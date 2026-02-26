SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

IBA – TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION - February 25, 2026

February 26, 2026 | 
2 min read

(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings)

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, February 25, 2026 06:00 PM

Summary of the notification

IBA (Ion Beam Applications), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on February 13, 2026.

In its notification, Premier Miton Group plc indicated that following an acquisition or disposal of securities or voting rights, the 4% threshold has been crossed downwards by Premier Fund Managers Ltd, a controlled undertaking of Premier Miton Group plc on February 10, 2026.

Content of the notification

  • Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights, and downward crossing of the threshold
  • Notification by: A parent company or controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:


NameAddress (for legal entities)
Premier Fund Managers Ltd (100% owned by Premier Miton Group plc)Eastgate Court, High Street, Guildford, GU1 3DE, United Kingdom
Premier Miton Group plcEastgate Court, High Street, Guildford, GU1 3DE, United Kingdom
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed: 10-02-2026
  • Threshold crossed (in %): 4%
  • Denominator: 40,514,366
  • Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)


A) Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
 # of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked
to the securities		Linked to securitiesNot linked to the securities
Premier Miton Group plc00000
Premier Fund Managers Ltd (100% owned by Premier Miton Group plc)01,609,96003.97%0
Subtotal01,609,96003.97%0
TOTAL1,609,96003.97%0.00%


B) Equivalent financial instrumentsAfter the transaction
Holders of equivalent financial instrumentsType of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise period or date# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised% of voting rightsSettlement
       
TOTAL00.00% 


 

TOTAL (A & B)		 

# of voting rights		 

% of voting rights
 1,609,9603.97%
  • Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

Premier Fund Managers Ltd


About IBA
IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

For further information, please contact:

Elena De Landy
Paralegal: Corporate Affairs and Insurance 
legal@iba-group.com

Attachment


Europe
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Pictured: Roche tower in Basel, Switzerland
Manufacturing
Roche Seeks Antibiotic Partner as Rising Manufacturing Costs Drive Supply Rethink
February 24, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor
Photo showing male and female server engineers working on laptop in data center
Job Trends
10 Companies Hiring IT Professionals Now
January 29, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Fund raising Capital Donation. Funds Support Concept. Fundraising. Collecting donations in jar.
Funding
Novo Foundation Pumps $850M Into Denmark, Europe to Bolster Innovation
January 16, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Collage image depicting brainstorming to get around obstacle/resistance
Job Trends
3 Top Challenges Facing Manufacturing Professionals Right Now
January 15, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel