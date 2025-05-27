SUBSCRIBE
Humanetics Corporation to Participate in Benchmark Healthcare Investor Conference This Week

May 27, 2025 | 
MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humanetics Corporation announced today that executive management team members will participate in the Benchmark Company’s 5th Annual Healthcare House Call Virtual Investor Conference this week.

The conference takes place on Thursday, May 29th, and Humanetics will be featured during the 1:30 – 2:10 ET time slot.

About Humanetics Corporation

Humanetics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company engaged in the accelerated discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary drugs in markets with urgent and unmet needs, with a focus on radiation modulators for oncology and medical countermeasures. For more information, visit www.humaneticscorp.com.


Contacts

Ronald J. Zenk
Chief Executive Officer
Humanetics Corporation
952-400-0400

