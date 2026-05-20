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Press Releases

IBA – ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES - May 19, 2026

May 19, 2026 | 
2 min read


Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, May 19th, 2026 – 6 PM CEST – In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, Ion Beam Applications SA (“IBA”) hereby discloses information in relation to its share buyback program announced on February 2nd, 2026.

Under this program, IBA has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase up to 400,000 IBA ordinary shares on its behalf under the terms of a mandate with validity until September 30th, 2026 (included), effective as from February 3rd, 2026, to cover the company’s obligations under long-term incentive plans for management and certain members of its personnel.

In the framework of this share buyback program, IBA repurchased 27,000 IBA shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from May 11th, 2026, up to and including May 15th, 2026, as follows: 

Trade dateShares purchasedAverage priceMin priceMax priceBuyback amount
11-05-266,000€ 15.03 € 14.94 € 15.08 € 90,203.40
12-05-266,000€ 14.76 € 14.60 € 14.84 € 88,555.80
13-05-266,000€ 14.82 € 14.72 € 15.02 € 88,917.60
14-05-263,000€ 14.74 € 14.72 € 14.86 € 44,232.60
15-05-266,000€ 14.52 € 14.40 € 14.70 € 87,115.20
TOTAL27,000€ 14.78  € 14.40  € 15.08  € 399.024,60

The total number of shares purchased under this program therefore amounts to 279,188 since this is the twelfth week of execution. As a result, the current situation with respect to treasury shares (held directly by IBA SA and indirectly through its subsidiary IBA Investments SRL) after also taking into consideration recent movements resulting from the exercise of stock options, is the following :

  SharesVoting rights
IBA Investments SRL 51,973103,946
IBA SA 1,121,5371,187,960
Total - Treasury shares1,173,5101,291,906
Total - Issued shares 30,282,21840,514,366
Treasury shares in % 3.88%3.19%



About IBA 

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,300 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

Contact person

IBA
Thomas Pevenage,
Investor Relations
investorrelations@iba-group.com

Attachment


Mergers & acquisitions Europe
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