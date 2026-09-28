IBA Launches QUASAR® Penta-Guide Performance Phantom

More than 25 imaging and machine QA tests in one setup.

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 27 September 2026 – IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology and a global provider of dosimetry and quality assurance (QA) solutions, today announces the launch of the QUASAR®1 Penta-Guide Performance Phantom. Designed for modern radiotherapy workflows, the new phantom enables more than 25 imaging and machine QA tests to be performed in a single setup. By consolidating multiple QA procedures in one phantom, it helps clinics reduce setup requirements, standardize workflows and support consistent routine quality assurance.

In radiation therapy, quality assurance is a critical safeguard that ensures increasingly complex treatments are delivered exactly as planned. As image-guided and adaptive radiotherapy workflows continue to evolve, clinics require QA tools that support the full process.

The QUASAR Penta‑Guide Performance Phantom combines a broad range of imaging and machine QA checks with integrated analysis software. By reducing the need for multiple phantoms, repeated setups and separate analysis tools, the system accelerates QA workflows, helps minimize procedural variability and supports more consistent testing.

Designed for image-based and machine QA testing using 2D and 3D imaging, the phantom supports consistent monitoring of image quality, geometric accuracy and system performance. Its advanced technology components support QA for image-guided and CBCT-based adaptive radiotherapy workflows. Integrated software supports DICOM handling, automated data analysis, report generation and performance trending. This reduces manual analysis and facilitates consistent documentation and longitudinal monitoring of QA results.

Jean‑Marc Bothy, President of IBA Dosimetry, said: “The QUASAR Penta-Guide Performance Phantom was developed around the realities of modern clinical workflows. By bringing imaging and machine QA checks into one setup, it helps clinical teams work more efficiently while maintaining the consistency and confidence required for image-guided and adaptive radiotherapy. In line with IBA’s mission, this new phantom supports safer treatment delivery while helping clinics save time and enabling more patients to access high-quality care.”

The unique QUASAR Penta-Guide Performance Phantom expands IBA Dosimetry’s QUASAR portfolio and is designed for routine as well as advanced imaging, machine and adaptive treatment QA in radiotherapy departments.

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About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,300 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Pevenage

Head of Investor Relations

+32 10 475 890

investorrelations@iba-group.com Nathalie van Ypersele

Head of Communication and Sustainability



Daniel Ernult

Corporate Communication Manager

+32 10 475 890

communication@iba-group.com











1 QUASAR is a trademark registered in the name of IBA Dosimetry GmbH in the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada, and the United States.





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