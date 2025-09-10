Humanetics Corporation to Present at Radiation Research Society 71st Annual International Meeting

The presentation will showcase advancements in BIOGRAYZ™ (BIO 300) development, an orally administered prophylactic Medical Countermeasure (MCM) for warfighters, designed to prevent toxicities caused by exposure to radiation, with potential dual-use application in multiple oncology and pulmonary indications

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humanetics Corporation, an advanced clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company pioneering novel prophylactic Medical Countermeasures for military and civilian clinical applications, today announced that the Company will be presenting at the 71st Annual International Meeting of the Radiation Research Society being held September 21-24, 2025, at the Hilton Caribe, San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Michael D. Kaytor, Ph.D., Vice President of Research and Development at Humanetics, will deliver a podium presentation on September 21, 2025, covering the use of biomarkers to support BIO 300 human dose translation for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) against Acute Radiation Syndrome.

The link to the meeting home page is here:

https://web.cvent.com/event/b8aecb1e-5b4c-4514-907e-07a72dab956a/summary

The 71st Annual International Meeting of the Radiation Research Society highlights cutting edge topics at the forefront of radiation research, including novel radiation-based treatment approaches and standards for precision medicine; applications and development of large-scale facilities for ion therapy; the impact and use of AI in radiation science, advances in multi-scale modeling, dosimetry, and biodosimetry; the intersection of immunology and radiation effects; current strategies for the development of medical countermeasures; and emerging needs in radiation research, from fusion to space travel.

About Humanetics Corporation

Humanetics Corporation is an advanced clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the accelerated discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary drugs in markets with urgent and unmet needs, with a focus on radiation modulators for oncology and medical countermeasures. For more information, visit www.humaneticscorp.com.

Ronald J. Zenk

Humanetics Corporation

952-400-0400