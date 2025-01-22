Hyundai ADM Unveils a “New Paradigm in Cancer Treatment” - Preclinical Study Shows Promise for Continuous Oral Chemotherapy with Lowered Side Effects Risks

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai ADM Bio (Co-CEOs Taek-Sung Kim and Kwang-Hee Kim) announced the results of its preclinical study on the oral anti-cancer drug OTX-M, developed from the well-known injectable chemotherapy drug docetaxel, at the “Biotech Showcase 2025" held in San Francisco from January 13 to 15. The company introduced a “new paradigm in cancer treatment,” shifting from intravenous chemotherapy to patient-centered oral chemotherapy.

Technological Innovation: OTX-M Based on Organic-Inorganic Hybrid Drug Delivery Technology

OTX-M was developed using the patented organic-inorganic hybrid oral drug delivery technology of Hyundai ADM’s affiliated company, CNPharm. Unlike other oral anti-cancer drugs that failed to address drug-drug interaction issues, OTX-M enhances the bioavailability of docetaxel by more than 1,600 times without relying on metabolic inhibitors such as P-gp inhibitors or ritonavir. This breakthrough effectively resolves the challenge of low bioavailability while eliminating concerns about drug interactions.

Preclinical Study Results Identify the Optimal Regimen as One Daily Dose at a Moderate Dosage

The preclinical study systematically evaluated the effects of varying dosages (low, moderate, and high) and dosing frequencies, assessing anti-tumor efficacy and safety, as measured by weight changes.

Low doses administered twice daily showed a tumor inhibition rate of 61.4%, with minimal side effects and stable weight maintenance.

Moderate doses administered once daily achieved a tumor inhibition rate of 82.83%, demonstrating the best balance between anti-tumor efficacy and weight stability.

High doses administered four times per week achieved the highest tumor inhibition rate of 92.81%. However, weight loss and increased risk of side effects made this approach unsuitable for long-term cancer treatment.

The study demonstrated the dose-dependent anti-tumor efficacy of OTX-M, highlighting its excellent safety profile and low risk of side effects. A comprehensive analysis determined that a once-daily moderate dosage offers the optimal balance between efficacy and safety.

The Potential of OTX-M in the Global Cancer Treatment Market

OTX-M is expected to provide greater patient convenience and economic advantages, with the potential to rapidly replacing the current market dominated by injectable chemotherapy drugs. Research by Rutgers University and Chung-Ang University suggests that oral anti-cancer therapies can reduce treatment costs by 59.9% compared to injectable chemotherapies. This cost-effectiveness makes them an ideal solution for underdeveloped regions with limited medical resources. Additionally, the ability for patients to self-administer the medication at home, without the need for hospital visits, provides significant benefits for both patients and healthcare systems.

Global Industry Experts Highlight OTX-M’s Paradigm-Shifting Potential

A lead researcher from the new drug development division of a global pharmaceutical company, attending the Biotech Showcase commented, “The transition of taxane-based drugs, such as docetaxel and paclitaxel, into oral formulations has been a long-standing challenge that many pharmaceutical companies have attempted but failed to overcome. OTX-M represents the first example of successfully addressing both bioavailability and safety concerns. This technology could be a game-changer for cancer treatment and is expected to establish itself as an oral anti-cancer therapy in the global market following clinical trials in the United States.”

Hyundai ADM’s Commitment to Innovation in Cancer Treatment

Hyundai ADM’s CEO, Taek-Sung Kim, stated, “OTX-M is an innovative treatment that converts intravenous chemotherapy drugs into oral therapies with lowered side effects, significantly improving patient convenience and quality of life. We aim to usher in an era where cancer can be managed as a chronic condition, like diabetes or hypertension, and play a leading role in the global anti-cancer market.”

About Hyundai ADM Bio and Hyundai Bioscience

Hyundai ADM Bio is a subsidiary of Hyundai Bioscience, is a biotechnology company that develops anticancer drugs and also a Clinical Research Organization (CRO) service company in South Korea. ADM Korea Inc. is listed on the KOSDAQ market (symbol: 187660).

Hyundai Bioscience is a biotechnology company that develops new drugs based on its novel drug delivery system technologies to deliver active ingredients safely and efficiently to targeted areas of the human body. Founded in 2000, Hyundai Bioscience focuses on repurposing or expanding indications of existing drugs using its proprietary organic-inorganic hybrid technologies. Hyundai Bioscience is a public company listed on KOSDAQ (symbol: 048410) in South Korea.

