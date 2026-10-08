Iantrek Expands Clinical Evidence for Bio-Interventional Ophthalmic Surgery Across Trabecular and Uveoscleral Outflow Pathways

Six-month data on a new bio-reinforced canaloplasty procedure show 37% IOP reduction; new findings on bio-reinforced cyclodialysis to be presented at AAO 2026

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iantrek, Inc., a company pioneering bio-interventional ophthalmic surgery (BIOS), today announced topline six-month results from a first-in-human, investigator-initiated study evaluating bio-reinforced canaloplasty targeting the trabecular outflow pathway. Together with two upcoming presentations from the CREST study evaluating bio-reinforced cyclodialysis targeting uveoscleral outflow, these findings highlight the growing clinical evidence supporting bio-interventional approaches across both major aqueous outflow pathways.

In the study evaluating bio-reinforced canaloplasty in combination with cataract surgery, 52 eyes were treated.1 At six months, mean intraocular pressure (IOP) decreased by 37.2% from a baseline of 22.4 mmHg, with 90% of eyes achieving an IOP of 18 mmHg or lower. Mean glaucoma medication use also decreased by 49.1% from a baseline of 1.2 medications. No serious ocular adverse events were reported, and no eyes required secondary surgical intervention for IOP control through six months.

“With more than 10,000 bio-reinforced cyclodialysis procedures now performed in the U.S. to enhance uveoscleral outflow, we’re excited to bring that same restorative, natural approach to the complementary outflow pathway with bio-reinforced canaloplasty,” said Adam Szaronos, Chief Executive Officer of Iantrek. “These early results support our belief in a simple concept: pairing established surgical interventions with homologous tissue to help surgeons restore and reinforce the eye’s natural outflow pathways. That is the foundation of bio-interventional ophthalmic surgery.”

Bio-interventional surgery has potential across both major aqueous outflow pathways. In the U.S., an estimated 3.5 million eyes living today have previously undergone minimally invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS), representing a substantial population that may require additional intervention as glaucoma progresses. Meanwhile, approximately 400,000 canal-based procedures are performed annually, underscoring the potential for bio-interventional innovation to build on established surgical approaches.

At the 2026 American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), taking place October 9-12 in New Orleans, Iantrek will also present two analyses from the CREST study of cyclodialysis with allograft scleral reinforcement. The presentations examine clinical experience across more than 500 cases and one-year IOP outcomes with one versus two allograft tissues, adding complementary perspectives on BIOS targeting the uveoscleral outflow pathway:

Podium Poster Presentation: “Surgical Outcomes, Ocular Safety and Tolerability of Bio-Interventional Cyclodialysis With Allograft Scleral Reinforcement: Clinical Experience of More Than 500 Cases.” Reena Garg, MD, will present the analysis, coauthored with Jason Bacharach, MD, on Sunday, October 11, at 3:30 p.m. in the Poster Theater, Hall C. Session PO074.

“Surgical Outcomes, Ocular Safety and Tolerability of Bio-Interventional Cyclodialysis With Allograft Scleral Reinforcement: Clinical Experience of More Than 500 Cases.” Reena Garg, MD, will present the analysis, coauthored with Jason Bacharach, MD, on Sunday, October 11, at 3:30 p.m. in the Poster Theater, Hall C. Session PO074. On-Demand Presentation: “One-Year IOP Dose-Response Results of 1 vs. 2 Bio-Interventional Allograft Spacers Following Ab Interno Cyclodialysis in Combination With Cataract Surgery.” Presented by Doug McGraw, DO. Session PO412.





Iantrek will continue broadening the clinical evidence base supporting its bio-interventional portfolio through additional CREST analyses and extended follow-up, alongside the ongoing BOOST Clinical Study evaluating AlloSpan™ Canal at select U.S. sites. AlloSpan is the first bio-interventional procedure designed to combine canal dilation with internal structural reinforcement through the use of homologous allograft tissue, extending the BIOS approach to the trabecular outflow pathway. The procedure is reported under established Category I CPT code 66175, for which the American Academy of Ophthalmology issued reimbursement guidance earlier this year.2 Iantrek expects to introduce AlloSpan commercially in 2027, expanding its portfolio of complementary bio-interventional approaches across both natural aqueous outflow pathways.

About Iantrek

Fouded by ophthalmic innovator Sean Ianchulev, MD, MPH, Iantrek is a venture-funded bio-interventional medicine company pioneering Bio-Interventional Ophthalmic Surgery (BIOS) for the treatment of glaucoma. The company is advancing a portfolio of bio-interventional technologies addressing both uveoscleral and trabecular outflow pathways. Its portfolio includes AlloFlo™ Uveo, used in bio-reinforced cyclodialysis, and AlloSpan™ Canal, an investigational technology in development for bio-reinforced canaloplasty. For more information, visit iantrekmed.com.

Media Contact

Amy Phillips

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