SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

I-Mab to Participate at the Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium

October 28, 2024 | 
1 min read

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB), a US-based, global, biotech company, exclusively focused on the development of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced that management will participate in one-on-one and small group meetings with investors at the Truist Securities BioPharma Symposium on November 7, 2024.

Event Details

Meeting Date

Thursday, November 7, 2024

Meetings

One-on-one and small group meetings: November 7, 2024

Management

Participants

Sean Fu, PhD, MBA, Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Joe Skelton, Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Phillip Dennis, MD, PhD, Chief Medical Officer (CMO)

Tyler Ehler, Senior Director, Investor Relations

For more information, please contact your Truist Securities representative.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is a US-based, global biotech company exclusively focused on the development of highly differentiated immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. I-Mab has established operations in Rockville, Maryland, and Short Hills, New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

For more information, please contact:

Tyler Ehler

Senior Director, Investor Relations

IR@imabbio.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i-mab-to-participate-at-the-truist-securities-biopharma-symposium-302287758.html

SOURCE I-Mab Biopharma

Maryland Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
2D illustration of kidneys
IgA nephropathy
Biogen, Vertex Heat Up IgAN Arena With Mid-Stage Readouts at ASN 2024
October 28, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Illustration featuring image of USP expert volunteers
Partnered
USP Aims to Double, Diversify Volunteer Applicant Pool for 2025–2030 Cycle
October 21, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
Phoenix, Arizona/
Business
Meeting on the Mesa to Highlight Cell and Gene Therapy Opportunities, Challenges
October 3, 2024
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Greg Slabodkin
Pictured: AstraZeneca building in Gothenburg/iStoc
Bladder cancer
AstraZeneca’s Perioperative Imfinzi ‘Significantly Extends Survival’ in Type of Bladder Cancer
September 16, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac