Humacyte Announces Six Presentations Scheduled for the Upcoming 52nd Annual Symposium on Vascular and Endovascular Issues, Techniques and Horizons (VEITHsymposium)

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA), a commercial-stage biotechnology platform company developing universally implantable, bioengineered human tissues at commercial scale, today announced the details of six presentations on the Company’s acellular tissue engineered vessel (ATEV™) that are scheduled for the 52nd Annual Symposium on Vascular and Endovascular Issues, Techniques And Horizons (VEITHsymposium), to be held November 18-22, 2025 in New York, NY. The VEITHsymposium is a premier educational event for vascular surgeons, interventional radiologists, interventional cardiologists, and other vascular specialists.

Wednesday, November 19, 2025 – Podium Session 5

“Human Acellular Vessels vs. Autologous Vein Grafts for Combat Vascular Trauma: Two-Year Outcomes from the War in Ukraine,” to be presented by Oleksander V. Sokolov, MD, PhD

“Use of the Acellular Tissue Engineered Vessel for Torso Arterial Trauma: Case Reports from the CLN-PRO-V005 Trial,” to be presented by Gregory A. Magee, MD, MSc

“Use of the Acellular Tissue Engineered Vessel (ATEV™) in Distal Revascularization and Interval Ligation (DRIL) Procedures for Dialysis Access-Associated Steal Syndrome: Case Series from the CLN-PRO-V005,” to be presented by Ernest E. Moore, MD

“Two-Year Outcomes in Female Patients from A Prospective Randomized Trial of Humacyte’s Acellular Tissue Engineered Vessel vs. Autologous Arteriovenous Fistula for Hemodialysis,” to be presented by Mohamad A. Hussain, MD, PhD

“In Vivo Regeneration of Bioengineered Blood Vessels: Histologic Evaluation of Acellular Tissue Engineered Vessels After Long-Term Clinical Use,” to be presented by Luigi Pascarella, MD

Thursday, November 20, 2025 – Podium Session 8

“Clinical Effectiveness of An Acellular Tissue Engineered Vessel: Review of Published Outcomes Across Multiple Vascular Indications,” to be presented by Michael Curi, MD

About Humacyte

Humacyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUMA) is developing a disruptive biotechnology platform to deliver universally implantable bioengineered human tissues, advanced tissue constructs, and organ systems designed to improve the lives of patients and transform the practice of medicine. The Company develops and manufactures acellular tissues to treat a wide range of diseases, injuries, and chronic conditions. Humacyte’s Biologics License Application for the acellular tissue engineered vessel (ATEV) in the vascular trauma indication was approved by the FDA in December 2024. ATEVs are also currently in late-stage clinical trials targeting other vascular applications, including arteriovenous (AV) access for hemodialysis and peripheral artery disease (PAD). Preclinical development is also underway in coronary artery bypass grafts, pediatric heart surgery, treatment of type 1 diabetes, and multiple novel cell and tissue applications. Humacyte’s 6mm ATEV for AV access in hemodialysis was the first product candidate to receive the FDA’s Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation and has also received FDA Fast Track designation. Humacyte’s 6mm ATEV for urgent arterial repair following extremity vascular trauma and for advanced PAD also have received RMAT designations. The ATEV received priority designation for the treatment of vascular trauma by the U.S. Secretary of Defense. For more information, visit www.Humacyte.com .

For uses other than the FDA approval in the extremity vascular trauma indication, the ATEV is an investigational product and has not been approved for sale by the FDA or any other regulatory agency.

Forward-Looking Statements

