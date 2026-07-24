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Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Q2 2026 Earnings Conference Call

July 24, 2026 | 
1 min read

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Icahn Enterprises L.P. (Nasdaq: IEP) announced today that it will discuss its second quarter 2026 results on a webcast on Wednesday, August 5, 2026 - 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the webcast, viewers should go to this link (webcast). We encourage viewers to access the webcast 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the webcast will also be available for at least twelve months at Icahn events and presentations.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., a master limited partnership, is a diversified holding company engaged in seven primary business segments: Investment, Energy, Automotive, Food Packaging, Real Estate, Home Fashion and Pharma.

Investor Contact:

Robert Flint, Chief Financial Officer & Chief Accounting Officer

IR@ielp.com

(800) 255-2737

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/icahn-enterprises-lp-announces-q2-2026-earnings-conference-call-302833731.html

SOURCE Icahn Enterprises L.P.

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