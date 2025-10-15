I-Mab to Present Short-Talk on Updated Givastomig Monotherapy Data at the 2025 AACR-NCI-EORTC Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics Conference

The AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics to be held October 22-26 in Boston, Massachusetts



ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) (the Company), a U.S.-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer, today announced that an abstract related to updated data from the Phase 1 study of givastomig as a monotherapy in heavily pre-treated patients with gastroesophageal carcinoma (GEC) has been accepted as a “short-talk” at the AACR-NCI-EORTC conference which will be held October 22-26 in Boston, Massachusetts.

“As we follow patients in the fully enrolled givastomig Phase 1b dose expansion study and advance the program towards the initiation of a randomized Phase 2 study in gastric cancers, we appreciate the opportunity to present additional Phase 1 data demonstrating givastomig’s monotherapy activity and engage with the oncology community. These data support our Phase 2 strategy to combine givastomig with standard of care in first line GEC patients with a broad range of Claudin 18.2 expression levels,” said Phillip Dennis, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer of I-Mab.

AACR-NCI-EORTC Conference Information:

Title: Updated Safety, Efficacy and Biomarker Analysis from the Phase I Study of Givastomig, a Novel Claudin 18.2/4-1BB Bispecific Antibody, in Claudin 18.2 Positive Advanced Gastroesophageal Carcinoma (GEC)

Session: Concurrent Session 2: Bispecifics/T-cell Engagers

Speaker: Samuel J. Klempner, MD, Associate Professor of Medicine, Massachusetts General Hospital

Presentation Number: B016

Date and Time: Thursday, October 23, 6:20 – 6:35 PM ET

Location: Hynes Convention Center

About Givastomig

Givastomig (TJ033721 / ABL111) is a bispecific antibody targeting Claudin 18.2 (CLDN18.2)-positive tumor cells. It conditionally activates T cells through the 4-1BB signaling pathway in the tumor microenvironment where CLDN18.2 is expressed. Givastomig is being developed for first line (1L) metastatic gastric cancers, with further exploratory studies in other CLDN18.2-positive gastrointestinal tumors. In Phase 1 trials, givastomig has shown promising anti-tumor activity attributable to a potential synergistic effect of proximal interaction between CLDN18.2 on tumor cells and 4-1BB on T cells in the tumor microenvironment, while minimizing toxicities commonly seen with other 4-1BB agents.

Givastomig is being jointly developed through a global partnership with ABL Bio, in which I-Mab is the lead party and shares worldwide rights, excluding Greater China and South Korea, equally with ABL Bio.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) is a U.S.-based, global biotech company, focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s differentiated pipeline is led by givastomig, a potential best-in-class, bispecific antibody (Claudin 18.2 x 4-1BB) designed to treat Claudin 18.2-positive gastric cancers. Givastomig conditionally activates T cells via the 4-1BB signaling pathway in the tumor microenvironment where Claudin 18.2 is expressed. Givastomig is being developed for first-line metastatic gastric cancers and other Claudin 18.2-positive gastrointestinal tumors. Additionally, I-Mab is collaborating with its partner, ABL Bio, for the development of ragistomig, a bispecific antibody integrating PD-L1 as a tumor engager and 4-1BB as a conditional T cell activator, in solid tumors.

For more information, please visit https://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will”, “expects”, “believes”, “designed to”, “anticipates”, “future”, “intends”, “plans”, “potential”, “estimates”, “confident”, and similar terms or the negative thereof. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about I-Mab’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding: the potential benefits of I-Mab’s drug candidates, including givastomig; anticipated clinical milestones and results, including the timing of initiating clinical studies and reporting data from clinical trials. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the following: I-Mab’s ability to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of its drug candidates; the clinical results for its drug candidates, which may or may not support further development or New Drug Application/Biologics License Application (NDA/BLA) approval; the content and timing of decisions made by the relevant regulatory authorities regarding regulatory approval of I-Mab’s drug candidates; I-Mab’s ability to achieve commercial success for its drug candidates, if approved; I-Mab’s ability to obtain and maintain protection of intellectual property for its technology and drugs; I-Mab’s reliance on third parties to conduct drug development, manufacturing and other services; I-Mab’s limited operating history and I-Mab’s ability to obtain additional funding for operations and to complete the development and commercialization of its drug candidates; and those risks more fully discussed in the “Risk Factors” section in I-Mab’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC on April 3, 2025 as well as the discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in I-Mab’s subsequent filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to I-Mab. I-Mab undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

I-Mab Investor & Media Contacts

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors

+1-617-430-7579

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com

IR@imabbio.com

