Humanetics Corporation to Host a Virtual Panel Focused on Unmet Needs in Radiation Oncology and Pulmonology

The panel, entitled “Mitigating Tissue Damage in Radiation Oncology and Inflammation in Pulmonary Disease: Targeting Pathways of Tissue Injury and Inflammatory Response,” will explore advances in unmet medical needs for oncology-related radiation exposure and pulmonary disease-related inflammation

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humanetics Corporation, an advanced clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company pioneering novel approaches to tissue protection in oncology-related radiation exposure and mitigating the inflammatory response in pulmonary disease, today announced that the Company will be hosting a virtual panel on October 08, 2025, 1:30 pm EDT, entitled "Mitigating Tissue Damage in Radiation Oncology and Inflammation in Pulmonary Disease: Targeting Pathways of Tissue Injury and Inflammatory Response.”

The link to register and attend the virtual panel is here:

https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/23336918-ce5b-4dad-a4ef-b7958279f9f2@98da97ac-6e1d-48d3-b589-d2c595bdf385

Panel members include:

Rany Condos, MD, Director, Interstitial Lung Disease Program and Post-COVID Program, NYU Langone

Pranshu Mohindra, MD, MMM, Professor and Vice Chair of Operations and Quality for the Department of Radiation Oncology and Director of the University Hospitals Proton Therapy Center, University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Colin G. Chinn, MD, MHS, FACP, RADM MC USN (Ret), Chief Medical Officer, Humanetics

Michael D. Kaytor, PhD, Vice President, Research & Development, Humanetics

Hannah Olson, PhD, Research & Development Scientist, Humanetics

This panel will explore advances in addressing unmet medical needs related to oncology and radiation exposure, as well as pulmonary disease and inflammation. Leading oncology and pulmonary medicine clinicians, together with researchers, will share perspectives on emerging data, trial design, clinical practice challenges, and insights into potential therapeutic targets.

A live Q&A session will follow the panel discussion.

Humanetics convened an expert panel on August 12, 2025, that explored its Medical Countermeasure development program. As discussed, protecting Warfighters from tissue damage due to accidental or intentional ionizing radiation exposure remains a priority for the United States as well as its allies and partners. Likewise, safeguarding emergency medical personnel, first responders, and civilian populations is among the domestic imperatives for Strategic National Stockpile decision makers. Access to the video recording of the August 12 session is available on the Humanetics Corporation website under “News & Events.”

About Humanetics Corporation

Humanetics Corporation is an advanced clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the accelerated discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary drugs in markets with urgent and unmet needs, with a focus on radiation modulators for oncology and medical countermeasures. For more information, visit www.humaneticscorp.com.

