing operations.

(f)

Gain on investments relates to Net Asset Value (NAV) movement on investments in equity recorded within the income statement and share of net gains from equity method investments. We exclude these movements from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income because fluctuations from period-to-period do not necessarily correspond to changes in our operating results.

(g)

On May 8, 2026, ICON completed the disposal of Symphony Health Solutions Corporation. The Company recognized a pre-tax loss on disposal, including transaction costs, of $32.9 million. This loss is excluded from adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income.

(h)

Goodwill impairment relates to an impairment of goodwill allocated to the Company's Data Solutions reporting unit.

(i)

Impairment of non-financial assets relates to an impairment of the carrying amount of the property, plant and equipment and intangible assets of the Company's Data Solutions reporting unit.

(j)

Represents the tax effect of adjusted pre-tax income at our estimated effective tax rate.


Contacts

Investor Relations +1 888 381 7923
Nigel Clerkin Chief Financial Officer | +353 1 291 2000
Kate Haven Vice President Investor Relations | +1 888 381 7923
All at ICON | Source: ICON plc | ICON/ICLR-F


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