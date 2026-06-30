HUTCHMED to Announce 2026 Half-Year Financial Results

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM; HKEX:13) will announce its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2026 on Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 7:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) / 12:00 noon British Summer Time (BST) / 7:00 pm Hong Kong Time (HKT).

HUTCHMED management will host two webcast presentations for analysts and investors to discuss the interim results, followed by Q&A sessions. The English webcast will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 8:00 am EDT / 1:00 pm BST / 8:00 pm HKT. The Chinese (Putonghua) webcast will be held at 8:30 am HKT on Friday, July 31, 2026 (1:30 am BST / 8:30 pm EDT on Thursday, July 30, 2026).

Both webcasts will be available live via the company website at www.hutch-med.com/event/. The presentation will be available to download shortly before the webcast begins. A replay will also be available on the website shortly after the event.

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM; HKEX:13) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery and global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. Since inception it has focused on bringing drug candidates from in-house discovery to patients around the world, with its first three medicines marketed in China, the first of which is also approved around the world including in the US, Europe and Japan. For more information, please visit: www.hutch-med.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

CONTACTS

Investor Enquiries +852 2121 8200 / ir@hutch-med.com Media Enquiries FTI Consulting – +44 20 3727 1030 / HUTCHMED@fticonsulting.com Ben Atwell / Tim Stamper +44 7771 913 902 (Mobile) / +44 7779 436 698 (Mobile) Brunswick – Zhou Yi +852 9783 6894 (Mobile) / HUTCHMED@brunswickgroup.com Panmure Liberum Nominated Advisor and Joint Broker Atholl Tweedie / Emma Earl / Rupert Dearden +44 20 7886 2500 Cavendish Joint Broker Geoff Nash / Nigel Birks +44 20 7220 0500 Deutsche Numis Joint Broker Duncan Monteith / Ramin Naji +44 20 7545 8000



