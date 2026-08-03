ICON Announces Results of Annual General Meeting 2026

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ICON plc (NASDAQ: ICLR), a world-leading clinical research organization, today announced that all resolutions at the Annual General Meeting of the company (AGM) held on July 31, 2026 were duly passed by shareholders. These resolutions were set out in the Notice of the AGM sent to shareholders dated June 26, 2026 and are available on the ICON plc website.

The final results of the voting are as follows:

RESOLUTION NUMBER RESOLUTION TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTES VOTE FOR VOTE AGAINST VOTE WITHHELD 1.1 To re-elect Mr. Ciaran Murray 68,388,626 66,199,869 2,103,468 85,289 1.2 To elect Mr. Barry Balfe 68,388,626 68,109,408 193,184 86,034 1.3 To re-elect Mr. Rónán Murphy 68,388,626 67,790,940 508,110 89,576 1.4 To re-elect Dr. John Climax 68,388,626 66,328,049 1,971,237 89,340 1.5 To re-elect Ms. Julie O’Neill 68,388,626 67,754,504 547,823 86,299 1.6 To re-elect Mr. Eugene McCague 68,388,626 67,346,798 952,212 89,616 1.7 To re-elect Dr. Linda Grais 68,388,626 66,748,905 1,553,330 86,391 1.8 To re-elect Ms. Anne Whitaker 68,388,626 68,027,624 274,579 86,423 1.9 To elect Mr. Kevin Egan 68,388,626 67,829,686 471,018 87,922 1.10 To elect Mr. Jeff Elliott 68,388,626 67,839,921 461,026 87,679 2 To review the Company’s affairs and consider the Accounts and Reports 68,388,626 68,354,960 22,868 10,798 3 To authorise the fixing of the Auditors' Remuneration 68,388,626 67,810,374 570,945 7,307 4 To authorise the Company to allot shares 68,388,626 66,805,455 1,577,886 5,285 5** To disapply the statutory pre-emption rights 68,388,626 65,052,290 3,328,252 8,084 6** To disapply the statutory pre-emption rights for funding capital investment or acquisitions 68,388,626 64,417,316 3,962,733 8,577 7 To authorise the Company and any subsidiary of the Company to make overseas market purchases of shares 68,388,626 68,276,018 40,509 72,099 8** To authorise the price range at which the Company can reissue shares that it holds as treasury shares 68,388,626 68,167,370 145,548 75,708

** Special Resolution. All resolutions are ordinary resolutions unless otherwise stated.

About ICON plc

ICON plc is a world-leading clinical research organization. Offering deep operational and medical expertise we accelerate innovation, driving emerging therapies forward to improve patient outcomes. From molecule to medicine, we deliver integrated consulting, clinical development, commercialization and post-marketing solutions to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, government and public health organizations worldwide. With headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, ICON employed approximately 40,200 employees in 99 locations in 55 countries as at June 30, 2026. For further information about ICON, visit: www.iconplc.com.

Statements included herein which are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the following: contracted revenue; the repayment of indebtedness; the company's expectations regarding business momentum, market opportunity, demand trends, growth, and commercial performance; and the company's expectations with respect to its long-term value creation and competitive positioning. You can identify many forward-looking statements by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “continues,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “focused,” “guidance,” “intends,” “look,” “may,” “opportunities,” “plans,” “positions,” “potential,” “predicts,” “projects,” “seeks,” “should,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions and the negatives of such expressions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements are based on management's current expectations and information currently available, including current economic and industry conditions. The forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time. In the event such risks or uncertainties materialize, our results could be materially adversely affected. The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, dependence on the pharmaceutical industry and certain clients, the need to regularly win projects and then to execute them efficiently and correctly, the challenges presented by rapid growth, competition and the continuing consolidation of the industry, the impact of market conditions on demand for the company's services, risks related to the company's ability to execute on its commercial strategy and maintain relationships with large pharmaceutical customers, and risks relating to the company's strategic partnerships, the dependence on certain key executives, changes in the regulatory environment, exchange rate fluctuations, inflation and rising labor costs. Please also refer to the section entitled "Risk Factors" of our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 for a discussion of some of the principal risks that could adversely affect our business, operations and financial results. The company’s forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document or as of the date they are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements.

ICON/ICLR-F

Investor Relations +1 888 381 7923

Nigel Clerkin Chief Financial Officer +353 1 291 2000

Kate Haven Vice President Investor Relations +1 888 381 7923

All at ICON